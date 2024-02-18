Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Tech Giants OpenAI, Meta & Others Vow To Keep AI Away From Elections
News

Tech Giants OpenAI, Meta & Others Vow To Keep AI Away From Elections

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Tech Giants Vow To Keep AI Away From Elections

On Friday, 20 tech companies vowed to prevent AI from interfering with the upcoming elections this year.

These companies together signed an accord known as The Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 Elections at the Munich Security Conference.

The group includes companies that are developing AI tools such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and Adobe as well as social media platforms such as Meta and TikTok where these manipulated videos and images are often distributed.

In the words of the signatories of the accord, they will tackle content that “deceptively fakes or alters the appearance, voice, or actions” of the candidates of the elections.

The reason why this issue has gained so much focus this year is because it is estimated that more than 4 billion people will cast votes across 40+ nations. The UK, the US, and India will all have major elections in 2024.

Also, this year the elections coincide with the massive growth of the AI industry. It’s only recently that advanced AI tools were available to the masses and we have already noticed how they are being misused.

For example, an edited video was circulated last year that showed Joe Biden inappropriately touching his adult granddaughter.

The video was obviously not true but was manipulated to show the president in a bad light. Incidents like these could have a direct impact on the elections, making them biased.

Content that misguides voters about the voting process and requirements will also be removed. Brad Smith, the president of Microsoft even said that they’ll take it on themselves to ensure that the tools that are developed to help the people aren’t weaponized during the elections.

The participating companies have agreed to 8 primary commitments of the accord which include spreading public awareness and increasing media literacy, developing tools to reduce the risk of deceptive content creation through AI, taking action on every fake content they find, and so on.

How they are going to fulfill these commitments is yet unknown. We also don’t know the timeline of the initiatives they are planning to take as of now. Hopefully, we’ll have another update before the elections commence.

What Do The People Think About This Accord?

While the fact that these tech giants are acknowledging the risks posed by AI is commendable, the steps they have taken to tackle the issue have received mixed reactions.

Some industry experts are also of the opinion that it won’t do much good. For example, computer scientist Dr Deepak Padmanabhan from Queen’s University Belfast (co-author of a paper on elections and AI) said that for the elections to be actually unbiased, the accord needs to take direct steps instead of waiting for fake content to show up on their platform.

If that’s the approach they follow, realistic AI edits will be detected much later than bad edits and the damage will already be done by then.

But nonetheless, it’s an important step because according to US Deputy Attorney General, Lisa Monaco, this year’s elections are very likely to be tampered with through misinformation, thanks to AI.

Both Meta and Google previously addressed the issue of AI meddling with elections and set a policy that requires advertisers to flag when using content manipulated by AI.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Tech Giants OpenAI, Meta & Others Vow To Keep AI Away From Elections
2 Apple Launches New Image Editing Tool Called Keyframer 
3 Netball Super League Fans to Watch All Games on Sky Sports and BBC Sport
4 EU Privacy Advocates Request Privacy Enforcers To Ban Meta’s Paid Ad-free Service 
5 ChatGPT’s New AI Video Tool “Sora” Is Both Amazing & Terrifying 

Latest News

Apple Launches New Image Editing Tool Called Keyframer 
News

Apple Launches New Image Editing Tool Called Keyframer 

Krishi Chowdhary
Netball Super League Fans To Watch All Games on Sky Sports and BBC Sport
Streaming News & Events

Netball Super League Fans to Watch All Games on Sky Sports and BBC Sport

Mark Cop

The Netball Super League has secured a deal with Sky Sports, with fans getting to watch all the action around the league live on the Sky Sports news channel. The...

EU Privacy Advocates Requests To Ban Meta’s Paid Ad-free Plans
News

EU Privacy Advocates Request Privacy Enforcers To Ban Meta’s Paid Ad-free Service 

Krishi Chowdhary

On Friday, a group of 28 organizations including the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, the Electronic Privacy Information Centre, and Wikimedia Europe urged the privacy watchdog—the European Data Protection Board...

ChatGPT’s New AI Video Tool “Sora” Is Both Amazing & Terrifying
News

ChatGPT’s New AI Video Tool “Sora” Is Both Amazing & Terrifying 

Krishi Chowdhary
Coinbase Shares Rally as Bitcoin ETF Momentum Aids Its Recovery
Crypto News

Coinbase Shares Rally as Bitcoin ETF Momentum Aids Its Recovery

Damien Fisher
Roku
Streaming News & Events

Roku Shares Plunge by Over 20% Despite Beating Q4 Estimates

Mark Cop
OpenAI and Microsoft Remove State-backed Hacker Groups
News

OpenAI and Microsoft Remove State-backed Hacker Groups From Their Apps

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.