Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Tech Giants Promise to Ensure Trustworthy AI in A Bold Step Forward
News

Tech Giants Promise to Ensure Trustworthy AI in A Bold Step Forward

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Tech Giants Promise to Ensure Trustworthy AI in A Bold Step

In a significant development reflecting the growing concern about the ethical use of AI, eight tech giants, including Adobe, NVIDIA, IBM, and Palantir, have voluntarily committed to upholding safety and trust in their generative AI tools.

The White House announced this groundbreaking initiative showcasing the commitment of the Biden-Harris administration to curb vulnerabilities and misinformation.

The move comes at a time when the priority for addressing the potential risks associated with AI-generated content is felt like never before.

The President has been clear: harness the benefits of AI, manage the risks, and move fast – very fast. And we are doing just that by partnering with the private sector and pulling every lever we have to get this done.Jeff Zients, Chief of Staff at the White House

A statement from the administration states that the tech giants have agreed to ‘red team’ their AI applications. The companies would also invest substantially in research to enhance the reliability of these systems.

These commitments apply to a wide range of tech firms, each of which has its unique AI offering.

For instance, Stability AI and Adobe are known for their text-to-image products. IBM, Cohere, NVIDIA, and Salesforce develop customized language models for enterprise applications. Scale AI and Palantir, on the other hand, specialize in developing and integrating AI models for the U.S. government.

Corporates Willing To Get Their AI Tools Audited

Interestingly, the corporate giants expressed their willingness to get their AI tools audited internally as well as externally to ensure their integrity.

The tech companies, in order to protect their intellectual property and prevent unauthorized access to their systems, have vowed to keep their intellectual property secure.

Independent experts would carry out these audits to evaluate the scope of potential misuse. They would scrutinize the smart systems regarding information that may help create biochemical weapons or exploit cybersecurity flaws.

The auditors would also investigate whether or not these AI tools provide users with the scope to be used to control physical systems or self-replicate. This may raise concerns about the unauthorized use of AI tools.

These companies will also develop suitable mechanisms for their users to report bugs or vulnerabilities. This way, they would be able to report any issue instantly. In this initiative, transparency is the key since the companies will publicly disclose the limitations and capabilities of their technologies.

Tech Giants To Research Civil And Societal Risks Of AI

The tech giants have also expressed their commitment to researching societal and civil risks associated with AI. They would particularly be focussing on data privacy concerns. Besides, generative AI often produces false information.

So, there’s always a chance that these tools can be used to spread misinformation. This explains the importance of research to ensure the validity of AI-generated information.

Besides, the US government has called on Big Tech to develop watermarking techniques. This feature would help in identifying AI-generated content.

Recently, Google DeepMind announced the development of a tool called SynthID to distinguish AI-generated images from real ones. The government is further encouraging this type of innovation to ensure transparency in the use of AI-generated content.

The government has also urged these companies to commit to using AI for addressing issues like healthcare and climate change. These commitments don’t involve any legal binding and are voluntary. However, they hold significant weight in shaping the development of AI tools.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Apple Event 2023 Unveils iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, And More
2 Tech Giants Promise to Ensure Trustworthy AI in A Bold Step Forward
3 Cord Cutting Statistics and Trends [2023 Edition]
4 US Cybercrime and Cybersecurity Statistics (Updated 2023)
5 XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s Coin Stays Bullish Amid Persistent Fluctuations – Is The $1 Mark Within Reach?

Latest News

Apple event
News

Apple Event 2023 Unveils iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, And More

Krishi Chowdhary
Top Cord-Cutting Statistics
Statistics

Cord Cutting Statistics and Trends [2023 Edition]

Susan Laborde

Thanks to the increased cost of cable subscriptions and the massive content libraries available on streaming services, people are now leaving behind traditional pay TV. Whether looking to escape advertisement,...

Major Cybercrime and Cybersecurity Statistics
Statistics

US Cybercrime and Cybersecurity Statistics (Updated 2023)

Jeff Beckman

Cybercrime in the United States is becoming a concern to individuals and organizations alike. As a result of this current trend, companies across the United States are faced with ransomware...

XRP
Crypto News

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s Coin Stays Bullish Amid Persistent Fluctuations – Is The $1 Mark Within Reach?

Nick Dunn
NVidia’s
News

NVidia’s Supremacy in AI Chip Market Affects New Star-ups

Damien Fisher
Ripple
Crypto News

Former SEC Lawyer Points Out Why SEC Might Accept a Pre-Trial Settlement with Ripple

Damien Fisher
Google Commits $20 Million to Promote Responsible AI Research
News

Google Commits $20 Million to Promote Responsible AI Research

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.