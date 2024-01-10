Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Tech Giants Refuse U.S. Consumer Security to Oversee Digital Wallets
News

Tech Giants Refuse U.S. Consumer Security to Oversee Digital Wallets

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), a lobby group representing major tech companies such as Apple, Google, Amazon, Meta, and X, expressed concerns about a proposed plan by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

The CFPB’s proposal seeks equal oversight of digital wallet and payment app providers, including tech giants, to ensure consumer protections similar to traditional payment methods.

Tech Lobby Refuses Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

The CCIA’s head of regulatory policy, Krisztian Katona, cautioned against the potential negative impact of the proposal, suggesting that overly broad or burdensome digital regulations could impede innovation and harm new startups in the industry.

The lobby group emphasized that extensive supervision like the one imposed on banks might not be the most effective approach.

In the comment letter addressed to the CFPB, the CCIA pointed out a perceived flaw in the proposal, stating that it failed to identify the specific consumer risks it intended to address.

The letter argued against viewing non-bank digital providers and banks as direct competitors, emphasizing the market’s reality, where their collaborations often benefit consumers through complementary services.

The Financial Technology Association, representing members such as PayPal and Block Inc., echoed similar concerns in a separate comment letter released on the same day. They argued that existing regulations were adequate, urging the CFPB to suspend the rulemaking process.

The association, which includes companies like Venmo and Cash App, also believed that unnecessary regulations could stifle innovation and hinder the industry’s growth.

Digital Payments Continue to Proliferate While Streamlining Financial Transactions

The adoption of digital payment systems has continued to increase, given the advantage they offer users over traditional methods.

Notably, digital payments offer high convenience and security, adding to their user-friendly features and benefitting businesses and consumers.

Due to this support, there is a projected 26.93% compound growth in their adoption between 2021 and 2025.

This rise gives birth to a significant trend in the competitive industry, resulting in a consolidation period where large tech companies surpass regional and community banks in terms of trust associated with digital payments.

The IMF acknowledges the significance of digital payments in reshaping the industry and encourages more collaborations and competition between big tech companies and regular financial institutions.

Besides that, digital wallets have proven helpful in streamlining payment processes and bringing existing systems together, whether online portals for internet-based operations or contactless terminals for face-to-face transactions.

This ease of integration enhances accessibility and convenience for customers and businesses, contributing significantly to the widespread adoption of digital wallets.

In addition to these benefits, the cost-effectiveness of digital wallets compared to traditional payment methods makes them an attractive option for businesses aiming to reduce transaction costs.

This affordability further incentivizes their adoption across various industries, positioning digital wallets as indispensable tools for most tech organizations.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Dogecoin Declines by 2.5% Despite ULA’s Rocket Launch Today
2 Samsung Records Lower Than Expected Quarterly Profit Due to Weak Consumer Demand
3 Tech Giants Refuse U.S. Consumer Security to Oversee Digital Wallets
4 Apple Concludes Payouts in iPhone Slowdown Controversy, UK Case Pursues £1.6bn Compensation
5 OpenAI Fires Back at Copyright Lawsuit of New York Times, Claims Suit to be Baseless

Latest News

Dogecoin Declines by 2.5% Despite ULA’s Rocket Launch Today
Crypto News

Dogecoin Declines by 2.5% Despite ULA’s Rocket Launch Today

Damien Fisher
Samsung Records Lower Than Expected Quarterly Profit Due to Weak Consumer Demand
News

Samsung Records Lower Than Expected Quarterly Profit Due to Weak Consumer Demand

Damien Fisher

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s quarterly report on Tuesday revealed its Q4 operating profit will likely drop by 35%. The firm attributed the decline to persistently weak consumer demand across multiple...

Apple Concludes Payouts in iPhone Slowdown Controversy
News

Apple Concludes Payouts in iPhone Slowdown Controversy, UK Case Pursues £1.6bn Compensation

Krishi Chowdhary

Apple has started disbursing funds in response to a long-drawn class action lawsuit in the US alleging that the iPhone manufacturer intentionally slowed down some of its models. This news...

OpenAI Calls NY Times Copyright Lawsuit Baseless
News

OpenAI Fires Back at Copyright Lawsuit of New York Times, Claims Suit to be Baseless

Krishi Chowdhary
Bitcoin Traders Record Breakthrough as $44,000 Support Holds Amid ETF Approval Saga
News

Bitcoin Traders Record Breakthrough as $44,000 Support Holds Amid ETF Approval Saga

Damien Fisher
Top 8 Altcoins Under $0.05 To Watch Out For in 2024
Crypto News

Top 8 Altcoins Under $0.05 To Watch Out For in 2024

Damien Fisher
Bitcoin ETF Buzz Creates More Twists On Crypto Twitter And Prices
Crypto News

Bitcoin ETF Buzz Creates More Twists On Crypto Twitter And Prices

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.