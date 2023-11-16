Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Tencent Revenue Responds Positively to Gaming And Advertisement Segment
News

Tencent Revenue Responds Positively to Gaming And Advertisement Segment

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Tencent, the global gaming and messaging giant, has reported robust revenue growth in its latest financial results. This growth is mainly driven by a strong performance in both games and advertising segments.

In the third quarter, Tencent experienced a significant 10% increase in revenue. This surge signals a notable recovery in its games business following regulatory challenges faced by the tech sector in China.

Tencent’s Third Quarter Revenue Growth

The company, known as the world’s largest video game company and operator of the WeChat messaging platform, achieved sales of 154.6 billion yuan ($21.4 billion) for the three months ending in September.

This marks the third consecutive quarter of revenue growth for Tencent.

However, the previous year posed considerable difficulties for Chinese video game companies due to a regulatory crackdown in 2021. This unforeseen circumstance resulted in an eight-month freeze on new game licenses and increased restrictions on playing time for minors.

Tencent, specifically, witnessed its first-ever annual revenue decline during this period. However, this year, the industry has recorded a positive turnaround as regulators resumed granting game licenses.

The company’s domestic games revenue for the quarter grew by 5%, fueled by the success of titles such as Lost Ark and Valorant.

Both games, developed by Riot Games, were recently introduced to the Chinese market by Tencent. Furthermore, the video games sector substantially boosted in August, with combined revenue reaching 29.2 billion yuan. 

According to a government-backed industry data firm, CNG, this was the highest level in at least 20 months.

In addition to the flourishing gaming business, Tencent’s online advertising segment reported a significant 20% increase in revenue. This progress received a push from strong demand for advertising within its video content.

Also, the company’s fintech business, its second-largest business unit, saw a notable 16% rise in sales, attributed to improved performance in wealth management services and online transactions.

Tencent’s Holdings Decline in Net Profit for Q3

Amid the success of Tencent’s third-quarter revenue, there was a notable plunge in its holdings’ net profit. This was primarily attributed to the absence of special gains generated from asset sales recorded in the previous year.

Despite demonstrating operational strength in its gaming, advertising, and fintech sectors, the Chinese video game and social media giant reported a 9.4% decrease in net profit, amounting to 36.18 billion Chinese yuan ($4.99 billion) for the period ending on September 30.

This performance surpassed the analysts’ estimate of CNY 32.47 billion, based on a Visible Alpha poll. Notably, the company’s results in the same period of the previous year were positively influenced by gains derived from asset disposals.

Supporting these disposals was the revaluation of specific companies in which it had investments. But despite the 9.4% decline in net profit, Tencent’s overall performance highlights a positive trajectory for the company in the dynamic landscape of the gaming and technology industry.

The impressive revenue growth reflects the resilience and adaptability of Tencent in scaling through the regulatory challenges, capitalizing on the demand for both gaming and advertising services.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Tencent Revenue Responds Positively to Gaming And Advertisement Segment
2 Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hit The $0.00001 Benchmark – What Are The Possibilities?
3 THORChain Price Prediction: RUNE Price Surges While Investors Flood Bitcoin ETF Coin
4 Eye-opening Zillow Statistics and Trends You Must Know in 2023
5 The 20 Doxxing Statistics You Can’t Afford to Ignore in 2023

Latest News

Shiba Inu
News

Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hit The $0.00001 Benchmark – What Are The Possibilities?

Damien Fisher
THORChain
Crypto News

THORChain Price Prediction: RUNE Price Surges While Investors Flood Bitcoin ETF Coin

Nick Dunn

The THORChain ecosystem has been filled with excitement following an increase in the native token, RUNE. This uptrend in RUNE suggests growing interest and confidence in the project. Also, the...

Zillow Key Statistics for 2023
Statistics

Eye-opening Zillow Statistics and Trends You Must Know in 2023

Susan Laborde

The real estate rush is on. Enter Zillow, the real estate website on a mission – to empower home buyers and investors with data. In 2021 alone, Zillow had over...

Doxxing statistics
Statistics

The 20 Doxxing Statistics You Can’t Afford to Ignore in 2023

Jeff Beckman
YouTubers Now Need to Label Realistic AI-Generated Content
News

YouTube to Require Video Creators to Label and Disclose Realistic AI-Generated Content

Krishi Chowdhary
Social Media Giants Worried as Judge Allows Child Safety Lawsuits
News

Social Media Giants Face Setback as Judge Allows Child Safety Lawsuits to Proceed

Krishi Chowdhary
FTX
News

FTX Sues ByBit For The Recovery Of Almost $1B, Raising Fraud Allegations

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.