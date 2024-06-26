Countries
Tesla Announces Fourth Recall of Its Cybertrucks Affecting 11,000 Vehicles
News

Tesla Announces Fourth Recall of Its Cybertrucks Affecting 11,000 Vehicles

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published a report on Tuesday that revealed that Tesla is announcing another recall of its Cybertrucks.
  • There are two reasons behind this recall – a faulty windshield wiper and trim pieces that can fall off.
  • The company has assured that all replacements and fixes will be done free of cost and owners will be notified about the same by a letter on Aug 18.

Tesla Announces Fourth Cybertruck Recall, Affecting 11,000 Drivers

According to a report published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday, Tesla is issuing a 4th recall for its futuristic Cybertrucks which is expected to affect over 11,000 vehicles.

Two different reasons have been cited for this decision.

Reason #1

The first issue is with the trim pieces that can allegedly come loose while driving and fly off. This would be a huge safety hazard for both the driver and other people on the road. The reason behind this is believed to be the poor quality of adhesive that’s been used to stick the trim pieces to the car.

Reason #2

The second issue is with the windshield wiper. According to documents submitted by the company, the wiper motor is receiving too much electrical current, causing it to fail. A malfunctioning wiper is a huge safety hazard as it can hamper visibility, especially during heavy rain.

The company has promised to replace the windshield wiper free of cost and repair/redo the trim pieces. For both cases, eligible owners will be notified by letter on Aug 18.

The company has also assured that there have been no crashes reported owing to this issue.

Not the First Time These Cybertrucks Have Been Recalled

This isn’t the first time that Tesla had to recall Cybertrucks. In fact, as mentioned before, this is the 4th time since its release on November 30.

Recall #1

The first recall happened in December last year, just a month after its release, and affected 2 million vehicles. An issue was detected with the car’s autopilot system which was unable to detect whether the driver was actually paying attention on the road when the self-driving feature was on. This fault also led to at least 467 collisions and 13 fatal crashes, as reported by NHTSA.

Recall #2

The biggest recall probably happened in February this year, which affected 2.2 million customers. The issue that triggered this recall was the font size of the warning light. But after a little investigation, a problem was also detected in the car’s power steering wheel.

Recall #3

In April, 3878 Cybertrucks had to be recalled. The reason is believed to be a faulty lubricant that’s making the car’s accelerator pad slip off, get stuck in the interior trim, and make the vehicle unintentionally accelerate. Even back then, no crashes had happened as a result of this problem.

Recall #4

Only this month, Tesla had to recall 1,25,000 cars to fix a seat belt issue. As the NHTSA reported, the seat belt warnings were not always going off when the rider was not properly buckled in.

Needless to say, so many recalls do not look good on Tesla’s records. Apart from the damage it does to the company’s image, it also diminishes customer trust in the brand.

On the brighter side, Tesla is doing better revenue-wise. The company had a rough start to the year but since March things have been looking up. However, this has come at the cost of laying off at least 10% of the total workforce of the company.

Experts believe that the sales numbers of Cybertucks might have something to do with it. And if that is the case, will this recall impact Tesla’s revenue as well? Let’s wait and watch.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

