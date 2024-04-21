Tesla Decides to Recall 3,878 Cybertrucks over Concerns about Unintentional Acceleration

Tesla has announced that it’s recalling all Cybertrucks made between November and April after it received complaints that the cars might unintentionally accelerate

Affected customers will be notified by the company in June when they can get the accelerator fixed at no cost The company has already made three vehicle recalls this year, affecting 2.4 million cars in total

Tesla has decided to recall all Cybertrucks it made, 3878 to be precise, fearing they might automatically accelerate. The Friday filing from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirms this news.

Cybertrucks were a problematic project to begin with. When the car was first announced in 2019, it raised a lot of corners because of its sharp edges and relatively smaller windows that could lead to a crash. These concerns still remain.

Then, the company delivered the first batch of cars almost 2 years late due to unavoidable delays caused by production issues and battery supply constraints.

And now, after being released last November, Cybertruck owners started complaining that the car’s accelerator pad could come off, get stuck in the interior trim, and make the vehicle unintentionally accelerate. A new lubricant used in the making is believed to be the culprit.

The moment I let go of the break, it would lurch forward at full throttle again. Tesla customer

This is a huge safety concern. If a vehicle accelerates at the wrong time, a crash will be inevitable.

The only silver lining here is that no crashes caused by faulty accelerators have been reported yet. Also, the car was launched in limited numbers and made available only across the US, Mexico, and Canada. So it will be comparatively easier to get all the models fixed.

What Happens Now?

Tesla has taken responsibility to fix this problem and announcing the recall is its first step.

The recall affects all the cars that were made between November last year and April 2024, which is about 3,878 models.

Usually, if there’s a problem with a Tesla car, it’s fixed with a software update. But in this case, the owners of affected cars will have to return the cars to get the pedal fixed, free of cost.

The company will notify them of the next step of action in June through a mailed letter. Until then, Tesla has advised drivers to brake when they notice the acceleration rising.

Needless to say, Tesla’s stocks took a hit after this news went public. On Friday, it lost 1.92% and in the last 5 sessions, the stock price dipped by 14% overall.

Not the First Time

This isn’t the first time that Tesla cars have been recalled.

Instance #1

In the first quarter of 2024 alone, the company had to make 3 recalls, affecting a total of 2.4 million vehicles.

Out of this, 2.2 million models were recalled in February alone in the US. It started with an issue with the font size in the warning light but the safety regulators soon extended their probe into the cars’ power steering loss to the status of an engineering analysis.

Instance #2

Similarly, in December last year, more than 2 million vehicles were recalled after a flaw was detected in its Autopilot system. Basically, it failed to detect whether the driver was paying attention to the road when the self-driving mode was on.

With so many callbacks, it is safe to say that Tesla isn’t off to a smooth start in 2024. However, as the automobile industry keeps growing, Tesla is expected to be a frontrunner in the industry. These hiccups will only make its cars more robust. For instance, Tesla is gearing up to launch its first robotaxi in August 2024.