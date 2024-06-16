Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Tesla Shareholders Sue Elon Musk for Transferring Resources to New ‘Competing Company’
News

Tesla Shareholders Sue Elon Musk for Transferring Resources to New ‘Competing Company’

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Tesla shareholders have filed a lawsuit against CEO Elon Musk and the company’s board. They accuse Musk of diverting valuable resources and talent from Tesla to his new venture, xAI.

This development comes from a shareholder vote to reestablish Musk’s $44.9 billion compensation package, which a Delaware judge previously nullified in January.

Tesla Shareholders Sue Musk

The complaint, filed in Delaware’s Chancery Court, began with the Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund and gained support from individual investors Michael Giampietro and Daniel Hazen.

The plaintiffs allege that Musk has been channelling scarce talent and critical resources from Tesla to xAI, a startup he recently founded. They claim that the new firm is a direct competitor in the artificial intelligence domain.

The shareholders’ lawsuit centres on the assertion that Musk has strategically transferred key AI personnel from Tesla to xAI. Among these transfers is the notable departure of Ethan Knight, Tesla’s former head of the computer vision team, who joined xAI in March 2024.

The shareholders argue that this move has deprived Tesla of vital expertise necessary for its AI-driven projects, including its renowned self-driving and driver assistance technologies.

Besides that, the lawsuit referenced a report from CNBC, alleging that Musk directed Nvidia to reroute graphics processing units (GPUs) to xAI and the X platform.

GPUs are crucial for AI model computations, and this alleged diversion is seen as a significant shift of resources. Musk defended this action on the X platform, claiming that the GPUs would have otherwise remained unused in a warehouse because Tesla lacked suitable deployment locations for these components.

Meanwhile, this lawsuit arrives at a challenging time for Tesla. The company’s stock has fallen 26.5% this year, reflecting broader investor concerns. However, on June 13, Tesla shares saw a slight rebound, closing nearly 3% higher at $182.47, with a modest 0.13% increase in after-hours trading.

Shareholders’ References 

The plaintiffs also criticize Tesla’s board of directors for their inaction, accusing them of failing to uphold their fiduciary duties.

They claim that the board has allowed Musk to prioritize the development of xAI over Tesla. This leverage has enabled him to create substantial AI-related value for the startup at the expense of Tesla’s interests.

Notably, the lawsuit seeks restitution for the value the shareholders believe has been wrongfully diverted from Tesla to xAI. In a twist that adds depth to the ongoing legal battle, Tesla shareholders pointed to a revealing statement made by Elon Musk

The statement, made in January on the X platform, expressed Musk’s discomfort with expanding Tesla’s AI and robotics initiatives. He stated that without 25% voting control, he would prefer to develop products outside of Tesla.

At the time of this comment, Musk owned approximately 21% of Tesla. A significant development occurred when Delaware’s Chancery Court nullified Musk’s 2018 compensation plan in January, reducing his ownership stake to 13%.

This reduction in ownership diluted Musk’s voting power and influence over Tesla’s strategic decisions.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Massive 20,000 Bitcoin Options Expiry Sets Maximum Pain Price At $68,500
2 Investor Loses $310,000 on a Crypto Exchange After Unsolicited LinkedIn Connection Request
3 Tesla Shareholders Sue Elon Musk for Transferring Resources to New ‘Competing Company’
4 Speculation of Spot ETH ETF Approval This Summer – Ethereum Dominance?
5 Steam Owner Valve Faces £656 Million Lawsuit for Overcharging 14 Million UK Gamers

Latest News

Massive 20,000 Bitcoin Options Expiry Sets Maximum Pain Price At $68,500. What Comes Next?
Crypto News

Massive 20,000 Bitcoin Options Expiry Sets Maximum Pain Price At $68,500

Rida Fatima
Investor Loses $310,000 on a Crypto Exchange After Unsolicited LinkedIn Connection Request
Crypto News

Investor Loses $310,000 on a Crypto Exchange After Unsolicited LinkedIn Connection Request

Rida Fatima

A trader reported losing $310,000 due to a scam involving a fraudulent digital asset trading platform called Ethfinance. Based on his claims, he discovered the platform through a spontaneous LinkedIn connection....

Crypto News

Speculation of Spot ETH ETF Approval This Summer – Ethereum Dominance?

Leah Alger

Following the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of Form 19b-4 for ETH ETFs in May, the SEC’s Chairman, Gary Gensler, recently announced ETH ETFs could be fully approved by...

Steam Owner Valve Faces £656 Million Lawsuit for Overcharging 14 Million UK Gamers
News

Steam Owner Valve Faces £656 Million Lawsuit for Overcharging 14 Million UK Gamers

Krishi Chowdhary
Conor McGregor’s Comeback UFC 303 Fight Gets Cancelled Due to Injury
Streaming News & Events

Conor McGregor’s Comeback UFC 303 Fight Gets Cancelled Due to Injury

Krishi Chowdhary
Apple Gets Sued For Underpaying Female Employees In California
News

Apple Sued for Underpaying Female Employees in California

Krishi Chowdhary
Wall Street US CPI and Core CPI Data Estimates Indicate a Possible Crypto Market Recovery Ahead
Crypto News

Wall Street US CPI and Core CPI Data Estimates Indicate a Possible Crypto Market Recovery Ahead

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.