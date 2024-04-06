Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Tesla Will Unveil a ‘Robotaxi’ on August 8, Says Elon Musk
News

Tesla Will Unveil a ‘Robotaxi’ on August 8, Says Elon Musk

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • Elon Musk announced on X that Tesla will unveil a robotaxi on August 8
  • The news increased the company’s stock price by 3%
  • While it’s an exciting new venture, Tesla continues to face tough competition in the market

Tesla Will Unveil a ‘Robotaxi’ on August 8, Says Elon Musk

On Friday (5th April, 2024), Elon Musk announced that Tesla will introduce a ‘robotaxi’ to the world on the 8th of August. The news comes from Musk’s personal X account where he shared a simple post stating “Tesla Robotaxi unveil on 8/8.”

No other details were revealed. However, as a result of this one simple tweet, Tesla’s share price increased by over 3% in extended trading.

The release date comes after a latest controversy when Reuters published a report stating that Musk has scrapped his plans for low-cost vehicles fearing competition from Chinese makers. According to them, three sources close to the matter shared this update.

Elon Musk was not happy with this remark and accused Reuters of lying. Although they didn’t make any remarks about Tesla’s robotaxis, Musk decided this would be the best time to give the world a glimpse of the most anticipated project he has been working on.

Read more: Elon Musk shares a video of Neuralink’s first brain chip patient playing online chess

Rocky road ahead for Tesla amidst stiff competition from Google

Tesla robotaxis are already being tested in San Francisco. However, Tesla isn’t the only one experimenting with self-driving cars—Google’s Waymo seems to be ahead in the game.

Waymo is already running commercial, driverless ride-hailing services in LA, Phoenix, and San Francisco. As per reports, Google will soon also be taking over Austin, Texas which is Tesla’s home base.

Waymo has also signed a multi-year partnership with Uber that will use its robotaxis to deliver food for Uber Eats in Arizona.

In China, the self-driving car industry is dominated by Didi. Other companies like Zoox in the U.S. and Wayve in the U.K. are also testing their self-driving units.

The competition has been so fierce that Apple was forced to shut down its self-driving car project which led to the dismissal of 600 people.

In a market this tough, the biggest problem with Tesla is that Elon Musk has only announced the reveal date. It’s no indication of when we can expect the actual commercial release. For example, Tesla’s fully electric heavy-duty truck, the Semi, was unveiled in 2017. However, it was only in 2022 that it became available to the public.

If this is the sort of timeline Tesla’s self-driving robotaxis are going to follow, it’s very likely to slip far behind in the competition.

Past problems with robotaxis and how Tesla is going to handle it

  1. Robotaxis by Google’s Waymo was attacked by vandals in the city who are opposed to the use of self-driving cars owing to safety concerns.
  2. Last October, GM-owned cruise had to suspend its robotaxi service indefinitely after several accidents triggered an investigation from California regulators.
  3. Tesla’s own self-driving technology has received several criticisms.

Even The National Transportation Safety Board criticized Tesla’s earlier models for lack of safety. Following this, in March 2021, the NHTSA investigated 23 Tesla crashes that were believed to be caused by Autopilot malfunction.

Further investigation revealed that Tesla’s self-driving cars were incapable of detecting traffic signals and stationary vehicles in front of them with 100% accuracy all the time.

Naturally, it was a rough couple of years for the company. However, with a lot of research and tuning, it has finally managed to get the approval to introduce the robotaxi to the public.

To further ensure safety, Musk has made it mandatory for all service and sales staff to install and show a demo of the Full Self-Driving “FSD” option to the customer before handing over the keys. While this will admittedly slow down the delivery process, Elon Musk says that it’s an unavoidable and a necessary safety precaution.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Microsoft Warns That China Will Use AI-Generated Content to Disrupt Elections in the US, India, and South Korea
2 Tesla Will Unveil a ‘Robotaxi’ on August 8, Says Elon Musk
3 15+ Invaluable Sitting Statistics: 2024 Data Reloaded for You
4 Ripple (XRP) Will Hit $1 in April Following the Plans to Launch of its Stable Coin
5 Bitcoin May Hit $491K by April 2025 If It Repeats a Historical Pattern – But How?

Latest News

Microsoft Warns That China Will Use AI-Generated Content to Disrupt Elections in the US, India, and South Korea
News

Microsoft Warns That China Will Use AI-Generated Content to Disrupt Elections in the US, India, and South Korea

Krishi Chowdhary
Must Know Sitting Statistics and Facts
Statistics

15+ Invaluable Sitting Statistics: 2024 Data Reloaded for You

Susan Laborde

Did you know sitting around too much is bad for your health? Popular doctor Levine also said something similar in his book titled “Sitting Disease.” In 2019, research showed that...

Ripple Price Prediction Will XRP Reach $1 in April Following the Plans to Launch of Its Stable Coin
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Will Hit $1 in April Following the Plans to Launch of its Stable Coin

Nick Dunn

Ripple XRP’s price has been on a wild ride since the beginning of the year, leaving many holders and enthusiasts wondering what’s next. With the plans to launch a stablecoin...

Bitcoin May Hit $491K by April 2025 If It Repeats a Historical Pattern, Details
Crypto News

Bitcoin May Hit $491K by April 2025 If It Repeats a Historical Pattern – But How?

Nick Dunn
Argo Blockchain Releases March Updates Showing 103 BTCs Mined in 30 Days
Crypto News

Argo Blockchain Releases March Updates Showing 103 BTCs Mined in 30 Days

Rida Shah
Meme Coins Explode in Q1 2024 as the Number of Traders Hit a Record High
Crypto News

Meme Coins Explode in Q1 2024 as the Number of Traders Hit a Record High

Ali Raza
Big Banks Now Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Directly from Miners, Hut8 Mining CEO
Crypto News

Major Banks Are Now Buying BTC Directly From Miners, Says Hut8 Mining CEO

Rida Shah

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.