Tesla Wins First Trial Over Allegations that Its Autopilot Feature Caused a Fatal Crash

In a significant legal case, Tesla has won the first trial over accusations that its autopilot assistant feature caused a fatal accident in 2019. This marks the second major legal win of the company this year, further strengthening the notion that its software is not inherently flawed.

On Tuesday, October 31, in state court in California, Tesla argued that the car crash was due to human error and not an autopilot defect, as the prosecution argued.

Tesla’s Victory Over Allegations of Its Autopilot Feature

Notably, the civil case, filed in Riverside County Superior Court, focuses on the claim that Tesla’s Autopilot system caused a Model 3 to suddenly veer off the road, resulting in a severe crash and passenger injuries.

The allegations, particularly by two passengers in the 2019 crash, argued that the company was fully aware of the defectiveness of its Autopilot feature when it sold the car. On the note, the lawsuit sought $400 million in damages, contending that Tesla bore responsibility for the tragedy.

Responding to the allegations, Tesla refused any liability, asserting that the driver, Micah Lee, had consumed alcohol before the incident. The company also argued that it was unclear whether Autopilot was active when the accident happened.

Primarily, the conclusion drawn from Tesla’s Autopilot trial regarding the 2019 fatal crash was that the company and its driver-assistance feature were not responsible for the accident.

Ultimately, a jury of 12 members concluded that there was no manufacturing defect in the vehicle, with a 9-3 majority vote in favor of Tesla.

Despite the verdict, the plaintiffs expressed disappointment, indicating lingering uncertainty surrounding the case. On the other hand, Tesla maintained that its vehicles are well-designed and enhance road safety.

Tesla Deals with Related Cases

While Tesla commits to developing and implementing its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) systems, these technologies continue to attract scrutiny from regulators. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reviewed by the Washington Post holds a significant disclosure.

It revealed that Tesla’s Autopilot feature has been involved in several death and injury cases, highlighting a total of 736 crashes and 17 fatalities since 2019. Meanwhile, the recent outcome mirrors a similar trial in Los Angeles earlier this year.

During the trial, Tesla argued that it had informed drivers about the need for human monitoring of its technology. Supporting this point, legal experts noted that these verdicts underscore the importance of human responsibility in driving, even with advanced driver assistance systems.

However, the Riverside case specifically revolved around steering issues, making it distinct from other lawsuits that focus on the alleged design flaws of Autopilot.

Notably, Tesla’s disclaimers and warnings have played a significant role in these legal victories, and some experts believe that regulatory bodies should address this issue.

Notwithstanding, the automaker continues to face a criminal probe by the U.S. Department of Justice and ongoing investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This probe further emphasizes the need for clear regulations in autonomous and semi-autonomous driving technologies.