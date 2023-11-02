Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Tesla Wins First Trial Over Allegations that Its Autopilot Feature Caused a Fatal Crash
News

Tesla Wins First Trial Over Allegations that Its Autopilot Feature Caused a Fatal Crash

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

In a significant legal case, Tesla has won the first trial over accusations that its autopilot assistant feature caused a fatal accident in 2019. This marks the second major legal win of the company this year, further strengthening the notion that its software is not inherently flawed. 

On Tuesday, October 31, in state court in California, Tesla argued that the car crash was due to human error and not an autopilot defect, as the prosecution argued.

Tesla’s Victory Over Allegations of Its Autopilot Feature

Notably, the civil case, filed in Riverside County Superior Court, focuses on the claim that Tesla’s Autopilot system caused a Model 3 to suddenly veer off the road, resulting in a severe crash and passenger injuries.

The allegations, particularly by two passengers in the 2019 crash, argued that the company was fully aware of the defectiveness of its Autopilot feature when it sold the car. On the note, the lawsuit sought $400 million in damages, contending that Tesla bore responsibility for the tragedy.

Responding to the allegations, Tesla refused any liability, asserting that the driver, Micah Lee, had consumed alcohol before the incident. The company also argued that it was unclear whether Autopilot was active when the accident happened.

Primarily, the conclusion drawn from Tesla’s Autopilot trial regarding the 2019 fatal crash was that the company and its driver-assistance feature were not responsible for the accident.

Ultimately, a jury of 12 members concluded that there was no manufacturing defect in the vehicle, with a 9-3 majority vote in favor of Tesla.

Despite the verdict, the plaintiffs expressed disappointment, indicating lingering uncertainty surrounding the case. On the other hand, Tesla maintained that its vehicles are well-designed and enhance road safety.

While Tesla commits to developing and implementing its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) systems, these technologies continue to attract scrutiny from regulators. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reviewed by the Washington Post holds a significant disclosure.

It revealed that Tesla’s Autopilot feature has been involved in several death and injury cases, highlighting a total of 736 crashes and 17 fatalities since 2019. Meanwhile, the recent outcome mirrors a similar trial in Los Angeles earlier this year.

During the trial, Tesla argued that it had informed drivers about the need for human monitoring of its technology. Supporting this point, legal experts noted that these verdicts underscore the importance of human responsibility in driving, even with advanced driver assistance systems.

However, the Riverside case specifically revolved around steering issues, making it distinct from other lawsuits that focus on the alleged design flaws of Autopilot.

Notably, Tesla’s disclaimers and warnings have played a significant role in these legal victories, and some experts believe that regulatory bodies should address this issue.

Notwithstanding, the automaker continues to face a criminal probe by the U.S. Department of Justice and ongoing investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This probe further emphasizes the need for clear regulations in autonomous and semi-autonomous driving technologies.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Tesla Wins First Trial Over Allegations that Its Autopilot Feature Caused a Fatal Crash
2 Revolutionary Research Indicates Fair Market Value For XRP From $9.81 – $513,000
3 Top Crypto Gainers on November 1 – SOL, THETA, And XRP
4 Holiday Shopping Insights – A Statistical Analysis of Christmas Gift Trends
5 US Court Dismisses Copyright Infringement Case Filed Against AI Image Service Providers

Latest News

XRP
News

Revolutionary Research Indicates Fair Market Value For XRP From $9.81 – $513,000

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on November 1 – SOL, THETA, And XRP

Nick Dunn

The crypto market has maintained the positive momentum from October 2023 to continue its rally today, November 1. While a retracement could occur at any time, the buyers seem determined...

Christmas Shopping Trends
Statistics

Holiday Shopping Insights – A Statistical Analysis of Christmas Gift Trends

Kate Sukhanova

We’ve created this guide to Christmas gift trends to chart the key statistics about the holiday season. It’s never too early for Christmas shopping, after all – plus, we’re always...

Court Dismisses Copyright Infringement Against AI Image Providers
News

US Court Dismisses Copyright Infringement Case Filed Against AI Image Service Providers

Krishi Chowdhary
An Alliance of 40+ Countries To Vow Not to Pay Ransomware
News

US-Led Alliance of 40+ Countries to Vow to Never Pay Ransomware Extortionists

Krishi Chowdhary
Major Interesting Pandora Statistics
Statistics

Pandora Statistics 2023: A Deep Dive

Susan Laborde
Data of 81.5 Million Indians Leaked Following ICMR Breach
News

Personal Data of 81.5 Million Indians Leaked Following ICMR Data Breach

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.