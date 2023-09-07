The AI Revolution to Put 2.4 Million Jobs at Risk in the US by 2030

In a report published by Forrester, AI is set to replace 2.4 million jobs in the US by 2030. However, the impact of generative artificial intelligence on jobs would be far less than other disruptive automation systems, the report states.

Rather than destroying jobs, artificial intelligence would be reshaping the workforce. However, the report also highlights the potential risk for white-collar workers in certain roles.

Those earning over $90,000 annually are likely to be affected more than those earning under $60,000.

The 2023 Generative AI Jobs Impact Forecast, published by Forrester, predicts that generative AI would be coming after white-collar workers, including proofreaders, social science research assistants, technical writers, copywriters, and people in administrative roles.

The report also reveals that individuals with college degrees and middle-class incomes would face the most significant disruptions.

The ‘vulnerable’ workers have a couple of years to prepare, given that resolving issues related to copyright, plagiarism, intellectual property, and ethics will take a couple of years.

Other Forms Of Automation To Have A More Profound Impact On Employment

While generative AI is poised to negatively impact the market, other forms of automation will have an even more profound effect.

In 2023, generative AI would lead to 9.3% of job losses. By 2030, this figure is likely to reach 30.4%.

However, it’s worth noting that not every job automated is necessarily a loss for humans. It’s difficult to fill some of these roles, and they are currently in high demand. This is applicable, particularly for sectors like physical robotics and automation.

The report states:

“In some cases, automation will stand in for jobs that have been hard to fill. For instance, physical robotics and automation are only beginning to fill the workforce gaps that have plagued frontline work in the 2020s.”

People In Creative Professionals Might Benefit From AI Robots

The report also explains the role of creativity in jobs that are less susceptible to artificial intelligence. Professions such as editors, writers, authors, poets, and lyricists are likely to incorporate generative AI tools into their work rather than being entirely replaced by them.

As we move towards generative AI, the key to success lies in innovation, preparation, and the commitment to leverage the full potential of AI.

While generative AI has immense potential, Forrester points out several challenges organizations and leaders need to address. For instance, it pointed out that AI-generated content might be inconsistent. So, human intervention might be necessary in some cases to prevent poor customer service.

The report further states that organizations need to address skills gaps. In order to use generative AI to its full potential, companies need to invest in new talents such as business analysts, developers, ethicists, and prompt engineers.

This can make the talent market competitive in the coming years.

Forrester’s report highlights that organizations need to be strategic while integrating generative AI into their organizations.

While artificial intelligence is set to revolutionize the job market, it’s not just about job displacement. Adaptation and transformation are more important virtues in this drive.