Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home The Attacker Behind Vermont Hospital’s Malware Ambush Pleads Guilty 
News

The Attacker Behind Vermont Hospital’s Malware Ambush Pleads Guilty 

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Hacker Behind Vermont Hospital’s Ambush Pleads Guilty 

The US Department Of Justice announced that the attacker behind the major malware disruption at the University of Vermont Medical Center in 2020 just pleaded guilty in a federal court in Nebraska on Thursday.

The convict has been identified as Vyacheslav Igorevich Penchukov (also known as Vyacheslav Igoravich Andreev). He is a 37-year-old Ukrainian man who was involved in two malware schemes, including the one that affected the Vermont hospital leading to the temporary shutdown of vital equipment in the hospital and a loss of tens of millions of dollars.

Who Is Vyacheslav Igorevich Penchukov?

Prosecutors identified Vyacheslav Igorevich Penchukov as a leader of a hacker group (unnamed). It is believed that he first started committing cyber crimes with this organization in May 2009. That’s when they infected thousands of computers of business organizations with malware.

Vyacheslav was arrested in Switzerland in 2022 and sent back to the US in 2023.

The malicious software that’s identified as “Zeus” was used to steal the login credentials of many companies’ online bank accounts and payment apps. Stolen credentials included passwords as well as personal identification numbers.

He is also allegedly the leader of another massive malware scheme that started gaining popularity around November 2018 and went on till 2021.

This malicious technique allowed the group to use ransomware and infect the target’s computer before accessing the information stored on it. This is the same technique that was used in the Vermont Medical Center’s attack.

Since his court documents are sealed, we couldn’t find any details about his lawyer.

But we do know that he pled guilty on two accounts — one is the conspiracy to commit an offense that’s in violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and the other is a conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

About The Attack & Its Impact 

The attack severely affected the hospital’s efficiency in serving the patients. The ones already in their care were diligently catered to but their capacity to accommodate for cases declined.

Dr. Stephen Leffler, president, and chief operating officer of UVM Medical Center, said that although they were able to seamlessly switch to paper, work had slowed down.

I can tell you that there are days in front of us where we’ll be using a paper system.Dr. Stephen Leffler

It also affected day-to-day jobs. As many as 129 employees couldn’t carry out their day-to-day responsibilities and had to be reassigned while the rest had to be given paid time off.

At the time, the hospital couldn’t even get them a timeline of when they could be back at their job. This led to considerable dissatisfaction among the work staff, leading to 300+ resignations.

Investigations had started soon enough. Federal and state officials had confirmed that they are looking into the matter but they couldn’t confirm at that time if it was an independent attack or a part of a coordinated attack that affected a series of hospitals across the country.

We still don’t know if there was any request for ransom because Leffler refused to comment. He said that he’s not aware of any ransom demands, but it might be that he’s not included in these discussions.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 The Attacker Behind Vermont Hospital’s Malware Ambush Pleads Guilty 
2 Microsoft Azure Hit With The Largest Data Breach In Its History; Hundreds Of Executive Accounts Compromised
3 Tech Giants OpenAI, Meta & Others Vow To Keep AI Away From Elections
4 Apple Launches New Image Editing Tool Called Keyframer 
5 Netball Super League Fans to Watch All Games on Sky Sports and BBC Sport

Latest News

Microsoft Azure Hit With The Largest Data Breach In Its History
News

Microsoft Azure Hit With The Largest Data Breach In Its History; Hundreds Of Executive Accounts Compromised

Krishi Chowdhary
Tech Giants Vow To Keep AI Away From Elections
News

Tech Giants OpenAI, Meta & Others Vow To Keep AI Away From Elections

Krishi Chowdhary

On Friday, 20 tech companies vowed to prevent AI from interfering with the upcoming elections this year. These companies together signed an accord known as The Tech Accord to Combat...

Apple Launches New Image Editing Tool Called Keyframer 
News

Apple Launches New Image Editing Tool Called Keyframer 

Krishi Chowdhary

Apple is heavily focusing on its AI wing, taking the lead from other market leaders such as OpenAI and Microsoft. In their latest attempt, the tech giant has released a...

Netball Super League Fans To Watch All Games on Sky Sports and BBC Sport
Streaming News & Events

Netball Super League Fans to Watch All Games on Sky Sports and BBC Sport

Mark Cop
EU Privacy Advocates Requests To Ban Meta’s Paid Ad-free Plans
News

EU Privacy Advocates Request Privacy Enforcers To Ban Meta’s Paid Ad-free Service 

Krishi Chowdhary
ChatGPT’s New AI Video Tool “Sora” Is Both Amazing & Terrifying
News

ChatGPT’s New AI Video Tool “Sora” Is Both Amazing & Terrifying 

Krishi Chowdhary
Coinbase Shares Rally as Bitcoin ETF Momentum Aids Its Recovery
Crypto News

Coinbase Shares Rally as Bitcoin ETF Momentum Aids Its Recovery

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.