The Clash of Creation – A Crusade Against Illicit AI Data Usage

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist
A backdrop of digital rebellion is currently unfolding. Creators across various sectors are taking a firm stance against the intrusion of AI data harvesting on their intellectual property.

One such protestor is Kit Loffstadt, a long-time fan fiction writer whose stories recently found a rather unexpected audience: AI systems.

Upon discovering her creations were being replicated by artificial intelligence technology like ChatGPT, Loffstadt withdrew her stories from public view. She joined forces with other fan fiction authors to launch a data rebellion.

The fruits of our creativity are not for machines to reap without consent.Loffstadt

They released a torrent of nonsensical narratives as part of their strategy. The aim was to confuse the data harvesting services feeding their work into AI algorithms.

Data Harvesting Backlash

This growing sentiment is not confined to fan fiction circles. Recently, social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter have expressed their disapproval of AI exploitation of their data without permission.

This year has seen at least ten lawsuits accusing AI companies of non-consensual training of their systems on artists’ creative works.

Similarly, news outlets such as The New York Times and NBC, and renowned personalities including Paul Tremblay and Sarah Silverman, have also voiced their objections.

Such protests have spurred multiple forms of resistance. While some content creators are safeguarding their work by securing their files or boycotting sites promoting AI-generated content, others, like Reddit, are contemplating charging for data access.

The issue lies in the realization of the immense value embedded in online content. Generative AI, which produces humanlike prose, fuels the contemporary data rush.

Tech giants like Google, Meta, and OpenAI have traditionally “scraped” data. This is a practice of harvesting information from freely available online databases for AI training.

Addressing AI Overreach

The revelation of this data scraping practice came after the release of ChatGPT. This triggered public discontent, leading to a shift in how data value is perceived.

Brandon Duderstadt, CEO of AI company Nomic, explains that previously data value revolved around ad generation via openness. However, now it’s identified by its potential as AI input.

The data rebellion might not significantly affect tech giants already sitting on colossal proprietary data repositories and who can afford more licensing. However, smaller AI ventures might struggle to gather sufficient data to train their systems.

This challenge arises amid an era that is turning increasingly resistant to content scraping. This transformation could also impact nonprofits.

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, stated its commitment to respecting creators’ rights. The company pledged to work towards safeguarding its interests.

Google has also expressed its commitment to preserving a “vibrant content ecosystem,” engaging in discussions on future content management.

Individual creators, meanwhile, are reconsidering their publication platforms. Nicholas Kole, an illustrator who believes his work was replicated by an AI system, continues to use social media for client outreach.

However, he has stopped publishing on sites hosting AI-generated alongside human-made content.

Archive of Our Own, a database that houses over 11 million stories, has experienced a backlash from authors. This response came out when ChatGPT was found to mimic popular fan fiction, leading the authors to demand a ban on data scraping and AI-generated narratives.

Loffstadt finds herself in the midst of a real-life data rebellion. Ironically, she is currently working on a story about AI-powered robots in a post-apocalyptic world.

Reflecting on this, she opines that artificial intelligence, unlike in her story, is being manipulated to do harm due to “hubris and corporate greed” in the real world.

