The Era of Bots: Education’s Reluctant Acceptance of AI-Powered Generation

The emergence of AI has changed many things, from simplifying activities to enhancing the speed at which humans deliver their jobs. Many people now use AI in diverse industries to carry out different activities.

According to a recent Reuters report, teachers at different universities are gradually leaning towards AI to facilitate student work. Reuters revealed that teachers at Lund University in Sweden embrace using AI for assignments and academic work.

Meanwhile, at the University of Western Australia in Perth, teachers have discussed the potential advantages and difficulties of incorporating generative AI into their coursework with students. Also, the University of Hong Kong has taken the move further by establishing guidelines to allow students to use ChatGPT.

Controversies on AI-generated Educational Resources

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT leverage language patterns and data to produce various outputs, ranging from essays and videos to mathematical computations that, on the surface, mimic human work.

This has sparked discussions about potential revolutionary changes across multiple domains, including academia. In academia, there is concern that AI’s capacity to replicate research currently carried out by humans rapidly could pose an existential challenge.

However, there is also recognition of the advantages that Generative AI brings, particularly in its ability to process vast amounts of information and data, which can serve as a foundation for more profound critical analysis conducted by humans.

Distinguishing Between Academic Dishonesty and Beneficial Academic Strategies

Educators have drawn parallels between AI’s integration into education and the introduction of hand-held calculators in the 1970s. Initial concerns over how calculators might impact learning eventually led to their acceptance as essential tools.

Similar concerns now arise with AI, as some fear students may rely on it for academic work, potentially blurring the lines between assistance and cheating. The improvement of AI-generated content over time amplifies these concerns, along with copyright issues.

This prompts debates on whether AI should be banned in academia, highlighting the need for careful consideration of its role and ethical usage in education. A project manager at Lund University in Southern Sweden, Rachel Forsyth, believes enforcing a ban on AI usage in education is impractical.

She emphasized the university’s aim to prioritize learning over focusing on cheating and student monitoring. Also, a partner at Boston Consulting Group, Kirsten Rulf, believes AI should be adopted in the Universities.

Rulf said,

In terms of universities, as a professor, rather than fighting it, you need to leverage AI, experience it, develop a good framework, guidelines and a responsible AI system, and then work with students to find a mechanism that works for you.”

Turnitin and its Endeavor to Combat AI-Generated Content

Globally, Turnitin has long been a primary tool for plagiarism detection in academia. In April, it introduced an AI-powered tool designed to identify AI-generated content.

While initially offering this tool for free to over 10,000 educational institutions worldwide, Turnitin intends to implement a fee starting in January.

According to Turnitin data, their AI detection tool has identified that just 3% of students have used AI for the majority (over 80%) of their submissions. In comparison, a significant 78% have not used AI at all.

However, issues have arisen in the form of false positives, where human-authored text, including work created by professors for testing purposes, has been incorrectly flagged as AI-generated.

Those wrongly accused of using AI can defend themselves by providing saved drafts of their work. Students are also experimenting with AI, but their assessments are mixed.

Some acknowledge that AI can provide basic summaries but emphasize the need to fact-check, as AI cannot discern between fact and fiction or right and wrong.