news
News

The EU and US Seal Landmark Data Privacy Pact

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist
Updated:

Europe, U.S. Seal Landmark Data Privacy Pact

The European Union and the United States have ratified a new transatlantic agreement to guarantee the privacy of personal information.

Named the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, it is set to deliver comparable protection to the stringent European standards declared by the EU executive commission.

This new pact simplifies the safe transfer of personal data from Europe to the U.S. without extra security.

U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen initiated the deal in October. They aimed to resolve the protracted dispute over the safety of European citizens’ data held by tech companies in the U.S.

The signing of this pact comes after the rejection of two previous data transfer agreements.

Potential Respite for Tech Giants

According to EU Justice Commissioner, Didier Reynders, personal data can now effortlessly and securely migrate from the European Economic Area to the United States without additional approvals or conditions.

This move is anticipated to ease the long-standing tensions between Washington and Brussels. Besides, it could bring respite to tech behemoths like Google and Meta, which had been grappling with uncertainties over using European data for targeted ads.

U.S. intelligence agencies’ access to data is confined to what is deemed “necessary and proportionate” for national security.

However, Max Schrems, the European privacy advocate who previously challenged data handling practices, expressed skepticism towards the new agreement. Schrems initiated legal proceedings over misusing his Facebook data following Edward Snowden’s disclosures in 2013.

He criticized the pact for not addressing fundamental issues and vowed to bring this case to the European Court of Justice by the end of the year.

Despite Schrems’ disapproval, the framework pledges reinforced protections against data misuse and offers multiple avenues for redress.

A newly established Data Protection Review Court will handle complaints from Europeans suspecting unauthorized access to their data by U.S. authorities. According to Reynders, the threshold for lodging complaints will be kept “very low.”

Tech Industry Hails the Move

The business community, especially tech giants, welcomed the decision. Alexandre Roure, Public Policy Director at the Brussels office of the Computer and Communications Industry Association, expressed relief.

This is a breakthrough… companies and organizations of all sizes on both sides of the Atlantic finally have the certainty of a durable legal framework that allows for transfers of personal data from the EU to the United States.Alexandre Roure

The signing of this pact comes at a pivotal moment. This is especially relevant as Meta Platforms faced a $1.3 billion EU privacy fine in May for transferring data across the Atlantic using invalid legal tools.

In their recent earnings report, Meta warned that the absence of a legal framework for data transfers could compel them to halt their services in Europe. This may lead to a significant business impact.

With the new EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework in place, such risks are expected to be mitigated, marking a significant milestone in transatlantic data privacy regulation.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an enthusiastic B2B and B2C content writer, always on the lookout to simplify software purchase decisions for businesses and help them improve their online presence and SEO.

Krishi's particular expertise includes writing educational material on customer relationship management (CRM) software and project management tools to help small business maximize their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Electrifying Tesla Statistics For 2023
2 Online Review Statistics You Must Know (2023 Updated Data)
3 The Latest Women in Tech Statistics to Know in 2023
4 NY Prosecutor Charges Cybersecurity Expert with $9 Million for Exploiting Solana-based Crypto Exchange
5 Arkham CEO Rebuts Claims of ‘Dox-to-earn’ Program, Believes It is to Find Bad Actors

Latest News

Tesla Statistics
Statistics

Electrifying Tesla Statistics For 2023

Kate Sukhanova
Online review statistics
Statistics

Online Review Statistics You Must Know (2023 Updated Data)

Susan Laborde

If buyers wish to look for simple things or even where to spend holidays and lodges these days, they visit an online review site. Online reviews give consumers a peek...

Women in technology statistics
Statistics

The Latest Women in Tech Statistics to Know in 2023

Susan Laborde

Technology trends show that the IT sector is constantly leading in every innovation. However, Gender diversity is one of the areas where the industry appears to be lagging. According to...

Crypto
Crypto News

NY Prosecutor Charges Cybersecurity Expert with $9 Million for Exploiting Solana-based Crypto Exchange

Damien Fisher
Arkham CEO Rebuts Claims of ‘Dox-to-earn’ Program, Believes It is to Find Bad Actors
Crypto News

Arkham CEO Rebuts Claims of ‘Dox-to-earn’ Program, Believes It is to Find Bad Actors

Nick Dunn
Ethereum
Crypto News

Santiment Projects a Possible ETH Rise to $1,900 as Transfer Fee Plunges to $2.45

Nick Dunn
Celsius
Crypto News

Celsius Sues Liquid Staking Platform Over Failure To Return $150M Entrusted Fund

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.