The Impact of AI on the Legal Field: A Mixed Blessing
The Impact of AI on the Legal Field: A Mixed Blessing

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
In his year-end report, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts acknowledged the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in the legal field. 

He highlighted AI’s ability to enhance access to justice for litigants who can’t afford legal fees, reform legal research, and accelerate case resolution more cost-effectively. Roberts recognized the positive impact AI could have on the efficiency of the legal system.

Caution and Humility: The Chief Justice’s Concerns

Despite recognizing the potential benefits, Chief Justice Roberts urged caution and humility in adopting AI within the legal domain. He emphasized the need for careful consideration, pointing to privacy concerns and the current limitations of technology in replicating human discretion. 

Roberts acknowledged that while human judges are likely to persist, the nature of judicial work, especially at the trial level, will be significantly influenced by the integration of artificial intelligence.

One of the key concerns raised by Chief Justice Roberts is the potential infringement on privacy due to AI’s capabilities.

The report cited occurrences where AI-generated content led lawyers to reference non-existent cases in court filings, labeling it as “always a bad idea.” The chief justice’s cautionary stance reflects the importance of addressing privacy issues and maintaining the integrity of legal proceedings in the face of evolving technology.

The report highlighted challenges faced by the legal system in dealing with AI-generated fictitious content, commonly referred to as “hallucinations.” Chief Justice Roberts mentioned cases where lawyers unintentionally included AI-generated fake case citations in official court filings. 

This issue gained public attention when Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, admitted to inadvertently incorporating such citations into court documents. The acknowledgment of this challenge underscores the need for guidelines and regulations to ensure the responsible use of AI in legal practice.

The chief justice’s report coincided with the unveiling of a proposed rule by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, addressing the use of generative AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT by lawyers. 

The proposed rule aims to regulate the adoption of AI in legal practice.

This will require lawyers to certify that they either did not rely on AI programs for drafting briefs or that human oversight ensured the accuracy of any AI-generated text in their court filings

This development reflects the growing awareness among legal authorities about the need to establish guidelines for the ethical and responsible use of AI in the legal profession.

Chief Justice Roberts’ year-end report underscores the dual nature of AI’s impact on the legal field, acknowledging its potential benefits while cautioning against the associated challenges. 

The call for caution and humility serves as a reminder that the integration of AI into the legal system requires thoughtful consideration and ethical guidelines.

This also includes regulatory frameworks to ensure a harmonious coexistence of technology and human judgment.

