The Internet’s Growing Data Black Box and How an ‘Inspectability API’ Could Provide Clarity

The digital landscape isn’t free from gnawing injustices involving selective Facebook posts, hidden algorithms used for profiling job candidates, and risk-management tools for sentencing criminals.

These algorithmic systems remain deeply connected with every facet of society, and regulations seem to be lagging behind.

Browser add-ons and browser developer tools have largely been the backbone of third-party analysis of digital systems.

Over the last decade, researchers and journalists have sought to expose and scrutinize these discriminatory systems, counting on tools to collect data independently. However, this crucial transparency seems to fade away as we move to mobile apps rather than browsers.

Small programs added to web browsers or add-ons largely enhance interactions between users and websites. Currently, these add-ons are used for blocking ads and managing passwords. Besides, they serve as valuable tools to facilitate the testing and debugging of website interfaces.

With the evolution of the internet, these tools have become sophisticated. This allows users to inspect and alter the source code, detect data access like microphone usage or location, and monitor network activity.

These powerful mechanisms go a long way in understanding profiling, user tracking, and targeting.

Data Transparency Remains Limited To Web Browsers

Researchers and journalists largely capitalize on these tools to expose instances where marketing firms accessed personal data even before users submitted forms.

Recently, Kepios reported that 92% of global users accessed the internet via smartphones. Only 65% used laptops or desktop computers to access the internet.

Due to this shift in browsing habits, it’s evident that mobile app ecosystems lack the same level of inspectability as browsers. This is due to the inherent transparency of web browsers, while mobile operating systems largely lack transparency.

Web browsers share source code to display websites. On the other hand, mobile apps are compiled, executable files users download. As a result of this distinction, monitoring network traffic on browsers turns out to be relatively simple.

It provides valuable insights into data sharing. The task turns out to be more complicated when it comes to smartphones. Often, the process requires one to install root certificates, which might potentially compromise security.

The Concept Of An ‘Inspectability’ Application Programming Interface (API)

The need for collecting data independently is more pressing than ever. Tools provided by companies for research have become less accessible. To address this gap, an “inspectability API” has been proposed.

An application programming interface (API) would empower users to export app data for independent analysis.

An inspectability API could revolutionize accountability and transparency, empowering users to deal with algorithmic injustices.

This concept is similar to the accessibility APIs that make applications accessible to people with disabilities. Tech companies would find these inspectability APIs valuable, which would ensure better transparency. This would enable users to understand data collection practices.

While a few steps have been taken, like Apple’s App Privacy Report in iOS 15, there’s still a door for industry-driven efforts. Clear frameworks and regulations are essential to identify inspectable and exportable data. Thus, companies would be accountable for the implementation.

This API empowers users to expose dangers and secure their privacy by sharing relevant evidence. It also enables researchers to work collaboratively with communities. They can strategically bypass their dependence on tech companies to gain access.

In the digitized ecosystem where digital systems are heavily impactful, the need to observe device activities independently without corporate intervention is paramount.