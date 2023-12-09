This New Android Update Can Save Your Life

Android has just rolled out a significant update that could save your life in critical situations. This groundbreaking move, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of emergency response, will transmit vital health information directly to emergency services when you dial 911. The latest update on Android will potentially revolutionize the way authorities handle health emergencies.

This transformative update on your Android device comes after Google entered into a strategic partnership with RapidSOS.

This collaboration enables first responders and emergency contacts to access data from ELS (Emergency Location Service).

In a detailed blog post, RapidSOS demonstrated how this collaboration will help transfer crucial medical information from Android devices to emergency responders. This includes data on severe allergies, emergency contacts, and blood type, among other particulars.

Depending on what users share, this information may include caller name, allergies, medications, preexisting conditions, emergency contacts, and more. RapidSOS

Role of RapidSOS in Leveraging Healthcare Through Android Devices

The collaboration between Google and RapidSOS fuels this innovative leap in enhancing healthcare technology. RapidSOS is a technology company bridging first responders and connected devices.

Their technology empowers emergency services by sharing life-saving data in real-time, helping authorities make informed decisions and provide rapid assistance during these critical situations.

The latest update will be available on Android 12 or later versions, enabling users to share their medical information seamlessly.

Google reinforces its commitment to use sophisticated technology to ensure public safety. This emergency data can be shared either through SMS or while calling an emergency number.

Although the technology looks promising, there are several limitations that Android should take care of. In the first place, this feature will be available only in select regions within the US. Baltimore, Maryland, is one of the locations receiving the update.

Secondly, no other emergency number apart from 911 has been announced.

Thirdly, not many people in the US are familiar with the Personal Safety app. Currently, it’s exclusive to the Google Pixel lineup and the Nothing Phone 1.

While Pixel 4a or models launched later come with the software automatically, you need to download it automatically on older devices. Although Pixel Watch comes with this app, Android may not include it during the rollout.

Activating The Feature On Your Android Handset

The process of activating the latest feature from Android will vary across the devices. If you own a Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, or any other Google Pixel device, you will find this option within the Personal Safety app.

On the other hand, Samsung or other Android handset users need to check out apps like Google Personal Safety to find this feature, as provided by their respective manufacturers.

In Canada and the US, the Medical ID feature is visible on the lock screen of Apple Watches and iPhones.

On Pixel devices, you need to use the Personal Safety app. Go to “Your Info” and then move on to “Emergency Access”. Next, choose the option “Share during the emergency call”.

This development brings Android in line with Apple, which has been offering a similar feature called Medical ID for the past few years. This mechanism has been designed to allow Apple users to share essential health information with first responders through calls during emergencies.

With Android rolling out this innovative feature, it marks a significant leap in leveraging healthcare technology for public safety. This further reinforces the importance of technology in enhancing the overall well-being and safety of users.