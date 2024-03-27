Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home TikTok Advertisers Back To The Drawing Table Amid Potential US Ban
News

TikTok Advertisers Back To The Drawing Table Amid Potential US Ban

Ali Raza Tech Reporter Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

TikTok Advertisers Back To The Drawing Table Amid Potential US Ban

Advertisers using TikTok to market their products and services to young audiences in the United States are now looking towards rival platforms in case the short video app is banned or sold in the United States.

These advertisers are currently awaiting the final decision on the recent action taken by the US House of Representatives to ban TikTok in the US because of national security concerns.

On Wednesday, US legislatures placed a vote forcing ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, to sell the platform in around six months or be banned.

The potential ban from the US is among the main challenges facing the social media company. However, the criticism from US regulators is not new. With a potential ban looming, advertisers on the platform are now looking toward competitors like Meta and Google.

Advertisers Consider Reels and YouTube Shorts Amid Senate TikTok Ban

While the US President, Joe Biden, has yet to sign the bill to ban TikTok, he has already pledged he will do so. The company has around six months to decide on whether to sell or take its services outside the United States.

The two platforms that will receive the advertisers that will no longer be able to promote their products and services in TikTok are Meta’s Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

TikTok is planning to exercise its legal rights to prevent the looming ban, but once the President signs in on it, the company will be forced to leave the US. While the US has previously contemplated such a ban, the current momentum in the legislation is greater than the previous efforts.

A Reuters report noted that advertisers are now keeping track of the developments. One digital marketing firm has already confirmed that it is considering other platforms in case TikTok fails to bow down to the pressure levied by the US government.

However, some are relying on a more conserved approach and are choosing to retain normal operations on TikTok. According to some advertisers, TikTok has faced past criticism from US legislatures and emerged as the winner.

In 2020, the former US President, Donald Trump, imposed an executive order to ban the platform from the US. However, the ban did not go through.

While there is some optimism that TikTok might continue operating in the US, the recent Senate action might affect advertising revenue on the platform. Companies tend to plan their advertising budgets months in advance. Those nearing the renewal of their marketing campaigns might have to hold off and await what will happen.

Sale, Not Ban, Is More Likely

TikTok is expected to generate $8.66 billion in US ad revenue in 2024, pointing towards a large number of advertisers on the platform. The sheer size of its share in the advertising market makes a ban less likely. Therefore, a sale might be in play.

While platforms such as Reels and Shorts exist, there is no guarantee that advertisers will turn to these platforms. TikTok offers different features than Reels and Shorts, which influences advertiser choices.

TikTok CEO Calls US Legislatures Action “Disappointing”

The CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, has responded to the recent Senate action saying it was “disappointing.” The executive also said that the company was considering taking legal action, indicating that the company is not planning to shut down US operations without a fight.

Chew also expressed his displeasure with the bill, saying the goal was to remove TikTok from the US. He also outlined some effects of the ban including taking revenues from creators.

“This bill gives more power to a handful of other social media companies,” Chew said. “It will also take billions of dollars out of the pockets of creators and small businesses. It will put more than 300,000 American jobs at risk and it will take away your TikTok.”

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali is a professional journalist with experience in Web3 journalism and tech. Ali holds a Master's degree in Finance and enjoys writing about tech, streaming, and cryptocurrencies. Ali’s work has been published in several leading tech and cryptocurrency publications, including Capital.com, CryptoSlate, Securities.io, Business2Community, BeinCrypto, and more.

Most Popular News

1 TikTok Advertisers Back To The Drawing Table Amid Potential US Ban
2 MicroStrategy Announced Plans to Raise $700M to Fund Bitcoin Purchases
3 Exploring New Cryptocurrencies with 100x Potential Returns: Insights into Investment Prospects
4 Court Document Reveals That Facebook Has Been Spying on Snapchat’s Traffic
5 Telegram’s Free Premium Membership Is a Privacy Nightmare

Latest News

MicroStrategy X Cyberattack Results in Investors Losing Over $440K
Crypto News

MicroStrategy Announced Plans to Raise $700M to Fund Bitcoin Purchases

Ali Raza
Crypto News

Exploring New Cryptocurrencies with 100x Potential Returns: Insights into Investment Prospects

Alex Popa

The crypto industry has been booming recently, with many projects making significant gains. Just look at how Slothana, a Solana meme coin, raised almost $700,000 in one day after going...

Court Document Reveals That Facebook Has Been Spying on Snapchat’s Traffic
News

Court Document Reveals That Facebook Has Been Spying on Snapchat’s Traffic

Krishi Chowdhary

Facebook is in trouble for snooping on users’ Snapchat traffic. On Tuesday, a federal court in California released new documents along with some internal emails from the company that exposed...

Telegram’s Peer-to-Peer Login Is a Privacy Nightmare
News

Telegram’s Free Premium Membership Is a Privacy Nightmare

Krishi Chowdhary
SWIFT Plans to Unveil a New CBDC System Within Two Years
News

SWIFT Plans to Unveil a New CBDC System Within Two Years

Ali Raza
Ethereum Records Growth in Non-Geth Clients Following Client Diversity
Crypto News

Ethereum Records Growth in Non-Geth Clients Following Client Diversity

Asad Gilani
Ethereum (ETH) Price Surges: Will it Hit $4,000 Again Amid SEC Hurdles?
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Price Surges: Will it Hit $4,000 Again Amid SEC Hurdles?

Asad Gilani

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.