Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home TikTok, ByteDance File a Lawsuit Challenging the Infamous US TikTok Ban Bill
News

TikTok, ByteDance File a Lawsuit Challenging the Infamous US TikTok Ban Bill

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • TikTok and its parent company ByteDance have filed a lawsuit against the brand-new US law that requires the selling off of TikTok to a non-Chinese company.
  • This law was recently introduced over rising concerns about TikTok’s ability to spy on US citizens on behalf of the Chinese government.
  • Neither the White House nor the Justice Department has issued any comments regarding TikTok’s lawsuit.

TikTok, ByteDance File a Lawsuit Challenging the Infamous US TikTok Ban Bill

On Tuesday (May 7), TikTok and ByteDance (TikTok’s parent company) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit against a newly introduced US law that calls for the ban of the social media app unless it cuts ties with its parent company within a year. This comes just a couple of weeks after TikTok CEO Shou Chew said “We’re not going anywhere.”

In the lawsuit, ByteDance claimed that it’s being unfairly targeted and is being labelled as a threat to US national security when there’s no proof. It also said that the ban is an attack on the First Amendment rights of 170 million US citizens, which essentially renders the ban unconstitutional.

The White House referred any questions about this lawsuit to the Justice Department, which hasn’t yet responded to a request for comment. However, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, issued a statement on Tuesday saying:

“This is the only way to address the national security threat posed by ByteDance’s ownership of apps like TikTok. Instead of continuing its deceptive tactics, it’s time for ByteDance to start the divestment process.”

Why Do US Authorities Have a Problem with TikTok?

For years, US officials have seen TikTok as a threat to national security. And the situation has only gotten worse, owing to the deteriorating relationship between the US and China.

The US government is worried that China might use TikTok to spy on US citizens. On the other hand, though, TikTok has assured that this hasn’t and won’t ever happen.

Interestingly, the two parties had signed a 90-page draft before the Committee on Foreign Investment, which has been monitoring TikTok’s actions since 2019, under which a set of rules were laid down for TikTok. Additionally, the US government was given the power to shut down TikTok if the mentioned rules were violated.

Under the same draft, TikTok was also required to set up a separate cluster of servers within US borders to store the data of US citizens, which it did.

However, it looks like all the steps taken by TikTok weren’t enough to appease US authorities. This is why a much more drastic step in the form of a new law banning TikTok was taken.

Read more: European Union launches a probe into TikTok Lite’s addictive reward program

What Is the New TikTok Law?

The new law by virtue of the second TikTok ban bill, which was signed by President Joe Biden last week, gives ByteDance nine months to sell TikTok to an approved buyer—else TikTok will be permanently banned in the US.

An additional 90-day extension can be added to the nine-month deadline if the President finds enough evidence that the company has made sufficient progress toward the sale.

Prior to this, the first TikTok ban bill was introduced in early March. It proposed eliminating TikTok unless it severed ties with ByteDance. This one, however, only gave the company six months to finalize the sale—an unrealistic deadline by all means.

Then a second bill, clubbed into a five-piece legislation, was introduced, which gave ByteDance more time. However, since the bill was paired with other much more important and pressing bills, including aid for Israel and Ukraine for their respective wars, it was passed almost instantaneously and with much less resistance.

This is what the US might have wanted all along. It cleverly increased the deadline—but in a way finalised the TikTok divestment/ban.

Will ByteDance Sell TikTok?

Speaking of ByteDance, it doesn’t want to sell TikTok. Even if it wanted to, China has made it very clear that it would oppose the sale.

TikTok uses a special algorithm that helps it serve just the right content to every single user—China doesn’t want this technology to leave the country and fall into the hands of a foreign firm.

So, even if ByteDance were to sell TikTok, it’ll have to do so without the algorithm, which would pretty much destroy the app. Consequently, would a buyer even be interested in buying TikTok without its revolutionary algorithm?

What’s Next for TikTok and ByteDance?

The first step would be to ask the court to temporarily block the law. Next, the company might pursue the case with a broader scope.

Unless TikTok manages to win this lawsuit, it will have no other option but to shut down its services in the US on January 19, 2025.

Whether the court will rule in favor of TikTok is a big question. On one hand, it has to protect the First Amendment rights of hundreds of millions of American citizens, and on the other hand, Congress has raised national security concerns regarding TikTok—all unproved, sure, but that doesn’t make them illegitimate.

It’s also worth noting that ByteDance can’t isolate TikTok US from the rest of TikTok because the new law requires the entire software code behind the app, which includes millions of lines, to be taken away from ByteDance so that there’s no “operational” link between them.

💡To conclude, the best option for ByteDance right now is to get a temporary stay on the law banning TikTok. Then perhaps it can let the case go on at its own pace (maybe even for years), which will probably buy them enough time to come up with a long-term solution.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Apple Releases New Versions of iPad Pro and iPad Air 
2 TikTok, ByteDance File a Lawsuit Challenging the Infamous US TikTok Ban Bill
3 $DOGEVERSE Presale Breaks $13M Cap With Less Than 26% to Go – Next Meme Coin to 100x?
4 ECB Member Urges Central Banks to Review Business Model and Adopt CBDCs
5 Ore Wins $50K at Solana Hackathon Despite Being its Congestion Culprit

Latest News

Apple Releases New Versions of iPad Pro and iPad Air
News

Apple Releases New Versions of iPad Pro and iPad Air 

Krishi Chowdhary
Dogeverse presale raises over $13M
Crypto News

$DOGEVERSE Presale Breaks $13M Cap With Less Than 26% to Go – Next Meme Coin to 100x?

Alex Popa

Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), the first multichain Shiba-Inu meme coin, has recently passed the $13M presale target with less than 26% to go. Investors have also staked over 22B tokens with a...

ECB Member Urges Central Banks to Review Business Model and Adopt CBDCs
Crypto News

ECB Member Urges Central Banks to Review Business Model and Adopt CBDCs

Rida Fatima

The Bank of International Settlement (BIS) held its Innovation Summit in Basel on May 6, 2024. Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel called central banks to review their business models during the...

Ore Wins $50K at Solana Hackathon Despite Being its Congestion Culprit
Crypto News

Ore Wins $50K at Solana Hackathon Despite Being its Congestion Culprit

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin BTC’s Daily Volume Surge 41% In One Day; A Sign of Bulls' Return?
Crypto News

Bitcoin BTC’s Daily Volume Surge 41% In One Day; A Sign of Bulls’ Return?

Rida Fatima
SEC Postpones the Outcome on Invesco Galaxy Spot Ethereum ETF to July
Crypto News

SEC Postpones the Outcome on Invesco Galaxy’s Spot Ethereum ETF to July

Rida Fatima
Biggest Champions League Upsets
Statistics

Top 10 Biggest Champions League Upsets Of All Time

Diana Ploscaru

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.