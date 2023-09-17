Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
TikTok Fined a Whopping $368 Million in Europe for Failing to Protect Children
News

TikTok Fined a Whopping $368 Million in Europe for Failing to Protect Children

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

TikTok Fined $368 Million in Europe for Failing to Protect Children

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has slammed TikTok with a staggering fine of €345 million ($368 million), with the popular social media platform failing to adequately protect children’s privacy.

Last Friday, the DPC, which scrutinizes the activities of TikTok in the EU, announced this decision after it found TikTok violating a prominent privacy law of the EU.

TikTok now has a three-month window to fix these violations. Besides, DPC requires a formal reprimand from the social media platform.

Investigations reveal that the default settings of TikTok failed to secure children’s accounts completely in the latter half of 2020. It pointed out that newly created profiles for kids were set to public by default.

Thus, anyone on the internet could get access to these accounts. Besides, the regulator pointed out that TikTok failed to inform children about these privacy risks and used ‘dark patterns’ to prompt users to divulge even more personal information.

The Family Pairing feature on TikTok was one of the most critical breaches of the EU privacy law as it involved a loss of parental control.

The DPC found that TikTok did not require an adult to oversee a child’s account or to be verified as the actual guardian or parent of the minor. This authentication lapse implied that any adult could virtually compromise the privacy safeguards of a child.

The Family Pairing feature, integrated into the platform in April 2020, allowed adults to link their accounts with child accounts. This enabled them to manage unwanted content and screen time and oversee their children’s direct messages.

TikTok Refuses To Accept Some Aspects Of The Decision

Elaine Fox, the European privacy chief of TikTok, stated that the company “respectfully” disagreed with certain aspects of the decision.

Most of the decision’s criticisms are no longer relevant as a result of measures we introduced at the start of 2021TikTok blog post

Following these changes, TikTok set the accounts for children aged between 13 and 15 private by default. Fox also mentioned that later in the month, TikTok plans to roll out a redesigned account registration process for new users aged 16 and 17.

TikTok, however, didn’t explicitly state that Family Pairing would now require verification of an adult’s relationship with the child. The social media platform defended the feature, mentioning that they had upgraded the feature over time with additional tools and options.

TikTok also emphasized that none of the findings of the DPC concluded that its age verification measures violated the privacy laws of the EU.

This is not the first time TikTok has faced penalties for privacy breaches. Last April, the company faced a $16 million fine in the UK for various data protection law violations, including the misuse of children’s personal data.

In the current case, the company has taken steps to address its privacy issues. It remains to be seen how effective these measures prove to be in reality.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 TikTok Fined a Whopping $368 Million in Europe for Failing to Protect Children
2 25+ White-collar Crime Statistics to Must Know in 2023
3 Infosys Secures $1.5 Billion Contract to Harness AI Solutions
4 Shiba Inu Records Increased Adoption in The US and Canada, Outperforms Dogecoin And Cardano
5 WhatsApp Debunks Reports of Including Ads on the Chat App

Latest News

Top Statistics
Statistics

25+ White-collar Crime Statistics to Must Know in 2023

Susan Laborde
Infosys
News

Infosys Secures $1.5 Billion Contract to Harness AI Solutions

Damien Fisher

The second-largest software services exporter in India, Infosys, has announced an important contract worth $1.5 billion. The contract with a yet-to-be-disclosed global company spans a duration of 15 years. According...

Shiba Inu
News

Shiba Inu Records Increased Adoption in The US and Canada, Outperforms Dogecoin And Cardano

Damien Fisher

Shiba Inu has recorded impressive interest in some regions within the past few weeks. Crypto investors in the United States and Canada have indicated interest in SHIB compared to prominent...

WhatsApp
News

WhatsApp Debunks Reports of Including Ads on the Chat App

Damien Fisher
Shiba Inu
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Could Be Shaping Up for a Massive Bull Run

Nick Dunn
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on September 15 – AXS, BCH, And INJ

Nick Dunn
Google Agrees to $93M Settlement Over Location Data Issue
News

Google Agrees to $93M Settlement Over Location Data Issue

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.