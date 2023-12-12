Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home TikTok is Set to Resume E-commerce in Indonesia with $1.5 Billion Tokopedia Investment
News

TikTok is Set to Resume E-commerce in Indonesia with $1.5 Billion Tokopedia Investment

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

TikTok has agreed to spend $840 million to acquire a 75% stake in Tokopedia’s e-commerce unit. Combined with an initial $660 million investment into Tokopedia’s business, TikTok’s total outlay will reach $1.5 billion. 

The deal is aimed at allowing TikTok to restart its online shopping operations in Indonesia after the country banned social media platforms from e-commerce in September.

Notably, Tokopedia is Indonesia’s largest e-commerce platform and competes with Sea’s Shopee and Lazada, which is owned by Alibaba.

The platform saw half-year gross revenue growth of 14%, although its losses narrowed sharply recently.

Partnership to Create “Indonesian E-Commerce Champion

The partnership will commence after a pilot period involving close consultation and supervision by Indonesian regulators. GoTo CEO Patrick Walujo stated:

We are creating an Indonesian e-commerce champion, combining Tokopedia’s strong local presence with TikTok’s mass market reach and technological prowess.

Under the agreement, TikTok will integrate its Indonesia e-commerce business, TikTok Shop, into the enlarged Tokopedia entity. This will allow TikTok to capitalize on Tokopedia’s large existing user base and market dominance.

This move marks TikTok’s commitment to transforming its extensive user base into a significant revenue source in the e-commerce sector. The deal is expected to significantly strengthen Tokopedia’s position in Indonesia’s rapidly growing e-commerce industry.

Walujo said GoTo, Tokopedia’s parent company, now sits on a much stronger foundation and expects considerable benefits beyond e-commerce in areas like ride-hailing, delivery, and financial services. However, shares in GoTo experienced a 13% decline following the announcement.

This is because some investors capitalized on the stock’s recent rally fueled by expectations of a TikTok deal to take profits. Analysts are keen to observe potential market disruptions resulting from this strategic partnership.

Future Prospects and Potential Outcome of the Deal

As part of the agreement, TikTok will provide Tokopedia with a $1 billion promissory note to fund working capital requirements. While some Tokopedia investors took profits on the news, leading to a sharp decline, Indonesia’s e-commerce industry still offers tremendous growth potential.

It is forecasted to expand to $160 billion by 2030 from $62 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, this recent partnership positions TikTok and Tokopedia as major beneficiaries of the country’s online shopping boom. The strategic collaboration is set to kick off with a pilot period conducted in consultation with relevant regulators. 

With over 270 million active social media users in Indonesia, TikTok aims to capitalize on its extensive reach to drive e-commerce growth. The deal is expected to conclude by the first quarter of 2024, with TikTok committing to invest more than $1.5 billion in the enlarged entity over time.

Tokopedia will receive a $1 billion promissory note from TikTok, providing flexibility for funding working capital needs. Importantly, the companies emphasized TikTok’s commitment to future funding without additional dilution to GoTo.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 TikTok is Set to Resume E-commerce in Indonesia with $1.5 Billion Tokopedia Investment
2 Avalanche Price Prediction: AVAX Price Exploded 59% Will it Sustain the Rally?
3 Top Crypto Gainers on December 11 – INJ, BTT, And AVAX
4 Password Reuse Statistics: Over 60% Have a Password Problem
5 Jaw-dropping ServiceNow Statistics for 2023 You’ll Want to Know

Latest News

Avalanche Price Prediction: AVAX Price Exploded 59% Will it Sustain the Rally?
Crypto News

Avalanche Price Prediction: AVAX Price Exploded 59% Will it Sustain the Rally?

Nick Dunn
Top Crypto Gainers on December 11 - INJ, BTT, And AVAX
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on December 11 – INJ, BTT, And AVAX

Nick Dunn

The general Crypto market outlook in the last 24 hours shows a retracement. This is because some traders are closing long positions for profit within the last 24 hours.  Consequently,...

Main Password Reuse Statistics 
Statistics

Password Reuse Statistics: Over 60% Have a Password Problem

Susan Laborde

Password is an entry point to everything we do online. It protects internet users from third-party interferences and exposure to security compromise. As such, having a strong password is so...

ServiceNow Inc. Key Point Statistics 2023
Statistics

Jaw-dropping ServiceNow Statistics for 2023 You’ll Want to Know

Jeff Beckman
Google’s Edited Demo Video for Gemini AI Draws Backlash
News

Google’s Edited Demo Video for Gemini AI Draws Backlash

Krishi Chowdhary
Spotify Slashes 17% Of Its Workforce as It Focuses on AI
News

Spotify Slashes 17% Of Its Workforce as It Focuses on AI; Share Prices Soar

Krishi Chowdhary
music NFTs
Streaming News & Events

Sona Launches Sona Stream – A Free Music Streaming Service Coupled with a Song Marketplace

Mark Cop

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.