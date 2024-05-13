Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home TikTok Will Now Automatically Label AI-Generated Content
News

TikTok Will Now Automatically Label AI-Generated Content

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • On Thursday, TikTok announced that all AI content will be automatically labeled on the platform.
  • A technology called Content Credentials will be used to extract the metadata of a given content and label it accordingly.
  • TikTok is also planning to create new generative AI media literacy campaigns with MediaWise to educate people on how to recognize AI content.

TikTok Will Now Automatically Label AI-Generated Content

On Thursday, TikTok announced that it will start labeling AI-generated content made using third-party platforms such as OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 and Microsoft’s Bing Image Creator. This includes AI-generated images, videos, and audio.

It’s worth noting that the changes started rolling out on Thursday and will be applicable globally.

  • Previously, AI labeling was only available for creators who made content with the TikTok AI effect.
  • For other content, a new policy was introduced under which creators had to disclose whether they were using AI to create their content.
  • Labeling could be done through stickers, disclosures, or a simple caption. Note that newer tools to help creators with labeling are also being launched.

However, the company decided that this wasn’t enough. So, it has taken the decision to automatically label AI content to increase transparency—users will now know which creators are publishing authentic content and which creators use AI.

In order to implement this new rule, TikTok is using a new technology called Content Credentials from the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA). For context, C2PA was co-founded by Adobe and Microsoft.

Basically, what this technology does is attach specific metadata to the content which TikTok can use to recognize whether it was created using AI or not.

“AI-generated content is an incredible creative outlet, but transparency for viewers is critical.” – Adam Presser, Head of Operations and Trust & Safety at TikTok

With this step, TikTok is simply trying to create a safe space for its users, free of misinformation while continuing to allow creators to use AI for creative purposes.

Read more: YouTube launches a new tool to help creators label AI-generated content

Why This Is Not a Foolproof Measure?

Although it’s commendable that TikTok is taking steps towards curbing misinformation fuelled by AI, this might not be the best way to handle it.

The C2PA project will only be able to identify content created by those AI platforms that are participating in it—OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Adobe.

However, there are hundreds of other AI tools. So, content created using those platforms will probably not have the necessary markers in their metadata that could be used for identification purposes.

Still, this is a positive step and one that I highly appreciate, especially because TikTok is the first video platform to use Content Credentials and mark AI-generated content. This might inspire other platforms to follow suit.

Note: Back in February, Meta had also announced that it will be using C2PA to label AI content but it’s yet to implement the rule.

Other Steps Taken by TikTok to Securely Promote AI Content

This is not the only step taken by the company to fight the risk of AI.

  • All TikTok AI effects have been updated to mandatorily include “AI” in their name. The guidelines for Effect House creators have also been updated to do the same.
  • It has also decided to collaborate with MediaWise to create a new generative AI media literacy campaign that will help regular users understand and identify AI content.
  • Back in February, it committed to the Partnership on Responsible Practices for Synthetic Media—a framework on how to responsibly create and share synthetic content.
  • In August 2023, the company partnered with Digital Moment to host round tables with youngsters where they shared their thoughts on the growth of AI.

In short, TikTok is constantly collaborating with the community as well as industry experts to ensure that TikTok is a safe platform for its users. Whether or not this is a move to convince the US to soften its stance on the TikTok ban is difficult to say.

Read more: TikTok, ByteDance file a lawsuit challenging the infamous US TikTok ban

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 TikTok Will Now Automatically Label AI-Generated Content
2 Neuralink’s First In-Human Brain Chip Implant Malfunctions
3 $DOGEVERSE Presale Raises Over $15M & Is Nearly Done, Altcoins Outperform Stablecoins
4 105+ Machine Learning Statistics for 2024 (Exploring AI Realms)
5 Biden Administration Makes Effort to ‘Kill Crypto,’ Says Cardano Founder

Latest News

Neuralink’s First In-Human Brain Chip Implant Malfunctions
News

Neuralink’s First In-Human Brain Chip Implant Malfunctions

Krishi Chowdhary
$DOGEVERSE Presale Raises Over $15M & Is Nearly Done, Altcoins Outperform Stablecoins
Crypto News

$DOGEVERSE Presale Raises Over $15M & Is Nearly Done, Altcoins Outperform Stablecoins

Lora Pance

As serious crypto like $BTC and $ETH are taking a dip (–8.72% and –10.42% monthly decrease, respectively), meme coins are on the rise.  $TRUMP price grew by 21% in the...

107 Mind-blowing Machine Learning Statistics 2024
Statistics

105+ Machine Learning Statistics for 2024 (Exploring AI Realms)

Susan Laborde

Machine learning is the process by which a computer system converts data into valuable assets. Estimates indicate that automation will affect 38% of US jobs by 2030. These machine models...

Biden Administration Makes Effort to 'Kill Crypto,' Says Cardano Founder
Crypto News

Biden Administration Makes Effort to ‘Kill Crypto,’ Says Cardano Founder

Rida Fatima
Kraken Rebuffs the SEC's Claims of Unregistered Securities Trading
Crypto News

Kraken Rebuffs the SEC’s Claims of Unregistered Securities Trading

Rida Fatima
Jack Dorsey Says Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million by 2030
Crypto News

Jack Dorsey Says Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million by 2030; But How?

Rida Fatima
SBI VC Trade Launches Validator on XRP Ledger
Crypto News

SBI VC Trade Launches Validator on XRP Ledger

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.