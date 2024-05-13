TikTok Will Now Automatically Label AI-Generated Content

On Thursday, TikTok announced that all AI content will be automatically labeled on the platform.

A technology called Content Credentials will be used to extract the metadata of a given content and label it accordingly. TikTok is also planning to create new generative AI media literacy campaigns with MediaWise to educate people on how to recognize AI content.

On Thursday, TikTok announced that it will start labeling AI-generated content made using third-party platforms such as OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 and Microsoft’s Bing Image Creator. This includes AI-generated images, videos, and audio.

It’s worth noting that the changes started rolling out on Thursday and will be applicable globally.

For other content, a new policy was introduced under which to create their content. Labeling could be done through stickers, disclosures, or a simple caption. Note that newer tools to help creators with labeling are also being launched.

However, the company decided that this wasn’t enough. So, it has taken the decision to automatically label AI content to increase transparency—users will now know which creators are publishing authentic content and which creators use AI.

In order to implement this new rule, TikTok is using a new technology called Content Credentials from the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA). For context, C2PA was co-founded by Adobe and Microsoft.

Basically, what this technology does is attach specific metadata to the content which TikTok can use to recognize whether it was created using AI or not.

“AI-generated content is an incredible creative outlet, but transparency for viewers is critical.” – Adam Presser, Head of Operations and Trust & Safety at TikTok

With this step, TikTok is simply trying to create a safe space for its users, free of misinformation while continuing to allow creators to use AI for creative purposes.

Why This Is Not a Foolproof Measure?

Although it’s commendable that TikTok is taking steps towards curbing misinformation fuelled by AI, this might not be the best way to handle it.

The C2PA project will only be able to identify content created by those AI platforms that are participating in it—OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Adobe.

However, there are hundreds of other AI tools. So, content created using those platforms will probably not have the necessary markers in their metadata that could be used for identification purposes.

Still, this is a positive step and one that I highly appreciate, especially because TikTok is the first video platform to use Content Credentials and mark AI-generated content. This might inspire other platforms to follow suit.

Note: Back in February, Meta had also announced that it will be using C2PA to label AI content but it’s yet to implement the rule.

Other Steps Taken by TikTok to Securely Promote AI Content

This is not the only step taken by the company to fight the risk of AI.

It has also decided to collaborate with MediaWise to create a new generative AI media literacy campaign that will help regular users understand and identify AI content. Back in February, it committed to the Partnership on Responsible Practices for Synthetic Media—a framework on how to responsibly create and share synthetic content.

Back in February, it committed to the Partnership on Responsible Practices for Synthetic Media—a framework on how to responsibly create and share synthetic content. In August 2023, the company partnered with Digital Moment to host round tables with youngsters where they shared their thoughts on the growth of AI.

In short, TikTok is constantly collaborating with the community as well as industry experts to ensure that TikTok is a safe platform for its users. Whether or not this is a move to convince the US to soften its stance on the TikTok ban is difficult to say.

