Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
TikTok outlines actions against disinformation on its platform following the EU’s request.
News

TikTok outlines actions against disinformation on its platform following the EU’s request.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Following the Hamas attack on Israel, the popular TikTok app has swiftly mobilized resources and personnel to combat the dissemination of hate and misinformation. This move aims to promote responsible content sharing and reduce the potential for incitement and violence on its platform.

TikTok promptly disclosed its efforts to combat Middle East conflict-related disinformation After a 24-hour ultimatum from EU’s Thierry Breton. The company outlined its efforts in a statement, though it did not disclose specifics of its response to Breton’s demands.

Taking a Stance Against Terrorism and Humanitarian Crisis

TikTok clearly stated that it stands firmly against terrorism and the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza. In response to the current event, the company has implemented a series of measures to address the dissemination of misinformation on its platform.

One of TikTok’s key actions has been launching a dedicated command center to monitor and address content related to the Middle East conflict. Since the initial attacks in the Israel-Gaza conflict on October 7th, TikTok has taken down approximately 500,000 videos and terminated 8,000 livestreams. 

Also, the platform plans to roll out misinformation warnings in English, Hebrew, and Arabic when specific search terms are used. This is a proactive approach to provide users with context and awareness regarding potentially misleading or harmful information.

In addition, TikTok has upgraded its automated content detection systems to identify and remove graphic and violent content more effectively. This includes content that attacks or mocks victims of violence or incites further violence. 

TikTok also acknowledges the significance of language in content moderation concerning the Middle East conflict. In response, they have increased their team of Arabic and Hebrew-speaking moderators. Also, TikTok aims to create a safer online environment and prevent the proliferation of harmful content.

The social media platform also introduced restrictions on eligibility for its live broadcast feature. These restrictions will make it more challenging to disseminate potentially harmful content in real time. These measures aim to reduce disinformation spread and ensure that live broadcasts adhere to the platform’s content guidelines.

Collaboration with Law Enforcement and Experts

TikTok has also underscored its commitment to collaborating with law enforcement agencies and experts in the field. By working closely with these stakeholders, the platform aims to identify and address emerging threats and disinformation campaigns promptly. 

The cooperation with law enforcement agencies could identify individuals or groups responsible for incitement and misinformation. The company’s commitment to combating terrorism and addressing the humanitarian crisis in the region is evident in the measures it has implemented.

TikTok’s actions reflect a broader industry trend of social media firms taking responsibility for the content shared on their platforms. They are working proactively to counteract disinformation, hate speech, and the incitement of violence.

 However, the effectiveness of these measures in combatting misinformation and promoting responsible online behavior remains a subject of ongoing scrutiny. The platform will likely continue to adapt its policies and practices to address emerging challenges in the digital space.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 TikTok outlines actions against disinformation on its platform following the EU’s request.
2 Australian Regulator Fines X Platform $386K For Breaching Anti-Child Abuse Standard
3 US Government Stashes Over $5 Billion in Bitcoin: Report Shows
4 Ripple CTO Comments on Recent Mysterious $410M XRP Transaction and Unusual 20 XRP Gas Fee
5 U.S. Congress Targeted With Predator Spyware In An Alarming Attempt Of Espionage

Latest News

Musk
News

Australian Regulator Fines X Platform $386K For Breaching Anti-Child Abuse Standard

Damien Fisher
Bitcoin
Crypto News

US Government Stashes Over $5 Billion in Bitcoin: Report Shows

Damien Fisher

Based on a recent report, it has come to light that the United States government is now among the largest BTC holders. According to the report, the US boasts more...

Ripple
Crypto News

Ripple CTO Comments on Recent Mysterious $410M XRP Transaction and Unusual 20 XRP Gas Fee

Damien Fisher

A recent transfer involving 410 million XRP tokens has raised several questions within the crypto space. The significant controversies focus on the strangely high gas fee of 20 XRP coins...

U.S. Congress Targeted with Predator Spyware
News

U.S. Congress Targeted With Predator Spyware In An Alarming Attempt Of Espionage

Krishi Chowdhary
Microsoft Completes $69 Billion Takeover of Activision Blizzard
News

Microsoft to Reshape Gaming Industry, Completes $69 Billion Takeover of Activision Blizzard

Krishi Chowdhary
Navigating Social Media Disinformation Amid the Israel-Hamas War
News

Navigating the Murky Waters of Social Media Disinformation Amid the Israel-Hamas War

Krishi Chowdhary
Google Extends IP Shields to Generative AI Users
News

Google Extends IP Shields to Generative AI Users

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.