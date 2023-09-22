Countries
TikTok Testing In-App Google Search Integration
Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
TikTok is now testing the integration of Google Search within its app. If successful, this is set to be a groundbreaking feature that could potentially revolutionize the way users search for information online.

Researcher Radu Oncescu first spotted the development, where Google Search results are directly being integrated with the in-app search results of TikTok.

At first glance, this feature may not be visible to all users since the short-form video platform is still experimenting with it. A spokesperson from TikTok confirmed that they are considering Google Search as a third-party integration and are experimenting with the feature in select markets.

TikTok May Also Integrate Wikipedia Entries

This recent experiment comes hot on the heels of TikTok’s other venture as it strives to expand its search capabilities. Last week, it was reported that the platform was also testing the integration of Wikipedia entries directly into its search results. These developments portray TikTok as an ambitious platform, trying to explore fresh avenues from being merely a platform for viral dance moves.

While this Google Search integration is still in the testing phase, the development holds tremendous promise. It marks a significant shift in the way younger generations would access information on the internet. Traditionally, Google has been the first choice for searching for information in cyberspace.

Prabhakar Raghavan, a senior vice president at Google who heads the company’s Knowledge & Information division, states that young users are increasingly turning to platforms like TikTok and Instagram for their online searches.

In our studies, something like almost 40% of young people, when they’re looking for a place for lunch, they don’t go to Google Maps or Search.Prabhakar Raghavan

While these features may not be verified independently, they suggest a notable shift in online behavior among younger audiences.

Changes In Search Behavior Also Evident In The Broader Digital Landscape

This change in search behavior is evident beyond TikTok. Internet users already spend a substantial amount of time on social media platforms.

This experiment may further strengthen TikTok’s position as an all-encompassing platform providing entertainment, social engagement, and information.

The fact that young internet users are turning to social media platforms for search seems to be contextual to Google’s ongoing legal battles. The tech giant is currently engaged in an antitrust trial with the Justice Department regarding its dominance in the search market.

Google argued that young users are finding alternative ways to search the internet. This might potentially influence the trial’s outcome since it points to healthy competition in the online search space.

While TikTok’s experiment is currently in the testing phase, the feature has the potential to reshape the online search behavior of users. It remains to be seen how the platform impacts the competitive landscape in the search market.

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

