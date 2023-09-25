Countries
TikTok’s Dark Influence a Public Safety Concern Affecting Schools and Police
TikTok's Dark Influence a Public Safety Concern Affecting Schools and Police

Krishi Chowdhary
TikTok's Dark Influence Is A Major Public Safety Concern

Police leaders and teachers’ unions have sounded alarm bells, warning of TikTok frenzies encouraging anti-social behavior. This has led to an unprecedented strain on public services.

A recent investigation by the BBC revealed the concerns, exposing the disturbing instances of inappropriate engagement by the platform, which is leading to disruption and even criminal activities.

One of the most disturbing cases revealed involved the interference of the public in a police investigation into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.

This interference not only hindered the investigation but also intensified the pain and grief of the victim’s family.

Pippa Mills, the Chief Constable of the National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Communications, stated that not all the effects of TikTok are negative. However, certain incidents like these show that the platform “can lead to dangerous and sometimes criminal behavior offline”.

TikTok Has Its Negative Implications Far Beyond The Digital Realm

The investigation also revealed other troubling instances. One of these involved an online obsession with the murder of four students in Idaho, US. This led to the false accusation of innocent people.

Another instance suggested that the platform may have played a role in fueling recent riots in France. These instances speak tons of the global reach and impact of TikTok frenzies, some of which can have dire consequences beyond the digital realm.

The business model of TikTok centers on active participation, which makes it uniquely positioned to influence user behavior.

Donna Jones, the chairwoman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), expressed deep concern about the pressure created on the Police by the interference and anti-social behavior of TikTok users. She also called on the popular platform to take greater responsibility for the consequences.

Interestingly, Teachers’ unions have also expressed concerns regarding the behavior crisis. The General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), Geoff Barton, stated that the incidents often spill over into school time, and teachers need to deal with the outcome.

While schools can report the misuse of social media, they largely depend on technology companies and their terms of service to report the problems. The NASUWT echoed these concerns, stating that such platforms are “contributing to a behavior crisis in schools”.

Dr. Patrick Roach, the general secretary of NASUWT, stated that stronger action from the government is necessary to ensure the safety of staff and students in school along with the wider community.

TikTok Says It Prioritizes Safety While Building Communities

In response to these allegations, TikTok has stated that its algorithm prioritizes safety while building communities. However, the investigation suggests that the platform still has a door to improve its algorithms significantly to ensure that it doesn’t encourage harmful behavior unintentionally.

The rise of TikTok frenzies is proving to be a significant challenge for both law enforcement authorities and educational institutions. The immense popularity of TikTok and its global reach makes it a powerful tool for both positive and negative influences. With better regulation and increased responsibility, it remains to be seen how the platform responds to the mounting pressure.

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

