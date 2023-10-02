Countries
Tokyo Startup Unveils Giant Gundam-Inspired Robot: ARCHAX
Tokyo Startup Unveils Giant Gundam-Inspired Robot: ARCHAX

Tokyo-based startup Tsubame Industries has captured the imagination of robot enthusiasts worldwide by unveiling ARCHAX.  This gigantic, four-wheeled robot is reminiscent of the iconic “Mobile Suit Gundam” from Japan’s beloved animation series. 

ARCHAX promises to blend the worlds of animation, games, robots, and automobiles into a single, remarkable creation. 

ARCHAX: A High-Tech Marvel

ARCHAX is named after the ancient avian dinosaur Archaeopteryx and represents a groundbreaking fusion of cutting-edge technology and artistic inspiration. The 3.5-ton robot features a cockpit equipped with monitors that relay images from exterior cameras. 

This feature allows a pilot to manipulate its articulated arms and hands using joysticks from within its torso. This immersive experience brings the robot to life, reminiscent of the iconic piloted mecha from the Gundam series.  

One of ARCHAX’s most intriguing features is its ability to switch between two distinct modes. In ‘robot mode,’ it stands upright, exuding an imposing and formidable presence that harks back to its Gundam inspiration. 

In this mode, ARCHAX showcases its immense size and intricate design. However, it is not just a stationary robot. It can also transform into ‘vehicle mode,’ granting it the capability to travel at speeds of up to 10 km/H. This dual functionality adds an exciting dimension to its utility.

Introducing the Brian Behind the Invention

Behind ARCHAX stands Ryo Yoshida, a 25-year-old visionary entrepreneur and the CEO of Tsubame Industries. Yoshida’s background in manufacturing dates back to his early years.

This was when he honed his skills at his grandfather’s ironworks, eventually founding a company specializing in myoelectric prosthetic hands. His passion for preserving Japan’s competitive edge in manufacturing and his fascination with animation and robotics converged in creating ARCHAX. 

Japan is very good at animation, games, robots, and automobiles. So, I thought it would be great if I could create a product that compressed all these elements into one,

Yoshida explained. 

His ambition is to showcase the essence of Japan through this groundbreaking innovation. While the $3 million price tag may appear steep, Yoshida plans to manufacture and sell five awe-inspiring robots. They are intended for affluent and devoted robot fans who dream of owning their Gundam-inspired mecha.

ARCHAX’s potential extends beyond being a collector’s item, as Yoshida envisions applications in disaster relief and the space industry. The robot’s immense size and versatility could prove invaluable in scenarios where human intervention is limited.

A Bright Future for ARCHAX

ARCHAX is a shining example in a world where technology and imagination intersect. It demonstrates the remarkable results that can emerge when a young entrepreneur’s passion, skills, and dreams unite to bring a fiction to life.

As ARCHAX prepares for its grand debut at the Japan Mobility Show, the world watches in awe at this incredible creation that marries Japan’s rich tradition of animation and innovation. 

With the global interest it has already garnered, ARCHAX may not only become a symbol of Japan but also a testament to the limitless possibilities of human ingenuity in robotics. 

Its journey has only begun, and the future promises even more exciting developments. This could push the boundaries of what giant humanoid robots can achieve in the tech space.

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

