Toncoin Price Prediction: TON Continues to Shine, What’s Driving this Surge?

Toncoin price is showing green today as the broader crypto market favors buyers. This surge is likely attributed to the positive development within the Tonchain blockchain.

Investors in Toncoin may find this upward movement encouraging, potentially leading to increased confidence in the project’s future. As a result, demand for the coin might also increase, pushing its price to the $3 mark in the days ahead.

Toncoin Price Action

Looking at the TON/USDT chart, since late August 2023, the coin has been on an uptrend. This uptrend led the coin to reach a high of $2.61 on September 29. However, the bears made several attempts to drop the price, which caused TON to consolidate around the $2 level.

Looking at the current momentum, if the market closes today on a green candle, it may breach $2.61 or even higher. CoinGecko, data shows that the coin has recorded a 9% price increase in the last 24 hours.

As of 7:00 a.m. EST, TON is trading at $2.60 with a 24-hour trading volume of $73 million.

Also, over the last 7 and 14 days, the coin is up by over 22% & 21% respectively. Generally, this implies that both in the short and longer timeframe, there are more buyers than sellers.

What’s Pushing Toncoin’s Price Up – Can it Sustain this Growth?

Looking at the project’s Twitter page, several factors could drive the price of Toncoin. Firstly, on November 1, Toncoin announced a remarkable record, which fueled positive sentiment in the market.

According to the post, the project is now the fastest Blockchain in the cryptocurrency industry.

🎉 On Oct 31, TON set a new world record for most TPS and claimed the title of the fastest #blockchain in the world! 🏆 Delve deeper into #TON’s historic public performance test👇https://t.co/CJJBnE7OOS pic.twitter.com/Y0bKUkNrkJ — TON 💎 (@ton_blockchain) November 1, 2023

This announcement boosted investor’s confidence and could attract more businesses to utilize the blockchain. Notable, since November 1, the market has been going smoothly and may continue moving this way. After this news, the team shared another update on November 2.

Based on the post, Rocket has launched the Telegram Mini App (TMA). Further, this app will allow over 800 million telegram users to seamlessly trade the native coin $TON. Also, it will enable users to place a market order without leaving the messenger.

🚀 @xRocket_tg launched the first fully-fledged Telegram Mini App (TMA) exchange! 800M+ @telegram users can now seamlessly trade $TON and jettons with limit and market orders without leaving the messenger. Learn more👉 https://t.co/i6C0vyQOI9 pic.twitter.com/ExBwi6Dt26 — TON 💎 (@ton_blockchain) November 2, 2023

Interestingly, this development will increase the demand for the TON, potentially influencing price positively. Furthermore, to make this mini-app simple for developers, the project’s team joined forces with Chainbase and Tencentcloud.

6/ TON Foundation teamed up with @ChainbaseHQ and @tencentcloud to enhance the #TON-based Web3 ecosystem in @telegram, making the development of mini-apps easier for builders.https://t.co/EHodl4Kf43 — TON 💎 (@ton_blockchain) November 3, 2023

The collaboration aims to enhance the functionality of Telegram’s Ton-based Web3 ecosystem. Surprisingly, in the early hours of today, November 8, another significant development occurred within the Toncoin ecosystem.

Layerswap revealed that it has integrated Ton into its ecosystem.

New ecosystem unlocked 🔓 Layerswap now supports @ton_blockchain, the chain powering @wallet_tg! 💎 Move funds from Ethereum, Solana, L2s and CEXes to #TON

💎 Get $TON with the transfer to cover gas and explore the ecosystem pic.twitter.com/cCjl9Bwt7k — Layerswap (@layerswap) November 7, 2023

Users can now seamlessly transfer funds from various blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, Layer-2 solutions, and CEX to the TON blockchain. This enables greater flexibility and accessibility in managing assets.

Also, users who transfer to the TON blockchain through Layerswap will receive $TON tokens as part of the process.

This helps cover gas fees and encourages users to explore the TON ecosystem. Overall, this integration facilitates a smoother transition of assets onto the TON blockchain, potentially expanding the user base and enhancing the functionality of the TON ecosystem.

Toncoin Price Analysis: Technical Indicators Show Positive Outlook

Based on technical indicators on the chart, TON/USDT is exhibiting bullish momentum at the moment. The coin is above both the 50-day and 20-day SMA indicators, suggesting that the market trend is positive.

Also, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is above the signal line and shows green bars. This signifies positive momentum and suggests that the TON’s price will likely continue moving upwards.

Generally, the current momentum is bullish and could be this way if buyers sustain the pressure. However, while these indicators point to a bullish trend, it’s important to note that no guarantee exists in the volatile cryptocurrency market.

