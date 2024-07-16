Top 10 Highest-Paid Players in The IPL in 2024

10 Highest Paid Players in IPL in 2024

Although playing in the IPL, these ten cricketers come from different countries and backgrounds. For example, nearly a third of the highest-paid players in the IPL this year are from Australia.

Regardless of their nationality, all these highest-paid players have something in common – they’re extraordinary athletes worth their high salaries. In fact, half of the top 10 highest-paid players in IPL this year make $2 million or more.

Let’s see who they are and learn more about them.

10. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) – $1.9 million

Opening up our top ten highest-paid IPL players of 2024 is Rohit Sharma, the captain of India’s national cricket team and the former captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The 37-year-old batsman started his IPL career in 2008 with the Deccan Chargers. In 2024, he’s currently the player with the most appearances in the T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

After his time with the Deccan Chargers, Sharma joined the Mumbai Indians in 2011 and served as captain between 2013 and 2024. Under his leadership, MI won the IPL tournament five times, with the last being in 2020.

In March 2024, Hardik Pandya replaced Sharma as the MI captain – a hugely unpopular move.

Sharma was also part of India’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, so that’s one extra win for him this season. He is also one of the five IPL players on this list who are making 160 million rupees, equivalent to approximately $1.92 million.

9. Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) – $1.9 million

This 36-year-old Jamaican athlete plays as an all-rounder for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He began his cricket career in the English Worcestershire Cricket League in 2010 but joined the IPL team, Delhi Daredevils, in 2012.

Russell was subsequently bought by Kolkata Knight Riders before the 2014 season and has been with them ever since.

As of 2023, Russell ranked ninth for the most sixes in the IPL, a feat that makes him one of the top power hitters for the season.

In addition to IPL, Russell plays for other T20 leagues, including the Caribbean Premier League. He’s also part of the West Indies squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Russell’s 2024 IPL salary is reported to be 160 million rupees, or $1.92 million – on par with Rohit Sharma’s.

8. Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) – $1.9 million

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is another member of India’s cricket team to make our list. The 26-year-old joined the IPL before the 2016 season, having been snapped up by the Delhi Daredevils after an impressive performance in the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

He’s been with the team ever since, as they changed the team’s name to Delhi Capitals in 2018. He was also part of India’s national team for the 2024 season.

Pant was named captain of the Delhi Capitals in the 2024 IPL season for the third time.

Like his national teammate Rohit Sharma, Pant earned 160 million rupees, or $1.92 million, in the 2024 IPL season.

7. Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings) – $1.9 million

35-year-old Ravindra Jadeja plays as an all-rounder for the Chennai Super Kings. His IPL career began in 2008 when he was selected by the Rajasthan Royals.

In 2011, Jadeja joined the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala team, which was terminated the same year.

The following year, Jadeja joined the Chennai Super Kings, becoming the most expensive player in the 2012 IPL auction. In the 2023 IPL, Jadeja led the Chennai Super Kings to victory.

Jadeja’s 2024 earnings are on par with those of the previously listed players—160 million rupees, or $1.92 million.

In addition to the IPL, Jadeja plays for the Indian national team and, like other Indian players on the list, was part of the country’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

6. Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) – $1.9 million

Another West Indian star on our list is the 29-year-old Trinidadian wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran. Pooran originally joined the IPL’s Mumbai Indians in 2017 but didn’t end up playing a single match that year.

In 2018, the Punjab Kings bought Pooran and kept him until 2021. In 2022, the Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Pooran for $1.2 million, but a year later, the Lucknow Super Giants snapped him up for $1.9 million.

In addition to IPL, Pooran played cricket for the Pakistan Super League, Bangladesh Premier League, and the Major League Cricket. And just like Andre Russell, Pooran was named part of the West Indies squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Like other players listed before him, Pooran’s 2024 salary is 160 million rupees, or $1.92 million.

5. KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) – $2 million

The top five highest-paid IPL players in 2024 begin with KL Rahul, the former captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The 32-year-old wicketkeeper joined LSG in 2022 as the captain, and he retained the position in 2023 and 2024.

Prior to joining LSG, Rahul spent three years with the Punjab Kings (2018-2021) and four years with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (2013-2017).

Unlike many players on our list, Rahul didn’t make his home country’s squad in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. However, he was on the team the previous year.

Rahul’s reported 2024 salary as an IPL player is 170 million rupees, or $2 million.

4. Cameron Green (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – $2.1 million

25-year-old all-rounder Cameron Green is the first Australian cricketer on our list. He made his IPL debut in 2023 after being bought by the Mumbai Indians for $2 million. That sum made Green the most expensive Australian player to date.

Green was later snapped up by his current team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, in November 2023 in time for the 2024 IPL season. His salary this season is 175 million rupees, or $2.1 million.

In addition to IPL, Green was on his country’s national squad in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, like many other listed players.

3. Sam Curran (Punjab Kings) – $2.2 million

Englishman Sam Curran plays as an all-rounder. He initially entered the IPL in 2019 after joining the Punjab Kings, who bought him in 2018 for $860k.

Curran played for them that season, but in 2020, he joined the Chennai Super Kings. He returned to the Punjab Kings in 2023, when he was also the highest-paid IPL player.

In addition to the IPL, Curran played in other leagues, including the Auckland Cricket Association (Auckland Aces, 2017–2018), The Hundred (Oval Invincibles, 2022), and SA20 (MI Cape Town, 2023-present).

He’s also on England’s 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. As the third-highest-earning 2024 IPL player, Curran is making 185 million rupees or $2.22 million.

2. Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – $2.4 million

The silver medal of this rating belongs to Australia’s team captain, Pat Cummins. The 31-year-old bowler is also the captain of his IPL team, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He joined the team in the 2024 season after being bought for $2.45 million.

Like Cameron Green, Cummins was selected for Australia’s national squad in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Prior to joining SRH, Cummins played for the Kolkata Knight Riders from 2014 to 2015 and 2020 to 2022 and the Delhi Daredevils from 2017.

He also played for a few Australian teams, including the Sydney Sixers (2012–2013), the Perth Scorchers (2013–2014), the Sydney Thunder (2014–2015, 2018–2019), and the New South Wales (2010–present).

Cummins’ salary for the 2024 IPL season is 205 million rupees, or $2.46 million.

1. Mitchell Starc (Kolkata Knight Riders) – $2.9 million

The highest-paid player in IPL in 2024 is the 34-year-old Australian bowler Mitchell Starc. As of 2023, he was the record holder for the most wicket-takers in The Men’s Ashes, being closely followed by Stuart Broad.

Ironically, he’s the only player on the list who missed more IPL matches than he has played, primarily due to injuries and national team commitments.

As of 2024, Starc has only played for two IPL teams – the Royal Challengers Bangalore (2014–2015) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (2024).

His latest team bought him in December 2023 in a record-breaking deal worth $2.9 million, making him the most expensive IPL player in history. In addition to playing for the IPL, Starc plays for Australia’s national team, having made the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad.

He also played for the Sydney Sixers (2011–2015) and the Yorkshire Country Cricket Club (2012). Starc has been playing for New South Wales since 2008.

As Starc is the most expensive IPL player in history, his 2024 IPL salary is a reflection of that. It amounts to 247.5 million rupees, or $2.98 million.

Who’s the Highest IPL Earner of All Time?

Although Mitchell Starc is the highest-paid IPL player in 2024, he’s not the highest IPL earner of all time.

That honor belongs to number ten on our list – Rohit Sharma, though he’s followed very closely by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Both have made over $20 million as of this season.

One of the most successful captains in IPL history, Sharma helped the Mumbai Indians win the league five times.

As a result of playing for the IPL for over eleven years, Sharma earned a total of INR 178.6 crore. That amounts to approximately $21.38 million.

Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni comes a close second, with total IPL earnings of $21.16 million.

Which IPL Team Earns the Most Money?

In FY23, the Delhi Capitals reportedly made the most money, amounting to approximately $45 million. In terms of total income, DC beat the other teams by a sizable margin.

The Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings came second and third, with $43 million and $35 million, respectively. Notably, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore earned slightly more from sponsorships than DC.

How Much is Virat Kohli Paid for Playing in the IPL in 2024?

Although he’s not included in the top ten highest-paid IPL players in 2024, the 35-year-old Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli remains one of the most prolific players in the league.

He’s believed to be the third-richest cricketer in the world, with a net worth of $92 million as of 2024. As an RCB batsman, Kohli is reportedly paid $1.8 million in the 2024 season.

Batting Away

These ten IPL players are truly an elite group of athletes. They proudly represent their franchises at the IPL level and their national teams at international competitions.

Their skills and expertise are unparalleled and are a big reason for their high salaries in 2024. Although some of them have had very long careers to date, they still have a lot to offer to the cricket world and are expected to shine for years to come.

And with the Kolkata Knight Riders winning the 2024 IPL, we can only expect Andre Russell and Mitchell Starc to be equally handsomely paid for the next season.

