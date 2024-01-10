Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Top Lawyer Evaluates Possible Implications of the Hush on the Ripple Vs. SEC Case
News

Top Lawyer Evaluates Possible Implications of the Hush on the Ripple Vs. SEC Case

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Members of the XRP community are concerned about the hush of the ongoing legal battle between Ripple and the US securities regulator, SEC.

Notably, nothing has been heard of the lawsuit since the court scheduled the remedies phase last November. A  top legal expert and pro-XRP lawyer, Fred Rispoli, recently analyzed the situation, offering opinions on the potential outcome of the hush. 

Attorney Predicts Possible Scenarios Regarding The Silence On The Ripple vs. SEC Lawsuit

In November 2023, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York gave the scheduling order for the remedies phase in the Ripple vs. SEC case. Afterward, everything about the legal battle has remained at a standstill, with no significant updates from either party.

While many within the crypto space show concern about the long-existing silence in the case, Rispoli took to X to reveal his analysis of the silence. According to his post, the attorney believed that the quietness could be due to the two parties playing nice.

However, Rispoli said he is astonished the SEC has yet to file for damages despite the high degree of hostility surrounding the lawsuit.

Notably, the securities regulator has yet to file for any damages-related discovery motion in the case. With the deadline for all remedies-related discovery on February 12, the two parties are expected to conclude all discovery motions.

Rispoli thinks the SEC could still act by filing a motion at least one week before the window closes.

Further, the lawyer analyzed the implications of such a situation, speculating that the SEC could receive its desired discovery. This would open a door for a possible settlement between the parties.

Conversely, where this scenario fails to play out, Rispoli predicts that the SEC could put up an aggressive stance on the matter.

It could protract the battle with Ripple throughout the remedies briefing period. Recounting the SEC’s continuous losses in court, Rispoli thinks the regulator might lose its demands on remedies briefing if it follows the latter path.

SEC’s Silence Could Mean A Potential Appeal

Additionally, attorney Rispoli highlighted another possible outcome based on the SEC’s silence in its lawsuit against Ripple.

The lawyer stated that the regulator could follow through the remedies phase quickly without raising any fuse to allow for a swift appeal in the Second Circuit of the court’s summary judgment.

Rispoli stated:

Because the negative to the quiet is the SEC is going to move through this fast and then take the fight to the 2nd Cir.

Notably, the US securities regulator made a move for an interlocutory appeal last year following Judge Torres’s ruling that secured a partial victory for Ripple on July 13, 2023.

However, the court rejected SEC’s demand, stating that an appeal can only come after the resolution of all pending issues.

Last year, the regulator dropped its charges against Ripple’s executives, but the case has not ended. The SEC could appeal soon since the only pending issue in the case is the remedies briefing.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Top Lawyer Evaluates Possible Implications of the Hush on the Ripple Vs. SEC Case
2 Top Crypto Gainers on January 9 – BONK, ICP, And TIA
3 Dogecoin Declines by 2.5% Despite ULA’s Rocket Launch Today
4 Samsung Records Lower Than Expected Quarterly Profit Due to Weak Consumer Demand
5 Tech Giants Refuse U.S. Consumer Security to Oversee Digital Wallets

Latest News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 9 - BONK, ICP, And TIA
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 9 – BONK, ICP, And TIA

Nick Dunn
Dogecoin Declines by 2.5% Despite ULA’s Rocket Launch Today
Crypto News

Dogecoin Declines by 2.5% Despite ULA’s Rocket Launch Today

Damien Fisher

The forerunner meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) has recorded a significant price decline despite some exciting ecosystem developments. Dogecoin journeyed to the moon today using the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur...

Samsung Records Lower Than Expected Quarterly Profit Due to Weak Consumer Demand
News

Samsung Records Lower Than Expected Quarterly Profit Due to Weak Consumer Demand

Damien Fisher

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s quarterly report on Tuesday revealed its Q4 operating profit will likely drop by 35%. The firm attributed the decline to persistently weak consumer demand across multiple...

Tech Giants Refuse U.S. Consumer Security to Oversee Digital Wallets
News

Tech Giants Refuse U.S. Consumer Security to Oversee Digital Wallets

Damien Fisher
Apple Concludes Payouts in iPhone Slowdown Controversy
News

Apple Concludes Payouts in iPhone Slowdown Controversy, UK Case Pursues £1.6bn Compensation

Krishi Chowdhary
OpenAI Calls NY Times Copyright Lawsuit Baseless
News

OpenAI Fires Back at Copyright Lawsuit of New York Times, Claims Suit to be Baseless

Krishi Chowdhary
Bitcoin Traders Record Breakthrough as $44,000 Support Holds Amid ETF Approval Saga
News

Bitcoin Traders Record Breakthrough as $44,000 Support Holds Amid ETF Approval Saga

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.