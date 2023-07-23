Top Tech Firms Join Hands for AI Safety

Seven key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) realm – Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI – have pledged to implement rigorous safeguards.

This pledge, revealed in a White House statement, aims to address and manage the potential risks associated with AI. Additionally, it encompasses sharing AI security testing results and enhancing transparency within this rapidly evolving field.

US President Joe Biden made the announcement with the support of representatives from these seven technology firms.

His speech underscored the urgent need for vigilance and foresight regarding the threats from rapidly advancing technologies. He emphasized that, if left unregulated, these could jeopardize our democratic norms and values.

Curbing AI’s Misinformation Threat

The commitment follows multiple cautions about AI’s potential dangers, particularly in the dissemination of misinformation. The concern is especially pronounced as the 2024 US presidential election looms, with rapidly advancing AI tools posing significant threats.

The AI safeguard agreement seemingly symbolizes an essential stride towards mitigating potential dangers and harnessing AI’s power responsibly.

Earlier this week, Meta disclosed its new AI tool, Llama 2. However, the company’s Global Affairs President, Sir Nick Clegg, maintained a balanced perspective. He suggests that the hype surrounding AI’s capabilities has somewhat outpaced the actual technology.

As part of Friday’s signed commitment, these AI behemoths agreed to preemptively security test their AI systems and ensure AI transparency via watermarks.

They also agreed to regularly report on AI’s capabilities and limitations and actively research potential risks such as bias, privacy infringement, and discrimination.

These precautions are not just necessary, but imperative for us to realize AI’s enormous potential without compromising on safety and integrity. Joe Biden, US President

The watermarking concept had been a point of discussion during the EU commissioner Thierry Breton’s meeting with OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, in San Francisco in June. Breton, in a tweet, expressed interest in further discussions on the topic.

Towards Global AI Governance

According to industry experts, the commitment to voluntary safeguards is a move towards stricter AI regulations in the US, which has been mostly unregulated.

The goal of this pledge is to enhance user awareness of AI-generated online content.

Concurrently, the White House revealed plans for an executive order on the issue. It has affirmed its intention to work with international allies to establish a framework for AI development and usage.

This decision is being seen as a response to fears about AI’s misuse in generating misinformation and creating societal destabilization. Some even speculate about the existential risk it could pose to humanity.

Nevertheless, many leading computer scientists believe these apocalyptic predictions are overblown.