Trump Says TikTok is a Threat to National Security
News

Trump Says TikTok is a Threat to National Security

Damien Fisher
Updated:
There has been a debate around TikTok’s future in the United States. Notably, some lawmakers and intelligence officials had argued that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, could be compelled to share user data with the Chinese government. According to the lawmakers, this could threaten Americans’ privacy and national security.

Their concerns have led to several arguments for and against the social media platform. As the arguments intensified, former President Donald Trump weighed in with a nuanced perspective. 

During a recent interview with CNBC, Trump restated his longstanding concerns about the popular short video app, labeling it a national security threat due to its Chinese ownership. 

However, while arguing against the platform, Trump also acknowledged the potential backlash and impact that an outright ban on TikTok could have, particularly among the app’s young user base. 

The Proposed Bill and TikTok’s Response

Trump’s comments come as the U.S. House of Representatives prepares to vote on a bill that could significantly alter TikTok’s future in the countryThe proposed legislation will be voted on under fast-track rules on Wednesday. 

This would give ByteDance about six months to divest TikTok or face severe consequences, including potential removal from app stores and web hosting platforms. In response, TikTok mounted a vigorous defense, sending a letter to Congress asserting that the company was

not owned or controlled by the Chinese government.

The letter argues that if TikTok were sold to another buyer, there would be no guarantee that the new owner would continue the company’s $1.5 billion effort to protect U.S. user data from potential interference or misuse.

Adding to the urgency, the FBI, Justice Department, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence have planned a classified briefing for House members on Tuesday. In a recent interview, Trump acknowledged the security risks posed by TikTok but also expressed concerns about the potential unintended consequences of a ban. 

Specifically, he suggested that such a move could disproportionately benefit companies like Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), which he has harshly criticized.

I’m not looking to make Facebook double the size,” Trump stated, adding, “And if you ban TikTok, (then) Facebook and others, but mostly Facebook, will be a big beneficiary. And I think Facebook has been very dishonest.

Trump’s comments show his complicated relationship with Meta Platforms, which previously revoked his access to Facebook and Instagram following the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. 

The Impact on Young Users and TikTok’s Path Forward

Beyond the political and security implications, Trump also acknowledged the potential impact a TikTok ban could have on the app’s predominantly young user base. 

There are a lot of young kids on TikTok who will go crazy without it,

He remarked that the app has become a significant part of many young people’s lives and entertainment habits. As the debate rages on, TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, is scheduled to visit Capitol Hill later this week to engage with senators and potentially sway their opinions. 

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has already signaled his intention to sign the bill should it pass both chambers of Congress. However, even if the bill is successful, significant hurdles remain. Whether China would approve any potential sale or divestment of TikTok is uncertain.

Given the complexity of such a transaction, the six-month timeframe proposed in the legislation may prove to be an ambitious target. Lawmakers now face a delicate balancing act because they’re caught between concerns over national security and the app’s immense popularity, particularly among younger generations.  

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

