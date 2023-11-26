Turn Your Iphone ‘Action Button’ into a ChatGPT Assistant

Countries
News

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
The Iphone 15 Pro and Pro Max models allow users to customize the action button, which can be used to turn your device into a ChatGPT voice assistant.

OpenAI announced on 22nd November that the ChatGPT Voice feature will now be available to all free users. The feature was initially launched in September for ChatGPT premium users. This voice feature can create human-like voices from text prompts with the help of just a few seconds of sample speech.

OpenAI has worked with several voice actors to develop five distinct AI voices. Its open-source speech recognition system, Whisper, aids in converting text to speech.

Users can now combine both these features — ChatGPT voice and iPhone’s action button, to turn their devices into a live assistant. Users can even do away with Siri as their main assistant.

How To Enable ChatGPT Voice With The Action Button

Here’s how you can activate ChatGPT voice with the new iPhone action button.

  • Open the iOS settings and scroll to the “Action Button” settings.
  • Scroll down to the “Shortcut” option and click on “Choose a Shortcut”.
  • From the list of apps on your phone, select ChatGPT.
  • Next, select the Shortcut “Start voice conversation” to link the activity to the Action button.

Once done, you simply need to hold the action button and ask any question you might have in mind. It works just like Siri, only smarter.

Other Apps That Work With The Action Button

ChatGPT isn’t the first app that works with the new action button. In fact, a lot of apps have embraced the new iPhone tech, making their apps compatible. Here are your options.

  • Starbucks has enabled online ordering.
  • You can shazam a song with the action button.
  • Listen to music with apps like Albums, Music Tracker, Tape It, and more.
  • Increase your productivity with apps like Focused Work, LookUp, Tasks, TickTick, and so on.
  • Improve your lifestyle with Liftin’ and Zenitizer.

Even if your desired app doesn’t exclusively support the Action button, you can set it up yourself. Here’s how:

  • Open the “Shortcuts” app, click on the plus (+) sign on the top, and click on “New Shortcut” > “Rename” > “Done”.
  • Then, you’ll need to add an action to the shortcut — choose between a preset set of actions. You can even set multiple actions. When you’re satisfied, tap on “Done”.
  • When done, scroll to the “Action Button” settings and assign the created Shortcut.

Undoubtedly, the Action button has made accessibility easier for iPhone users, and the new ChatGPT Voice feature integration is just the cherry on the top.

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

