Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Twilio Reveals Authy Breach Has Compromised Millions of Phone Numbers
News

Twilio Reveals Authy Breach Has Compromised Millions of Phone Numbers

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • The American cloud company Twilio revealed that the attack on its authenticator app Authy had compromised the phone numbers of 33 million users.
  • Hackers have also been able to identify the accounts linked with those phone numbers.
  • A notorious hacker group called ShinyHunters is believed to be behind the attack

Twilio Says Authy Breach Compromised Millions of Phone Numbers

Twilio, an American cloud communications company, revealed that a data breach on Authy has exposed the phone numbers of millions of users.

Authy (owned by Twilio) is a two-factor authentication app that provides an additional layer of security on top of your passwords.

This news comes just a week after the hacker group, ShinyHunters, announced that they were able to steal 33 million Authy phone numbers. Not only that, but some other unspecified data linked to these user accounts have also been exposed.

At the time, it was unknown whether the hackers could match the numbers with the respective accounts.

ShinyHunters is the same group of hackers that stole data of 560 million Ticketmaster customers in June of this year. The 1.3TB of stolen data, which included customers’ phone numbers, names, and addresses, was put up for sale on the dark web for $500,000.

Snowflake, a cloud-storage provider, was also attacked by ShinyHunters, affecting millions of customers.

Cause & Impact of the Breach

The cause of the breach is said to be an unauthorized endpoint. Twilio assured that the endpoint has now been secured and no unauthenticated requests are being allowed at the moment.

Speaking of the impact, it’s important to note that Authy accounts have not been compromised; only phone numbers have been stolen.

Although your accounts are “technically safe,” the stolen phone numbers can be used to carry out various types of social engineering attacks. Hackers might use the stolen contacts to conduct phishing or smishing invasions.

However, on the brighter side, Twilio’s internal system and other sensitive data have not been compromised.

At the time of writing, there’s nothing much users can do apart from being cautious.

  • Do not click on any suspicious links received via text or email.
  • Twilio has also requested users to immediately update the Authy app to its latest Android and iOS versions.

Also note: Twilio was last hacked in 2022 when a hacker group tricked its employees into sharing their credentials with the help of voice phishing and then accessed the company’s internal systems.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Microsoft Conducts Fresh Round of Layoffs: Multiple Departments & Locations Affected
2 Twilio Reveals Authy Breach Has Compromised Millions of Phone Numbers
3 Mt. Gox Crisis Likely to Impact Bitcoin Cash, Not Bitcoin: Analyst
4 District Court Judge Sides CFTC, Labels Two Altcoins as Commodities in Crypto Fraud Case
5 Bitcoin Drops Below $59,000 as Bulls Record $230 Million Liquidations

Latest News

Microsoft Conducts Another Round of Layoffs
News

Microsoft Conducts Fresh Round of Layoffs: Multiple Departments & Locations Affected

Krishi Chowdhary
Mt. Gox Crisis Likely to Impact Bitcoin Cash, Not Bitcoin: Analyst
Crypto News

Mt. Gox Crisis Likely to Impact Bitcoin Cash, Not Bitcoin: Analyst

Rida Fatima

Mt. Gox’s upcoming bankruptcy redemptions have sparked concerns in the crypto world. Many fear these payouts will drive down Bitcoin’s price.  However, an analyst suggests that Bitcoin Cash (BCH) might...

District Court Judge Sides CFTC, Labels Two Altcoins as Commodities in Crypto Fraud Case
Crypto News

District Court Judge Sides CFTC, Labels Two Altcoins as Commodities in Crypto Fraud Case

Rida Fatima

A judge from the Illinois district court has ruled that two relatively obscure altcoins, OHM and KLIMA, are to be classified as commodities. The ruling was part of a broader...

Bitcoin Drops Below $59,000 as Bulls Record $230 Million Liquidations
Crypto News

Bitcoin Drops Below $59,000 as Bulls Record $230 Million Liquidations

Rida Fatima
Ethereum ETFs in the ‘Window Dressing’ Phase With Potential Approval in Weeks
Crypto News

Ethereum ETFs in the ‘Window Dressing’ Phase With Potential Approval in Weeks

Rida Fatima
Solana Price Prediction: Will SOL Rebound to $200 Despite Market Slump?
Crypto News

Solana Price Prediction: Will SOL Rebound to $200 Despite Market Slump?

Rida Fatima
ETH ETF News Pushes AI Token Over $7M, WienerAI Bullish Pattern as Presale Almost Over
Crypto News

ETH ETF News Pushes AI Token Over $7M, WienerAI Bullish Pattern as Presale Almost Over

Leah Alger

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.