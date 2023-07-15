news
Twitter Creators Start Receiving Ad Revenues

Twitter has finally started sharing ad revenues with selected content creators on the platform on Thursday, 14th July. The new ad revenue program enables verified Twitter users to earn a commission on the revenues generated from advertisements displayed in the replies to their posts.

Creators who have subscribed to Twitter Blue and earned over 5 million tweet impressions per month for the past three months are eligible to join the program.

We’re rolling out the program more broadly later this month, and all eligible creators will be able to apply.Twitter

Following the announcement, several creators shared screenshots of emails showing that they were being paid handsome amounts of money for their content and visibility.

How Much Is Twitter Paying the Eligible Creators?

According to CEO Elon Musk, the first round of payouts will amount to a hefty $5 million in total. While the exact amounts received by the creators would depend on their tweet impressions, multiple creators shared that they’re about to earn substantial payouts.

“Twitter just paid me almost $25,000″, tweeted writer Brian Krassenstein, sharing a screenshot showing the exact amount – $24,305.

Revenue payout to content creators will be cumulative from when I first promised to do so in February.Elon Musk

Political commentator Benny Johnson, who has 1.7 million followers, claimed he earned $9,546 under the new monetization program. Another creator, SK, claimed to have earned $2,236 while having 230,000 followers.

It’s unclear if the individual CPM is the same for everyone or varies from one creator to another.

Ashley St. Clair, a writer at Babylon Bee with 710,000 followers, revealed that Twitter was paying her $7,153 this round. She had about 840 million impressions from February through July, which makes the payout rate $8.52 per million impressions or $0.0085 CPM.

However, Twitter has enforced certain restrictions on what kind of content can be monetized. According to the platform’s monetization standards, creators cannot earn revenues by monetizing sexual content or content about violence, gambling, drugs and alcohol, criminal behaviors, pyramid schemes, or get-rich-quick schemes.

Creators Can Also Earn Through Subscriptions

Ad revenues aren’t the only way creators on Twitter can earn on the platform. They have also been allowed to offer users monthly subscriptions in brackets of $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99.

In a tweet thread, Musk informed that creators could make the most money through subscriptions in the next 12 months since Twitter won’t charge them anything during this period.

You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and 92% on the web (could be better, depending on the payment processor).Elon Musk

He added that Twitter will add a small amount on top of it after the first year as the Android and iOS fees drop.

While Twitter is being quite generous in paying content creators, it’s worth noting that the company failed to pay rent for several of its office spaces. Recently, Twitter was also sued for defaulting to pay around $500m in severance checks to employees laid off during Musk’s takeover.

