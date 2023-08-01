Countries
Twitter, now X Corp, is Bullying Anti-Hate Crusaders –  Says CCDH
Twitter, now X Corp, is Bullying Anti-Hate Crusaders –  Says CCDH

Krishi Chowdhary
Twitter, now X Corp, is Bullying Anti-Hate Crusaders -  Says CCDH

Twitter, now rebranded as X Corp under Elon Musk’s ownership, is confronting censure for purportedly seeking to stifle anti-hate campaigners. The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), led by CEO Imran Ahmed, accused Musk of attempting to stifle honest criticism.

The action has raised concerns about the company’s commitment to free speech, a promise Musk had made last year.

Critics have long accused Twitter during Musk’s tenure and before of not doing enough to combat hate speech and misinformation on its platform. In December, Musk claimed that hate speech had decreased by a third since he took over the platform.

Recently, Twitter reinstated Kanye West after an eight-month ban for posting offensive tweets, including one that featured a symbol merging a swastika and the Star of David.

The Response and Counters

In response to CCDH’s reports, Alex Spiro, a lawyer representing X Corp, dismissed the allegations as “troubling and baseless claims” lacking substance. Spiro also criticized CCDH’s methodology, describing their report as “inflammatory, misleading, and unsupported.”

Spiro implied potential bias in CCDH’s research, suggesting that the organization received funding from commercial competitors and government entities.

X Corp further claimed that CCDH aimed to deter advertisers. This resulted in a significant drop in advertising revenue since Musk’s takeover, with a loss of almost half of its advertising revenue.

Roberta Kaplan, CCDH’s lawyer, vehemently refuted X Corp’s accusations. She deemed them groundless and condemned attempts to intimidate advocates against hate speech and harmful content online. Kaplan stressed that CCDH remains independent and doesn’t accept funding from social media companies or government bodies.

The Political Backing 

The CCDH’s efforts to highlight hate speech on social media have garnered support from British politicians, including Damian Collins, a British MP on the UK board of CCDH. Collins criticized Musk for seemingly disregarding his commitment to free speech when facing criticism of his company.

With both X Corp and CCDH standing firmly on their positions, the conflict may escalate, subjecting Twitter’s policies and practices to further scrutiny.

The situation underscores ongoing challenges social media platforms face in addressing hate speech and misinformation while preserving free expression.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Twitter, under Musk’s leadership, will navigate the delicate balance between curbing harmful content and promoting open dialogue.

The platform’s actions will be closely watched by CCDH, its supporters, and the broader public concerned about the role of social media in shaping public discourse.

Industry experts predict that tackling hate speech and misinformation while preserving free speech will continue to be challenging in the ever-evolving landscape of social media and digital communication.

As debates surrounding these issues persist, Twitter’s action is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of online discourse and information dissemination.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

