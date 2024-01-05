Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home U.S. Commits $162 Million to Boost Domestic Chip Production
News

U.S. Commits $162 Million to Boost Domestic Chip Production

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The U.S. Commerce Department has announced plans to provide $162 million in government grants to semiconductor manufacturer Microchip Technology. The subsidies aim to expand Microchip’s American output of critical legacy chips used across consumer and defense products.

Funding Triples Legacy Chip Capacity  

The federal funds will allow Microchip to triple its U.S. production capacity for mature-node semiconductors and microcontroller units relied upon by autos, home appliances, cell phones, and more. 

Specifically, Microchip will receive $90 million to expand its fabrication facility in Colorado and another $72 million to enlarge its similar manufacturing site in Oregon. 

Boosting domestic legacy chip fabrication helps reduce dependency on foreign suppliers like China. The Microchip subsidy marks the second disbursement under the “Chips for America” program passed by Congress last August.

The $52.7 billion initiative equips American semiconductor firms to restore more manufacturing, which is currently dominated by Asian producers.

Officials stated supporting legacy chip output domestically curbs risks of supply shortages and price hikes stemming from overseas reliance. The durable components are essential across U.S. industries from consumer to aerospace.

December saw the first “Chips for America” grant of $35 million towards BAE Systems’ production of semiconductor products for fighter jet systems. 

Alongside the Microchip announcement, the subsidies underscore government efforts to ensure national security capabilities remain insulated from foreign chip dependencies.

Company to Invest Further in U.S. Production

Microchip’s CEO, Ganesh Moorthy, hailed the incoming grant as strengthening economic and national security interests. Earlier this year, Microchip had already pledged to invest $800 million in its Oregon fabrication facilities.

The new federal subsidies will now enable tripling capacity at that site.

The Commerce Department also recently said it plans to survey U.S. firms on procurement of Chinese-made legacy chips. The study aims to identify risks and reduce reliance on Chinese semiconductors in critical domestic supply chains.

As U.S.-China technology tensions mount, federal incentives to restore semiconductor manufacturing are expected to ramp up drastically. The Microchip Award represents an early down payment towards reclaiming domestic production across the vital chip industry.

Lael Brainard, White House National Economic Council director, highlights the broader impact of the award on national and economic security. 

The funds are expected to reduce dependence on global supply chains, which led to disruptions, price spikes, and extended wait times for various products during the pandemic. 

The emphasis on strengthening the semiconductor supply chain aligns with broader efforts to secure critical industries such as automotive, defense, and aerospace.

The coordinated efforts between the government and industry players underscore a shared commitment to advancing semiconductor capabilities within the United States.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has indicated that more semiconductor funding awards are on the horizon in 2024. These awards, potentially running into billions of dollars, are expected to reshape the U.S. chip production landscape significantly. 

As the United States strives for technological sovereignty, investments in semiconductor production become instrumental in securing critical industries. This will reduce vulnerabilities and position the nation at the forefront of global technological innovation. 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Windows 11 Keyboards to Now Have a ‘Copilot’ Key Following First Major Update in 30 Years
2 Crypto Expert Points Out Stronghold Token As A Hidden Gem Following In-Depth Analysis
3 DOGE Fell Sharply Yesterday; Is the Downward Trend Back While This New Meme Coin Gets More Eye Balls
4 U.S. Commits $162 Million to Boost Domestic Chip Production
5 Top Crypto Gainers on January 4 – BEAM, AKT, And TIA

Latest News

Windows 11 Keyboards to Now Have a ‘Copilot’ Key
News

Windows 11 Keyboards to Now Have a ‘Copilot’ Key Following First Major Update in 30 Years

Krishi Chowdhary
Crypto Expert Points Out Stronghold Token As A Hidden Gem Following In-Depth Analysis
Crypto News

Crypto Expert Points Out Stronghold Token As A Hidden Gem Following In-Depth Analysis

Damien Fisher

The founder of BlackSwanCapitalist.io, Versan Aljarrah, has revealed his new findings in crypto. After extensive research, the crypto expert singled out Stronghold’s token (SHX) as a hidden gem. The analyst...

DOGE Fell Sharply Yesterday; Is the Downward Trend Back While This New Meme Coin Gets More Eye Balls
Price Prediction

DOGE Fell Sharply Yesterday; Is the Downward Trend Back While This New Meme Coin Gets More Eye Balls

Nick Dunn

The forerunner meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE), saw a huge red candle yesterday, January 3, 2024, which triggered massive bearish market sentiment. Notably, as of 7:30 a.m. EST, DOGE is trading at...

Top Crypto Gainers January 4 - BEAM, AKT, And TIA
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 4 – BEAM, AKT, And TIA

Nick Dunn
Australia Sticks with SUVs Even as Sales of Electric Vehicles (EV) Hit Record High
News

Australia Sticks with SUVs Even as Sales of Electric Vehicles (EV) Hit Record High

Damien Fisher
XRP Burns Builds Momentum As Users Increase Burn Rate of XRP Tokens For XAH
Crypto News

XRP Burns Builds Momentum As Users Increase Burn Rate For XAH

Damien Fisher
Facebook Launches ‘Link History’ Feature To Track Digital Journey
News

Facebook Launches ‘Link History’ Feature To Track Your Digital Journey

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.