Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home U.S. Government Forms Groundbreaking AI Safety Consortium to Address Mounting Risks
News

U.S. Government Forms Groundbreaking AI Safety Consortium to Address Mounting Risks

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

On Thursday, the Biden administration announced the formation of the U.S. AI. Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC). This is a move to address the mounting risks associated with the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI.) technology.

This first-time initiative brings together more than 200 entities, including leading AI companies, major academic institutions, and critical government agencies, to support the safe development and deployment of generative AI.

Major Industry Heavyweights Join Forces

The consortium includes some of the biggest names in the tech industry, such as OpenAI, Alphabet’s Google, Anthropic, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, Palantir, Intel, JPMorgan Chase, and Bank of America. 

These companies are at the forefront of A.I. research and development, and their participation in the consortium highlights the industry’s commitment to addressing the potential risks associated with this rapidly advancing technology.

Other prominent consortium members include B.P., Cisco Systems, IBM, Hewlett Packard, Northrop Grumman, Mastercard, Qualcomm, and Visa—the AISIC, housed under the U.S. AI.

Safety Institute (USAISI) has been tasked with working on priority actions outlined in President Biden’s October A.I. executive order

These actions include developing guidelines for red-teaming, capability evaluations, risk management, safety and security, and watermarking synthetic content. Red-teaming, a term borrowed from Cold War simulations, has been used for years in cybersecurity to identify new risks. 

Biden’s order directs agencies to set standards for this testing and to address related chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and cybersecurity risks. Last year, major AI companies pledged to watermark AI-generated content to make the technology safer. 

Watermarking is a technique used to identify the source of digital content, such as images or videos, and can help prevent the misuse of AI-generated content.

Unprecedented Collaboration Across Industries and Sectors

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo emphasized the significant role of the U.S. government in setting standards and developing tools to mitigate the risks and harness the immense potential of AI.

The consortium represents the most extensive collection of test and evaluation teams. It will focus on creating foundations for a “new measurement science in A.I. safety,” according to the Commerce Department.

Forming the AISIC is crucial in addressing the growing concerns associated with generative AI. Notably, the technology has spurred excitement and fears about its potential impact on jobs, elections, and potentially catastrophic effects.

While the Biden administration is pursuing safeguards, efforts in Congress to pass legislation addressing AI. have stalled despite numerous high-level forums and legislative proposals.

The consortium’s success will depend on the collective efforts of its members to navigate the complex challenges posed by AI. technology. 

By bringing together the brightest minds and most influential organizations, the AISIC represents a significant step towards ensuring the responsible development and deployment of A.I. while mitigating its potential risks.

However, the task ahead is daunting, as the rapid pace of AI development often outpaces the ability of policymakers and regulators to keep up.

The consortium must balance the need for innovation with the imperative of protecting public safety and maintaining ethical standards in using AI.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 U.S. Government Forms Groundbreaking AI Safety Consortium to Address Mounting Risks
2 Top Crypto Gainers on 8 February – BTT, KAS, and STX
3 PayPal Shares Drops After Forecasts of Profit Growth in 2024
4 Top 10 Most Unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time
5 Google Calls for Stricter Regulations Against Spyware Firms

Latest News

Top Crypto Gainers on 8 February - BTT, KAS, and STX
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 8 February – BTT, KAS, and STX

Nick Dunn
PayPal Shares Drops After Forecasts of Profit Growth in 2024
News

PayPal Shares Drops After Forecasts of Profit Growth in 2024

Damien Fisher

PayPal lost close to 9% of its share value on February 8. The company presented its forecast for the year, which was lower than investors had expected. As such, its...

Michael Jackson Super Bowl performance
Statistics

Top 10 Most Unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time

Kate Sukhanova

With the big game coming up this weekend, it’s time to remind ourselves of the top 10 most unforgettable Super Bowl halftime shows of all time. A spectacle said to...

Google Calls for Stricter Regulations Against Spyware Firms
News

Google Calls for Stricter Regulations Against Spyware Firms

Krishi Chowdhary
Shiba Inu Statistics You Should Know
Statistics

40+ Shiba Inu Statistics You Should Know in 2024

Susan Laborde
Statistics

Top 5 Highest Scoring Super Bowls

Kate Sukhanova
Sudan Hit By A Complete Internet Outage Amidst Civil War
News

Sudan Hit By A Complete Internet Outage Amidst Ongoing Civil War

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.