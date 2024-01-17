U.S. Supreme Court Upholds App Store Overhaul in Epic Games vs. Apple Showdown

In a landmark decision that can significantly reshape Apple’s business with mobile app developers, the U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal filed by Apple against the ruling of a lower court.

Needless to say, this development comes as a major setback for Apple, which estimated a staggering $1.1 trillion in developer-generated revenue through its App Store in 2022.

So, what really happened? Apple faced an antitrust lawsuit, filed by Epic due to its monopolistic practices. This is where Epic Games pointed fingers at Apple’s stringent policies when it came to how it managed the App Store – Epic Games was unhappy (and rightly so) with Apple charging a 30% commission on in-app purchases.

The misery didn’t end there, though – Apple also restricted other payment methods, ensuring that there was no workaround for services like Epic Games that just had to succumb to Apple’s monopolistic demands.

The Ongoing Battle Between Apple And Epic

The decision from the Supreme Court against intervening in the ongoing case upholds the ruling of the lower court. What this means is that Apple will now have to make changes in its App Store payment policies, making them more lenient and welcoming.

Following the decision of the Supreme Court, Apple stocks tumbled more than 2%.

In 2023, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ruling, where Apple was found guilty of violating the unfair competition law of California as it prevented developers from guiding users to purchase digital products outside the in-app system of Apple.

Apple, however, argued that the decision of the lower courts exceeded constitutional authority.

However, it’s important to also note that Apple was not found guilty of violating federal antitrust law as claimed by Epic Games. Not only that, but the Supreme Court also rejected the appeal filed by Epic Games against this ruling.

What’s even more interesting is that just a few days ago, a federal jury verdict found Google’s app store in violation of federal antitrust laws. The only saving grace for Apple is that the lower courts haven’t labeled it a monopolist while distributing apps.

The court battle to open iOS to competing stores and payments is lost in the United States. A sad outcome for all developers. Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games

So, Apple is clearly unhappy but it knows better than to fight the circumstance, which is why Tim Sweeney also focused on the positive aspect of the ruling, stating that developers could now offer better prices to customers on the web.

What Does The Ruling Mean For Apple?

The outcome of the ongoing legal battle makes it compulsory for Apple to allow developers to include buttons and links using which buyers can access alternate methods of payment. This means that Apple’s bottom line may take a hit, with fewer payments coming through the App Store now.

Now, speaking of the larger picture, there will undoubtedly be significant consequences—good consequences—for the app development community, as it will save millions of developers from substantial losses incurred as a result of the commission fees charged by Apple.