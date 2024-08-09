Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home UK Antitrust Regulators Start Probe into Amazon’s Partnership with Anthropic
News

UK Antitrust Regulators Start Probe into Amazon’s Partnership with Anthropic

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • On Thursday, the UK’s antitrust regulators, the Competition and Markets Authority, announced that it’s gearing up for a “phase 1” investigation on Amazon’s recent investment in Anthropic.
  • The tech giant invested $4 billion in the AI startup in a deal that was finalized this March.
  • Amazon is unhappy with the investigation and a spokesperson for the company said that the merger does not violate any antitrust regulations.

UK Antitrust Regulators Start Probe into Amazon’s Partnership with Anthropic

Amazon’s merger with AI firm Anthropic might be in danger, as the UK’s antitrust regulator just confirmed that they have launched a formation investigation into the deal.

The news came on Thursday directly from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). They said a “phase 1” investigation has been launched into this merger.

How Does the Process Work?

The CMA first conducted an “initial scrutiny,” during which it collected all the data that it’ll need to carry out a formal investigation.

Now, in the “phase 1,” or first phase, the regulatory body will have 40 working days to decide whether this partnership might decrease competition in the UK market.

If the answer is yes (i.e., if the merger is indeed anti-competition), then a more detailed “phase 2” investigation will be launched into the deal.

Read more: US FCC probes Amazon for allegedly marketing illegal signal jammers

About the Amazon-Anthropic Deal

The deal was finalized this March and cost Amazon $4 billion in total, i.e., a $1.25 billion equity stake in September 2023 and then an additional $2.75 billion investment that was finalized earlier this year.

As part of the deal, all upcoming Anthropic models will be trained and deployed on Amazon’s own custom AI chips, built by Amazon Web Services.

In return, Amazon will add Anthropic’s large language models to its Bedrock platform for building generative AI applications.

What Does Amazon Have to Say about This Investigation?

Amazon’s spokesperson made an official statement saying that they’re disappointed with the investigation because the merger neither hampers competition in the UK nor meets the CMA’s threshold to even trigger such a review.

Instead, by investing in Anthropic, Amazon is helping it expand its choices, which in turn will increase competition. Since Amazon doesn’t have a seat on the Anthropic board, it has no power over the decisions it makes.

This means that Anthropic will be able to work with any partner it wants and get a good shot at competing with industry leaders, such as OpenAI.

Also, experts feel that Amazon should not take this investigation personally because it isn’t the only business development the CMA is investigating at the moment.

The agency also has its eyes on Microsoft’s multibillion-dollar partnership with OpenAI, and a full-fledged probe is already in the works there. It’s also well worth noting that Google’s investment in Anthropic is also under scrutiny.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 FTX and Alameda to Pay $12.7B for Fraud, Ending the Lawsuit from CFTC
2 UK Antitrust Regulators Start Probe into Amazon’s Partnership with Anthropic
3 Russian Authorities Throttling YouTube: A New Low for Russia’s Online Freedom
4 NYSE American LLC Proposes Rule Change that Permits Option Trade on 3 Ether ETFs
5 Nexera Burns 32.5 Million Stolen NXRA Tokens to Restore DeFi Integrity and Secure Ecosystem Stability

Latest News

FTX and Alameda to Pay $12.7B for Fraud, Ending the Lawsuit from CFTC
Crypto News

FTX and Alameda to Pay $12.7B for Fraud, Ending the Lawsuit from CFTC

Lora Pance
Russian Authorities Throttling YouTube: A New Low for Russia’s Online Freedom
News

Russian Authorities Throttling YouTube: A New Low for Russia’s Online Freedom

Krishi Chowdhary

A Russian independent news outlet, Meduza, has reported a mass YouTube outage in the country. Thousands of users have been unable to access the platform, with some commenting that they...

NYSE American LLC Proposes Rule Change that Permits Option Trade on 3 Ether ETFs
Crypto News

NYSE American LLC Proposes Rule Change that Permits Option Trade on 3 Ether ETFs

Rida Fatima

In a notable move, NYSE American LLC has proposed a rule change to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The rule change aims to permit the listing and trading of options...

Nexera Burns 32.5 Million Stolen NXRA Tokens to Restore DeFi Integrity and Secure Ecosystem Stability
Crypto News

Nexera Burns 32.5 Million Stolen NXRA Tokens to Restore DeFi Integrity and Secure Ecosystem Stability

Rida Fatima
Analyst Believes that Bitcoin Faces Risk from US Consumers
Crypto News

Analyst Believes that Bitcoin Faces Risk from US Consumers

Rida Fatima
Polygon Price Forecast: MATIC Consolidates Around $0.40 - Can It Hit $2 in 2024?
Crypto News

Polygon Price Forecast: MATIC Consolidates Around $0.40 – Can It Hit $2 in 2024?

Rida Fatima
Bitstamp Announces Partnership With Stripe To Streamline Crypto Purchases in EU
Crypto News

Bitstamp Announces Partnership With Stripe To Streamline Crypto Purchases in EU

Yi Ping Bao

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.