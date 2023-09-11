Countries
UK Drops Spy Clause for Scanning Encrypted Chat, Admits It’s Not ‘Feasible’
Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

In a surprising turn of events, the UK government has decided to abandon its controversial proposal to legislate the scanning of end-to-end encrypted messages under the Online Safety Bill.

Although individuals advocating privacy consider this an apparent victory, further implications of this decision remain to be seen.

The Online Safety Bill in the UK has sparked intense debate in recent months. Concerns regarding the technical feasibility of scanning securely encrypted messages have been raised.

If the appropriate technology does not exist that meets these requirements, then Ofcom will not be able to use Clause 122 to require its use.Lord Parkinson, Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport minister

Clause 122 in the Online Safety Bill has been formulated to draw a line of defense against content on child exploitation and online terrorism. Parkinson further clarified that a notice would be issued only where it is technically feasible and technology can meet the minimum standards of accuracy.

Role Of Quantum Computing in New Amendments From UK

The latest statement about Clause 122 implies that end-to-end encrypted messages won’t be scanned as of now. Also, the role of quantum computing in this context remains intriguing.

Scanning does away with the very purpose of encrypting the messages, which exposes conversations to online attackers.

Many have deemed this development as a victory for technology firms. This benefits companies that had threatened to leave the country as per the original requirement of the clause that required end-to-end encrypted messages to be scanned.

However, others have argued that this change represents the bare minimum necessary to pass the bill. The CEO of secure chat app developer Element, Matthew Hodgson, seemed to be skeptical about the development.

He considers the ‘technically feasible’ approach of the government to be nonsense. Fundamentally, scanning is not compatible with end-to-end encrypted messaging apps.

He further stated that this announcement doesn’t mean a victory for them. The law still has provisions to scan encrypted messages. This poses a direct threat to end-to-end encryption. The announcement merely postpones the decisions, and it only needs someone to approve it as ‘technically feasible ‘.

The Focus Lies On Protecting The Privacy Of Children

The CEO of internet freedom organization Project Liberty, Martina Larkin, raised crucial questions about the clause. She wants the debate to focus on protecting data privacy and the privacy of children simultaneously.

She also warned against creating backdoors into encryption as an excuse to protect children. She pointed out the potential consequences of data usage, online privacy, free speech, and democratic values.

A spokesperson from the Index on Censorship also expressed similar concerns, stating that the current version of the Online Safety Bill still poses a threat to encryption.

This can endanger free speech online, which can affect the interests of journalists working with whistle-blowers as well as that of ordinary citizens engaging in private conversation. This calls for urgent amendments to secure the right to free speech in the digital world.

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

UK Drops Spy Clause for Scanning Encrypted Chat, Admits It's Not 'Feasible'
