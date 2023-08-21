Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
UK Plans Spending $130M On AI Chips to Scale Up Computing Power
News

UK Plans Spending $130M On AI Chips to Scale Up Computing Power

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

The United Kingdom plans on deploying about 100 million pounds on artificial intelligence (AI) chips

The move is geared toward enhancing the computing power of firms whose activities are AI-based. The announcement came through British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak amid the global AI computing power shortage.

United Kingdom Deploys $130 Million to Improve AI Computing Capacities

According to the report from Telegram on August 20, the United Kingdom is set to build an artificial intelligence (AI) Research Resource.

The project aligns with Sunak’s plan of turning the country into an AI tech hub and will commence by mid-2024. Further, the report revealed that the UK government is sourcing chips from makers NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD.

The science funding body, the UK Research, and Innovation, are pioneering the projectThe leading body is already at the final stage of procuring five thousand NVIDIA graphic processing units (GPUs).

Though the project on AI chips received an allocation of $140 million, the funds are likely below Sunak’s plan for an AI hub. So, some government officials could demand more funding support during the upcoming AI Safety Summit in November this year.

The move followed a recent report that several firms within the country face difficulties with AI computing power. The report cites issues with technical limitations and the unavailability of resources.

UK Past Stance On AI Computing Capacities

In March 2023, an independent analysis of the UK’s AI computing capacities was conducted. The review indicated that the country’s investment in AI is far below its international counterparts, such as the US and European Union.

According to the review, the UK had less than 1,000 NVIDIA chips for researchers to train AI models. Following the report, a panel suggested providing a minimum of 3,000 high-quality AI chips to improve the standard.

Meanwhile, the S&P Global AI Trend report on August 16 disclosed reasons cited by some companies for their lack of support for AI. These include insufficient computing power, security concerns, and data management issues.

Although AI is still at its early stage, S&P senior research analyst, Nick Patience, gave an insight into its advancement. Patience stated that distinguishing who will lead in the space is based on the level of support for AI workloads the person can offer.

The S&P Global survey noted that AI has witnessed increased mainstream adoption by revolutionizing markets and many industries worldwide. 

The report explored how different entities use AI to facilitate value creation and its impact on sustainability. Also, the report highlighted why modern data strategies and architectures are relevant to the success of AI projects.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Crypto Pundit Projects a 28,250% Surge in XRP to $149 Using the ASO Technical Indicator
2 UK Plans Spending $130M On AI Chips to Scale Up Computing Power
3 SUI Price is Down, But This New Meme Coin Is Up in Presale
4 DeepMind’s AI Life Coach Can Be Your New Personal Advisor
5 Google Introduces Pixel Binary Transparency To Bolster Smartphone Security

Latest News

XRP
Crypto News

Crypto Pundit Projects a 28,250% Surge in XRP to $149 Using the ASO Technical Indicator

Damien Fisher
SUI
News

SUI Price is Down, But This New Meme Coin Is Up in Presale

Nick Dunn

Since last week, the SUI token has seen its fair share of volatility alongside the broader crypto market. This price drop has sparked a reaction among investors as many speculate...

DeepMind's AI Life Coach Can Be Your New Personal Advisor
News

DeepMind’s AI Life Coach Can Be Your New Personal Advisor

Krishi Chowdhary

DeepMind, the AI arm of tech giant Google, has developed an innovative project with the potential to serve as your personal life coach. This groundbreaking initiative leverages the power of...

Google Introduces Pixel Binary Transparency For Better Security
News

Google Introduces Pixel Binary Transparency To Bolster Smartphone Security

Krishi Chowdhary
Michael Burry
Crypto News

3 Under The Radar Crypto Investments Even Michael Burry Wouldn’t Short

Will Macmaster
Lead Nurturing General Statistics
Statistics

Lead Nurturing Statistics for 2023 (Improve Sales)

Jeff Beckman
Phone Spam Statistics
Statistics

35+ Phone Spam Statistics to Know in 2023

Jeff Beckman

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.