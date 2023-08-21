UK Plans Spending $130M On AI Chips to Scale Up Computing Power

The United Kingdom plans on deploying about 100 million pounds on artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

The move is geared toward enhancing the computing power of firms whose activities are AI-based. The announcement came through British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak amid the global AI computing power shortage.

United Kingdom Deploys $130 Million to Improve AI Computing Capacities

According to the report from Telegram on August 20, the United Kingdom is set to build an artificial intelligence (AI) Research Resource.

The project aligns with Sunak’s plan of turning the country into an AI tech hub and will commence by mid-2024. Further, the report revealed that the UK government is sourcing chips from makers NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD.

The science funding body, the UK Research, and Innovation, are pioneering the project. The leading body is already at the final stage of procuring five thousand NVIDIA graphic processing units (GPUs).

Though the project on AI chips received an allocation of $140 million, the funds are likely below Sunak’s plan for an AI hub. So, some government officials could demand more funding support during the upcoming AI Safety Summit in November this year.

The move followed a recent report that several firms within the country face difficulties with AI computing power. The report cites issues with technical limitations and the unavailability of resources.

UK Past Stance On AI Computing Capacities

In March 2023, an independent analysis of the UK’s AI computing capacities was conducted. The review indicated that the country’s investment in AI is far below its international counterparts, such as the US and European Union.

According to the review, the UK had less than 1,000 NVIDIA chips for researchers to train AI models. Following the report, a panel suggested providing a minimum of 3,000 high-quality AI chips to improve the standard.

Meanwhile, the S&P Global AI Trend report on August 16 disclosed reasons cited by some companies for their lack of support for AI. These include insufficient computing power, security concerns, and data management issues.

Although AI is still at its early stage, S&P senior research analyst, Nick Patience, gave an insight into its advancement. Patience stated that distinguishing who will lead in the space is based on the level of support for AI workloads the person can offer.

The S&P Global survey noted that AI has witnessed increased mainstream adoption by revolutionizing markets and many industries worldwide.

The report explored how different entities use AI to facilitate value creation and its impact on sustainability. Also, the report highlighted why modern data strategies and architectures are relevant to the success of AI projects.