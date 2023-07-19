UK’s AI Safety Strategy – A Hollow Promise?

A new report from the Ada Lovelace Institute has put the UK’s approach to AI safety and regulations under the microscope. The study warns that the government’s current trajectory lacks credibility and effectiveness.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the nation’s AI regulation policies, besides outlining 18 recommendations to elevate the UK’s standing in the global AI safety realm.

The UK is ambitiously seeking to position itself as a world leader in AI safety. In line with this aim, the government has pledged £100 million to establish a task force dedicated to cutting-edge AI safety research. Furthermore, an international summit on AI safety is set to take place later this year.

However, the report criticizes the government’s reluctance to pass new domestic laws to govern AI applications. It labels the policy as “pro-innovation.”

UK’s Paradox

The Institute’s report contests the government’s ongoing deregulatory reform of the national data protection framework. It alerts that such measures could potentially undermine AI safety efforts.

Moreover, the report highlights the necessity of an “expansive” definition of AI safety. This expansive view is needed to account for the wide range of potential harms as AI systems become more deeply integrated into society.

This ambition [to become an AI superpower] will only materialize with effective domestic regulation, which will provide the platform for the UK’s future AI economy. The Ada Lovelace Institute

The report criticizes the government’s approach as contradictory, marked by attention-grabbing, industry-led PR campaigns promoting safety. It also highlights a lack of substantial policy proposals to regulate AI applications and safeguard against potential risks.

The Regulatory Crisis

The report highlights the gap between the UK government’s approach and the EU’s risk-based framework proposed in 2021. It criticizes the UK’s plan, which tasks existing, overworked regulators with managing AI, despite no additional powers or funding.

The report underscores significant gaps and inconsistencies in the UK’s regulatory landscape.

Despite the five principles outlined in a recent government white paper—safety, security, transparency, fairness, and accountability—the Institute contends that merely documenting these principles won’t suffice in regulating AI safety effectively.

It highlights sensitive areas such as recruitment, education, policing, and government services, which need more comprehensive oversight. According to the report, this will result in a patchwork of interpretations and potential confusion.

The Institute warns that efforts to weaken domestic data protection laws, such as the deregulatory Data Protection and Digital Information Bill (No. 2), could undermine the UK’s ambition to become a global AI safety hub.

The Institute’s recommendations include a comprehensive rethink of elements in the Data Protection reform bill that may undermine AI safety.

They also propose the introduction of a statutory duty, which will push regulators to adhere to AI principles. It will also help explore a common set of powers for these regulators. In addition, it will call for a thorough review of AI and liability law.

The UK’s credibility on AI regulation hinges on the Government’s ability to implement a top-tier regulatory regime at home. Michael Birtwistle, associate director at the Ada Lovelace Institute

The response of the UK government to these warnings and recommendations remains anticipated, as is the potential shift in its AI policy.