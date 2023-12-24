Countries
UK's EE Warns Users of Delivery Text Scams 
News

UK's EE Warns Users of Delivery Text Scams 

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
UK’s EE Warns Users of Delivery Text Scams 

As the holiday season is coming to an end, EE, a popular UK phone operator, has warned its customers against text scams. As per the operator, it had blocked as many as 3 million scam texts last year on December 23rd.

This date is termed “Super Saturday” as it marks the end of the Christmas shopping spree. People scramble and run from pillar to post to get their gifts right. Scammers use this urgency to trick users into clicking malicious links.

The most common SMS scams in December are delivery-related, as shoppers rush to organise last-minute parcels in time for the holiday period.EE

These spam texts are often disguised as missed delivery messages to drive a sense of panic among people. These texts contain links, which once clicked, can install malware or harvest personal data leading to identity theft.

Another popular method involves a confirmation purchase of an expensive item with an urgent prompt to rectify the mistake by entering account details.

Jonny Bunt, EE Director of Regulatory Affairs, said that they have already blocked 45 million spam texts this year and expect to handle some 5 million more by the end of the year.

Bunt has also appealed to the users to stay extra vigilant during the coming two weeks and not drop their guard amidst the holiday ecstasy.

EE’s safety advisory

Here are some methods EE has suggested for its users to stay safe:

  • Users are advised not to click on links and URLs from unknown senders.
  • Do not enter your bank account details, security codes, or passwords on a website opened via a link in SMS.
  • Make sure you update your devices so that they are running on the latest softwares.
  • Do not answer or divulge your personal details to suspicious bank or retailer calls.
  • If you spot a suspicious message, forward it to 7726, so that it can be blocked. This service is free of charge.
  • Consider calling 159 for advice on spam or suspicious calls.

EE is also bolstering its security structure to help fight scams. For example, it will shut off its 3G services in the next few weeks, becoming the first carrier in the UK to do so.

Plus, users will soon be able to block international number SMS along with enjoying the benefits of Enhanced Call Protection. EE has also invested heavily in AI to improve its services and help customers fight cybercrime.

Krishi Chowdhary

