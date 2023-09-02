Countries
United States to Develop Worldwide AI Standards, What’s Ahead?
United States to Develop Worldwide AI Standards, What’s Ahead?

The United States has been advised to create a standard for the use of AI development chips by Tech firms. Meanwhile, Artificial Intelligence chips are restricted from entering many countries in the Middle East except China.

DeepMind’s Co-Founder Request for Global AI Standards 

A co-founder of Google’s DeepMind firm, Mustafa Suleyman, recently stated that the United States should control the sales of AI chips produced by NVidia.

NVidia is an American-based tech company that produces software and hardware for the mobile computing markets. It is also a major producer of artificial intelligence (AI) software and hardware and produces AI chips that train enhanced AI systems.

According to Suleyman during an interview organized by the Financial Times, the US should ensure the development of a minimal standard for AI regulation in the globe.

He insinuated that NVidia’s AI chip provides the United States with the opportunity to start up a global standard by ensuring that all AI companies purchasing the chips will abide by the pledge of using them ethically.

According to reports, in July, some AI firms like Meta Platforms Inc. (META.O), OpenAI, and Alphabet voluntarily pledged to the White House to take necessary measures to make AI safe for everyone.

These firms promised to deploy measures like AI-generated watermark content to distinguish content created by humans from those generated by AIs.

Furthermore, reports show that the U.S. has placed restrictions on the exportation of sophisticated Advanced Micro Devices and NVidia AI chips in most regions of the Middle East except China.

ABA on the Move to Fight Risks Associated with AIs to the Law Profession

According to reports, law firms and groups of attorneys are seriously exploring AI systems by experimenting with different AI tools since the emergence of ChatGPT and other products of its kind.

Following the popularity of Artificial intelligence, the American Bar Association (ABA) has taken mandatory steps to combat possible AI Standards risks to legal practices.

On August 28, the ABA shared that it is on the move to create a team that will investigate if the AI will have some adverse effect on legal practices. Moreover, the team will be charged to challenge any risk the novel technology could have to the legal profession.

The ABA’s proposed group will comprise seven-member special advisors who will look into matters of AI and the legal profession across generative AI, legal education on AI, risk management, justice access, and AI governance. 

The seven-member team consists of Michael Chertoff, the former Homeland Security Secretary in the U.S., and the former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director, Michelle Lee.

Seth Waxman, a co-chairperson at Supreme Court litigation practice at Dorr and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and a former U.S. Solicitor General, is one of the team members.

Furthermore, an attorney based in Washington and a cybersecurity engineer, Lucy Thomson, will be the team’s chairperson. The team will be called the American Bar Association Task Force on Law and Artificial Intelligence.

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

