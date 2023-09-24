Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Unity Apologizes and Revises Runtime Install Fees Following Outcry
News

Unity Apologizes and Revises Runtime Install Fees Following Outcry

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Unity Apologizes and Revises Runtime Install Fees After Outcry

In a dramatic reversal, Unity, the renowned game engine maker, has issued a public apology and amended its controversial plan to impose fees on developers based on the number of game downloads installed.

The company’s decision to backtrack its decision comes after a wave of outcry from the Unity community, which includes popular games like Hearthstone, Pokemon Go, Cuphead, and Hollow Knight.

I am sorry. We should have spoken with more of you, and we should have incorporated more of your feedback before announcing our new Runtime Fee policy.Marc Whitten, head of Unity's Create group

The root of the controversy lies with Unity trying to bolster its financial stature. The new fee structure announced by the company on September 12 essentially charged royalties from game developers based on installations of their qualifying titles. The company’s stock price plunged to under $32 from $39.

The outrage stemmed from the fact that Unity had earlier promised in 2019 to charge “a flat fee per seat – not a royalty on all revenue” from developers. However, the newly introduced runtime fee based on per installation directly contradicted this commitment.

The Unity community has reacted to this decision, resulting in a severe backlash so intense that the company had to temporarily close its offices due to alleged threats.

The Proposed Plan For Developers On Unity

The revised pricing plan, as announced by Unity, identified the games that would be subject to runtime install fees starting from January 1, 2024. The broad categories include Unity Personal and Unity Plus, which include games making at least $200,000 in the last year and having a minimum of 200,000 lifetime installs.

The ex-CEO and co-founder of Unity, David Helgason, admitted their mistakes and acknowledged that the new business model wasn’t communicated properly.

On the other hand, Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise include games making at least $1,000,000 in the last year and having a minimum of 200,000 lifetime installs. Although the actual fee varied, it could reach as high as $0.20 per installation.

Unity tried to calm the situation by promising not to charge royalties for reinstalls or fraudulent installs. The fee would be applicable only to new installs from January.

What concerned developers the most was the potential abuse, including the reinstallation of games repeatedly or pirating games to inflict financial loss on developers. Unity also witnessed frustration and confusion among developers due to the lack of proper communication.

Unity’s Revised Pricing Plan After The Outcry

Based on the revised policy as declared by Marc Whitten, the Unity Personal plan continues to be free, with no Runtime Fee for games built on Unity Personal.

For the Personal plan, the annual revenue and funding limit has been increased from $100,000 to $200,000.

The ‘Made with Unity’ splash screen also needs to be removed as per the revised provisions. Games with less than $1 million in trailing 12-month revenue have been exempted from the fee.

Besides, the Runtime Fee is applicable to games created with or upgraded to the Long Term Support (LTS) version of Unity that will be released in 2024. The existing terms and conditions would be applicable to older software.

Unity developers will have the option to choose the lesser of the two revenue-sharing options for games subject to the runtime fee based on self-reporting figures. They can either pay 2.5% of revenue or an amount calculated on the number of new players each month.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Unity Apologizes and Revises Runtime Install Fees Following Outcry
2 Microsoft’s Bing Enhances Search with AI Innovations
3 India’s Leading Tech Hubs Emerge as Cyber Crime Hotspots
4 TikTok Testing In-App Google Search Integration
5 The Ultimate Guide: 25 Essential Apps for Every Tech Enthusiast

Latest News

Microsoft's Bing Enhances Search with AI Innovations
News

Microsoft’s Bing Enhances Search with AI Innovations

Krishi Chowdhary
India's Leading Tech Hubs Emerge as Cyber Crime Hotspots
News

India’s Leading Tech Hubs Emerge as Cyber Crime Hotspots

Krishi Chowdhary

In a startling revelation, a recent report from the non-profit Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF) has identified India’s major tech centers as prominent hubs for cybercrime activities. Analyzing cybercrime incidents...

TikTok Testing In-App Google Search Integration
News

TikTok Testing In-App Google Search Integration

Krishi Chowdhary

TikTok is now testing the integration of Google Search within its app. If successful, this is set to be a groundbreaking feature that could potentially revolutionize the way users search...

Essential apps stats
Statistics

The Ultimate Guide: 25 Essential Apps for Every Tech Enthusiast

Kate Sukhanova
SURVEILLANCE CAMERA STATISTICS
Statistics

15+ Surveillance Camera Statistics (2023 Updated Data)

Susan Laborde
UK Government Clashes with Meta over End-to-End Encryption
News

UK Government Clashes with Meta over End-to-End Encryption, Raising Privacy Concerns

Krishi Chowdhary
DALL-E 3 to Bridge Gap Between Text & Image Generation
News

OpenAI Introduces DALL-E 3 to Bridge the Gap Between Text and Image Generation

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.