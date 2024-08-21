US Authorities Blame Iran for Hacking Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign 

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

On Monday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the FBI, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) jointly released a statement blaming Iran for hacking Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Iran is also being accused of trying to launch a similar attack on Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.

US authorities have put the blame on Iran for the recent hacking of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

On Monday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the FBI, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published a joint statement and repeated their previous warnings that Iran is trying to meddle with US elections and rattle people’s faith in the country’s leaders.

‘Iran perceives this year’s elections to be particularly consequential in terms of the impact they could have on its national security interests’ – Joint Statement

Although there have been reports about Iran and Russia trying to derail the elections this year, this is the first time that the authorities have blamed Iran for a specific attack which is what makes this even more significant.

Also, apart from Donald Trump’s campaign, Iran also allegedly tried to hack Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign but was unsuccessful.

The news comes just a few days after Microsoft released a report saying that they have noticed increased interference from Iranian groups in the upcoming elections.

These groups are allegedly using fake social media accounts and websites to spread fake news and trigger the citizens against their leaders.

Although Iran’s intrusion has been a part of the last three US election cycles, Microsoft says that the intensive attempt to meddle in the last 6 months is something they haven’t seen before.

OpenAI also took down accounts of Storm-2035, an Iranian group that was using ChatGPT to generate long-form and short-form content to influence the US elections and other global issues.

What Does Iran Have to Say About This?

Iran’s mission to the United Nations has denied all these allegations. It said that they have no motive or intention to interfere with the elections and if the US is making such accusations, then it needs to back them up with evidence. For now, the US doesn’t seem to be in a mood to share any evidence.

Even when disclosing the news, the authorities didn’t mention how they found out about Iran’s involvement or what kind of information had been stolen.

All that we know is that the attack targeted individuals with direct involvement in the election campaigns.

For example, according to a report by The Washington Post, Roger Stone, longtime Trump advisor and confidante, is one of the victims.

Stone's email was used to contact other staff members about Trump's campaign.

Stone’s email was used to contact other staff members about Trump’s campaign. Each contact was sent an email containing a malicious link that would give the threat actors access to the victim’s device.

With Iran denying allegations and the US not providing evidence, there seems to be no immediate solution in sight. Meanwhile, all the authorities pleaded to continue fighting these attacks, be it from Iran or Russia.

And until things get back to normal, officials are advised to adhere to the following security practices:

Avoid clicking on malicious links

Turn on multi-factor authentication
Update their device to avoid vulnerabilities

Also, for people dealing with confidential information, it’s recommended that they only use their official email for official work. It is also the perfect time to get the best password manager and antivirus solution with phishing alerts to prevent unauthorized data breaches and remote access.