Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home US Authorities Blame Iran for Hacking Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign 
News

US Authorities Blame Iran for Hacking Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign 

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • On Monday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the FBI, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) jointly released a statement blaming Iran for hacking Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
  • Iran is also being accused of trying to launch a similar attack on Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.
  • Iran’s mission to the United Nations has denied both these accusations and asked the US to provide evidence before making allegations.

US Blames Iran For Hacking Trump’s Presidential Campaign 

US authorities have put the blame on Iran for the recent hacking of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

On Monday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the FBI, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published a joint statement and repeated their previous warnings that Iran is trying to meddle with US elections and rattle people’s faith in the country’s leaders.

‘Iran perceives this year’s elections to be particularly consequential in terms of the impact they could have on its national security interests’ – Joint Statement

Although there have been reports about Iran and Russia trying to derail the elections this year, this is the first time that the authorities have blamed Iran for a specific attack which is what makes this even more significant.

Also, apart from Donald Trump’s campaign, Iran also allegedly tried to hack Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign but was unsuccessful.

The news comes just a few days after Microsoft released a report saying that they have noticed increased interference from Iranian groups in the upcoming elections.

These groups are allegedly using fake social media accounts and websites to spread fake news and trigger the citizens against their leaders.

Although Iran’s intrusion has been a part of the last three US election cycles, Microsoft says that the intensive attempt to meddle in the last 6 months is something they haven’t seen before.

OpenAI also took down accounts of Storm-2035, an Iranian group that was using ChatGPT to generate long-form and short-form content to influence the US elections and other global issues.

What Does Iran Have to Say About This?

Iran’s mission to the United Nations has denied all these allegations. It said that they have no motive or intention to interfere with the elections and if the US is making such accusations, then it needs to back them up with evidence. For now, the US doesn’t seem to be in a mood to share any evidence.

Even when disclosing the news, the authorities didn’t mention how they found out about Iran’s involvement or what kind of information had been stolen.

All that we know is that the attack targeted individuals with direct involvement in the election campaigns.

For example, according to a report by The Washington Post, Roger Stone, longtime Trump advisor and confidante, is one of the victims.

  • He fell for the phishing emails as a result of which his personal email was compromised.
  • Stone’s email was used to contact other staff members about Trump’s campaign.
  • Each contact was sent an email containing a malicious link that would give the threat actors access to the victim’s device.

With Iran denying allegations and the US not providing evidence, there seems to be no immediate solution in sight. Meanwhile, all the authorities pleaded to continue fighting these attacks, be it from Iran or Russia.

And until things get back to normal, officials are advised to adhere to the following security practices:

  • Use stronger passwords
  • Avoid clicking on malicious links
  • Turn on multi-factor authentication
  • Update their device to avoid vulnerabilities

Also, for people dealing with confidential information, it’s recommended that they only use their official email for official work. It is also the perfect time to get the best password manager and antivirus solution with phishing alerts to prevent unauthorized data breaches and remote access.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Anthropic Is Being Sued by Authors for Training Its Chatbot on Their Copyrighted Books
2 US Authorities Blame Iran for Hacking Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign 
3 Base Unveils ENS Subnames for Users, Targets Dutch Auction for Launch
4 Cardano (ADA) Loses Top 10 Crypto Spot Amid Massive Volume; What’s Next?
5 Mango Markets Seeks Settlement with SEC Over Violation of Securities Laws

Latest News

Anthropic Sued For Training Its Chatbot On Copyrighted Books
News

Anthropic Is Being Sued by Authors for Training Its Chatbot on Their Copyrighted Books

Krishi Chowdhary
Base Unveils ENS Subnames for Users, Targets Dutch Auction for Launch
Crypto News

Base Unveils ENS Subnames for Users, Targets Dutch Auction for Launch

Rida Fatima

Coinbase’s Ethereum-based Layer-2 network Base is improving its services and launching a new naming system called Basenames. Basenames are sub-names formed from the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) framework that allows...

Cardano (ADA) Loses Top 10 Crypto Spot Amid Massive Volume; What's Next?
Crypto News

Cardano (ADA) Loses Top 10 Crypto Spot Amid Massive Volume; What’s Next?

Rida Fatima

Cardano ADA has slipped off the top 10 crypto ranking amid a dramatic surge in trading volume. It now sits in 11th place, trailing behind Tron (TRX), with a market...

Mango Markets Seeks Settlement with SEC Over Violation of Securities Laws
Crypto News

Mango Markets Seeks Settlement with SEC Over Violation of Securities Laws

Rida Fatima
Ethereum Touches $2,600 as On-chain Metrics Reveal Its Price Decline May End Soon
Crypto News

Ethereum Touches $2,600 as On-chain Metrics Reveal Its Price Decline May End Soon

Rida Fatima
Solana Memecoin Trading Volume Decline Sparks More Skeptical Debates
Crypto News

Solana Memecoin Trading Volume Decline Sparks More Skeptical Debates

Rida Fatima
Liquidity Grows; Is $BTC Poised to Follow Gold To All-Time Highs?
Crypto News

Liquidity Grows; Is $BTC Poised to Follow Gold To All-Time Highs?

Aaron Walker

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.