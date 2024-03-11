Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home US Government Urges US Companies to Invest $1 Billion in the Philippines
News

US Government Urges US Companies to Invest $1 Billion in the Philippines

Ali Raza Tech Reporter Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

US Government Commits to a $1 Billion Investment by US Companies in the Philippines

The US Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, claims US companies will invest over $1 billion in the Philippines.

Raimondo made the remarks during an official visit to the Philippines, where he is heading a trade and investment mission. The two-day mission is the first of its kind in the Philippines.

Some top US companies in the delegation include United Airlines, Google, Visa, and Microsoft. In total, 22 companies were represented by their executives during the mission in the Philippines.

US Wants To Improve Trade with the Philippines

Raimondo has affirmed that the US plans to expand trade relations with the Philippines. To achieve this, it plans to improve the trading and investment conditions. It also plans to expand its regional presence using the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

“On this trip alone, these companies are announcing over $1 billion of US investments, including educational [and training] opportunities to over 30 million Filipinos in the form of digital upskilling, artificial intelligence (AI) upskilling, and digital training,” Raimondo said.

US companies are planning to make investments in Manila span areas such as solar energy, electric vehicles, and digitization. Last week, the US announced plans to start new flights between Tokyo-Narita and Cebu from July 31.

According to a local publication, one of the deals powered by the agreement is an initiative by Microsoft. The tech giant plans to launch a chat box tool and set up proof of concepts using the Open AI service.

Microsoft also plans to work with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to train 100,000 women in the Phillippines. It intends to empower them in areas such as AI, cybersecurity, and AI.

Raimondo also announced plans to set up an electric vehicle education centre to train people in the Phillippines. This center will train people in the Phillippines on solar and nuclear projects to help attain energy and climate goals.

An Ironclad Partnership

Raimondo has also referred to the partnership between the US and the Phillippines as “ironclad.” The Phillippines is among the oldest treaty allies of the US. It holds a 73-year-old mutual defence treaty with the US.

She noted that after the Filipino President had reiterated that he could not “imagine the Philippines future without the close bond with the United States.”

Raimondo also expressed confidence in the Initial Trade Mission, saying it would jumpstart the next wave and power new and exciting economic deals.

The efforts to improve economic ties with the Philippines come as the US also seeks to bolster cooperation in the defense sector.

The US President, Joe Biden, and the Philippine President, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., have been increasing their defense cooperation amid aggressive actions by China in the South China Sea and near Taiwan.

Raimondo affirmed that the US did not have plans to decouple from China despite tensions. However, it said that the Chinese government would not be granted access to any advanced technology promoted by Washington.

According to the Commerce Secretary, protecting Americans was of utmost priority. As such, sensitive technologies such as semiconductor technology and artificial intelligence that the US has but China does not have would be protected to avoid enabling the Chinese military.

Following the press conference between Raimondo, US company representatives, and Philippine delegates, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed.

The signees, Asian Development Bank, Apl.de.Ap Foundation, and International Legacy EV agreed to collaborate on e-mobility and sustainable development initiatives in the Philippines.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali is a professional journalist with experience in Web3 journalism and tech. Ali holds a Master's degree in Finance and enjoys writing about tech, streaming, and cryptocurrencies. Ali’s work has been published in several leading tech and cryptocurrency publications, including Capital.com, CryptoSlate, Securities.io, Business2Community, BeinCrypto, and more.

Most Popular News

1 US Government Urges US Companies to Invest $1 Billion in the Philippines
2 Researchers Find AI Chatbots Are Racist Despite Multiple Anti-Racism Training
3 Scotty AI Crypto Presale Rockets: Surges from $3M to $6.5M in One Week!
4 Elon Musk Set To Create A Dedicated Smart TV App For X
5 30 Must Know WordPress Statistics and Facts 2024

Latest News

Researchers Find AI Chatbots Are Racist Despite Multiple Anti-Racism Training
News

Researchers Find AI Chatbots Are Racist Despite Multiple Anti-Racism Training

Krishi Chowdhary
Scotty Ai Presale 1104
Crypto News

Scotty AI Crypto Presale Rockets: Surges from $3M to $6.5M in One Week!

Will Macmaster

In a phenomenal display of unstoppable fundraising momentum, the AI-driven cryptocurrency project, Scotty the AI (SCOTTY) soared last week, catapulting its total funds to an impressive $6.5 million. This unprecedented...

Elon Musk Set To Create A Dedicated Smart TV App For X
News

Elon Musk Set To Create A Dedicated Smart TV App For X

Krishi Chowdhary

Elon Musk is planning to enter the long-format video market with a dedicated streaming app for X for smart TVs. It will start with Fire OS and Tizen OS (both...

Key WordPress Statistics
Statistics

30 Must Know WordPress Statistics and Facts 2024

Susan Laborde
Russia-Backed Hacker Group Continues To Exploit Microsoft’s Internal Systems 
News

Russia-Backed Hacker Group Continues To Exploit Microsoft’s Internal Systems 

Krishi Chowdhary
OpenAI Gets A New Board Of Directors; Sam Altman Reinstated
News

OpenAI Gets A New Board Of Directors, Sam Altman Reinstated

Krishi Chowdhary
Top Analyst Says XRP Could Reach $14.6 If the XRP/BTC Pair Reclaims All-time High
Crypto News

Top Analyst Says XRP Could Reach $14.6 If the XRP/BTC Pair Reclaims All-time High

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.