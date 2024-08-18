Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home US Lawmakers Question Meta about the Illicit Drug Ads on Its Platform
News

US Lawmakers Question Meta about the Illicit Drug Ads on Its Platform

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • 19 US lawmakers have written a letter to Meta asking about the drug-related ads on Instagram and Facebook.
  • More than 450 such ads have been found. Each is approved and monetized by Meta.
  • Meta said that it is against illegal drug use and has always tried to detect and remove content that violates its policies. The company will soon respond to the letter.

US Lawmakers Question Meta about Illicit Drug Ads on Its Platform

19 members of the US Congress including Reps. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.), Kathy Castor (D-Fla.), Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.), and Lori Trahan (D-Mass.), have written a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, demanding an explanation on why there are so many illegal drug-related advertisements on its platform – Facebook and Instagram.

  • Meta is also being questioned on how it reviews and approves advertisements, especially those related to drugs.
  • The lawmakers also want to know how long it takes for the company to notice and remove such advertisements and if any action is taken against the users that are publishing these ads. After all, they clearly violate the company’s terms of service.
  • Overall, Meta and Zuckerberg have a list of 15 questions to be answered and have been given until September 6 to respond.

Meta has acknowledged the letter and also promised to respond soon. Meanwhile, it shared a statement saying that its systems are designed to detect and remove any content that seems to be violating its policies.

Hundreds of ads have already been rejected owing to their association with drug use. And it’s constantly investing in and improving its infrastructure to limit the spread of drug-related content on its platform.

In short, it has recognized the gravity of the situation and promised to cooperate with the law enforcement authorities to fix the problem at hand.

‘Our hearts go out to those suffering from the tragic consequences of this epidemic — it requires all of us to work together to stop it’ – Meta

The bigger concern of the lawmakers is the effect of these ads on minors. The average number of deaths in teenagers due to drug overdose (aged between 14-18) have increased to 22 in 2022.

It’s not because teenagers suddenly started using more illicit drugs – the sudden influx of fentanyl is to be blamed.

Fentanyl is a deadly drug and is often found in small traces in other drugs such as counterfeit oxycodone, benzodiazepines, and even prescription pills. All of these drugs have been mentioned in the ads posted on Meta’s platforms.

Also, since Meta’s ads are apparently personalized for each user, teens with even the slightest curiosity about these drugs might end up seeing one of these ads and travel down the wrong path.

An investigation was also launched by the EU against Meta in May 2024 for not doing enough to protect minors on its platforms and promoting addictive behavior.

The Backstory: How Did the Matter Come to Light?

The letter follows a string of reports by The Wall Street Journal and the nonprofit Tech Transparency Project that discovered more than 450 ads on these two platforms talking about prescription pills and even hard drugs such as cocaine.

However, the surprising part is that despite all these reports, Meta continues to run these ads.

Not just that, the Wall Street Journal reported on 16 March 2024 that the U.S. federal prosecutors have been investigating this matter. And instead of quickly addressing the issue and removing the illegal ads, Meta fearlessly continued running the ads.

There’s no way Meta can excuse itself from this one because the ads were not running under disguise or on the dark web. They were “approved and monetized by Meta” and were easily found by media outlets and researchers. Meta cannot claim to have missed that.

So unless Meta pulls a rabbit out of the hat, it seems to be in some deep trouble for this stunt.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Google Pixel Phones Have a Vulnerability That Can Give Hackers High-Level Device Access
2 ZachXBT Uncovers 21 North Korean Devs Making $500,000 Monthly in Crypto Sector
3 US Lawmakers Question Meta about the Illicit Drug Ads on Its Platform
4 Bitcoin Sidechain Creators Roll Out New Enhanced Version BitVM2
5 Nasdaq Halts Plans for Bitcoin and Ethereum Options ETFs After Initial Filings

Latest News

Pixel Phones’ Vulnerability Can Give Hackers High-Level Access
News

Google Pixel Phones Have a Vulnerability That Can Give Hackers High-Level Device Access

Krishi Chowdhary
ZachXBT Uncovers 21 North Korean Devs Making $500,000 Monthly in Crypto Sector
Crypto News

ZachXBT Uncovers 21 North Korean Devs Making $500,000 Monthly in Crypto Sector

Rida Fatima

Blockchain sleuth ZachXBT has uncovered a highly sophisticated network of North Korean developers earning up to $500,000 monthly working on established crypto projects. ZachXBT shared this discovery with his 618,000...

Bitcoin Sidechain Creators Roll Out New Enhanced Version BitVM2
Crypto News

Bitcoin Sidechain Creators Roll Out New Enhanced Version BitVM2

Rida Fatima

Ronin Linus, the developer of the Bitcoin sidechain Bitcoin Virtual Machine (BitVM2), has announced two new developments.  The team rolled out new improvements to the original BitVM called BitVM2 and...

Nasdaq Halts Plans for Bitcoin and Ethereum Options ETFs After Initial Filings
Crypto News

Nasdaq Halts Plans for Bitcoin and Ethereum Options ETFs After Initial Filings

Rida Fatima
CoinGlass Data Reveals that Bitcoin Has Room to Fall Based on Open Interest
Crypto News

CoinGlass Data Reveals that Bitcoin Has Room to Fall Based on Open Interest

Rida Fatima
Meta Refutes Claims That Over Half of Crypto Ads on Facebook Are Scams
Crypto News

Meta Refutes Claims That Over Half of Crypto Ads on Facebook Are Scams

Rida Fatima
MakerDAO Halts New WBTC-Collaterized Loans Due To Its BitGo Concerns
Crypto News

MakerDAO Halts New WBTC-Collaterized Loans Due To Its BitGo Concerns

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.