Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home US Senators Introduce New Bill to Combat AI Deepfakes Using Watermarks
News

US Senators Introduce New Bill to Combat AI Deepfakes Using Watermarks

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

A bipartisan coalition of US Senators has established the Content Origin Protection and Integrity from Edited and Deepfaked Media Act (COPIED Act). The Act, led by Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell, proposes various measures to tackle deepfakes and AI copycats

The new legislative effort addresses the growing problem of AI-generated deep fakes and unauthorized copying by implementing watermarking technology to protect original content.

New Bill Addresses AI Deepfakes

The COPIED Act seeks to establish a universal system for watermarking AI-generated content. This development ensures creators can embed unique markers that AI tools cannot alter or remove.

The initiative aims to provide greater transparency and authenticity for online content, allowing creators to maintain control over their work.

Senator Cantwell emphasized the importance of this bill in a statement to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Transportation, and Science on July 11. She highlighted the need for creators, including artists, journalists, and musicians, to regain control over their intellectual property.

Recent legal battles and increasing scrutiny of AI practices have reinforced the motivation for this bill. For instance, The New York Times has sued OpenAI, accusing the company of copyright and intellectual property violations due to its data scraping activities.

Such concerns have also led giant technology companies, like Microsoft and Apple, to distance themselves from OpenAI.

Microsoft announced its departure from OpenAI’s board on July 10, just a year after making a significant $13 billion investment in the company. This move comes amid growing global regulatory concerns about privacy and data misuse in the AI industry.

More so, European Union regulators are also examining OpenAI’s activities, with potential antitrust investigations looming due to its partnership with Microsoft.

These developments reflect the urgent need for robust legislation like the COPIED Act to protect creators and ensure the ethical use of AI technology.

AI Usage Burgeons in China

Amid the recent move by the US Senators, China forges ahead with its AI adoption. A recent SAS and Coleman Parkes Research survey revealed that China is leading the global adoption and investment of generative AI technology.

The findings, released on July 9 by the US-based AI and analytics software company, reflect the responses of 1,600 decision-makers from various industries worldwide.

The survey highlighted that 83% of Chinese respondents reported using generative AI technology. This puts China ahead of other major economies in AI adoption.

In contrast, 70% of respondents in the United Kingdom have integrated generative AI into their operations, while the United States, known for developing cutting-edge AI models, shows a 65% adoption rate.

The average global adoption rate of generative AI is 54%. This technology is used extensively in sectors such as insurance, retail, banking, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy.

These industries leverage AI to enhance efficiency, innovation, and competitiveness in an increasingly digital world.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 US Senators Introduce New Bill to Combat AI Deepfakes Using Watermarks
2 Gold and Crypto Markets Eye US CPI Data for Potential Upswing
3 US Congressmen Move to Declare Nigeria’s Detention of Binance Exec a Hostage Situation
4 White House Might Probe into Microsoft-G42 Deal over Security Concerns
5 OpenAI Is Secretly Working on a New Reasoning Technology Codenamed Project Strawberry

Latest News

Gold and Crypto Markets Eye US CPI Data for Potential Upswing
Crypto News

Gold and Crypto Markets Eye US CPI Data for Potential Upswing

Rida Fatima
US Congressmen Move to Declare Nigeria's Detention of Binance Exec a Hostage Situation
Crypto News

US Congressmen Move to Declare Nigeria’s Detention of Binance Exec a Hostage Situation

Rida Fatima

Two United States congressmen submitted a motion to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs regarding Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan’s detention in Nigeria. In the resolution, the lawmakers, Reps. French Hill...

The White House Might Be Probing Into Microsoft-G42 Deal
News

White House Might Probe into Microsoft-G42 Deal over Security Concerns

Krishi Chowdhary

Microsoft’s $1.5 billion investment in UAE-based artificial intelligence (AI) company G42 has come under scrutiny. Two House committee chairs have sent a public letter to the White House to look...

OpenAI Is Working on a New Reasoning Tech, Project Strawberry
News

OpenAI Is Secretly Working on a New Reasoning Technology Codenamed Project Strawberry

Krishi Chowdhary
CME Group Includes XRP Reference Rate In its US Derivatives Marketplace
Crypto News

CME Group Includes XRP Reference Rate In its US Derivatives Marketplace

Rida Fatima
Germany Bitcoin Wallet Stack Drops to 9,094 Tokens After Several Transfers
Crypto News

Germany Bitcoin Wallet Stack Drops to 9,094 Tokens After Several Transfers

Rida Fatima
US SEC Softens Crypto Reporting Rules For Banks And Brokerages
Crypto News

US SEC Softens Crypto Reporting Rules For Banks And Brokerages

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.