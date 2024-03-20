Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home US Stock Market Rebounds As Nvidia Announces New Blackwell Chip
News

US Stock Market Rebounds As Nvidia Announces New Blackwell Chip

Ali Raza Tech Reporter Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

US Stock Market Rebounds As Nvidia Announces New Blackwell Chip

The market sentiment on Wall Street has turned bullish with the shares of chipmaker Nvidia making a rebound as investors await the conclusion of the Federal Reserve meeting on interest rate policy.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares closed the market on Tuesday with a 1% price gain. The S&P 500 index also rose by 0.56% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained by 0.58%.

Nvidia Gains after Announcing Plans on New Chip

The 1% gain in Nvidia’s stock comes after the giant chipmaker announced that its highly-anticipated new AI processor will ship towards the end of the year.

The new flagship chip, known as the B200 Blackwell, will be priced between $30,000 and $40,000 according to Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang. While speaking to CNBC, Huang said the new chip will be used in large computing systems, with the price depending on the value they provide.

Analysts believe that the technology behind the Blackwell chip offers better performance compared to the current flagship chip, Hopper. Nvidia claims that the chip is 30 times faster in some functions compared to its predecessor.

Huang also predicts that companies with data centers will spend over $250 billion annually to upgrade their systems with better-performing computing components. With the market set to grow by as high as 25% annually, Nvidia is committed to meeting the growing demand.

Nvidia is also shifting its strategy to not only sell single chips but also complete systems. Which will increase revenues coming from data centers. Besides launching the new Blackwell chip, Nvidia is also working on releasing a new set of software tools. Which will assist developers in selling artificial intelligence models to firms using the technology.

Another issue that Nvidia is also addressing is alleviating the challenges that come with packaging chips. The chipmaker is partnering with TSMC, a contract chip manufacturer, to address the challenges that come with packaging chips. Which has affected the speed of shipments for its predecessor flagship AI processor.

Nvidia Outperforms Tech Stocks

Analysts claim that Nvidia’s stock has already priced in Blackwell’s launch after outperforming other tech stocks. Nvidia has been one of the top performers over the past year. The chipmaker is currently the third-largest US Company after Microsoft and Apple.

Nvidia’s gains follow the recent hype around artificial intelligence. The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chat model saw tech companies rush to join the AI bandwagon, increasing demand for chips.

Some companies that will use the new flagship chip by Nvidia include Google for its Gemini AI, OpenAI, Tesla, Microsoft, and Meta. With competitors launching new products, Nvidia might likely lose some of its market share. However, its market dominance will remain intact.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali is a professional journalist with experience in Web3 journalism and tech. Ali holds a Master's degree in Finance and enjoys writing about tech, streaming, and cryptocurrencies. Ali’s work has been published in several leading tech and cryptocurrency publications, including Capital.com, CryptoSlate, Securities.io, Business2Community, BeinCrypto, and more.

Most Popular News

1 MicroStrategy Buys the Dip with Additional $623 Million Investment as Bitcoin Declines
2 US Stock Market Rebounds As Nvidia Announces New Blackwell Chip
3 2024 Payroll Statistics: Unveiling Trends and Transformations
4 Bitcoin Dominates the NFT Market With A Massive Sales Increase
5 BONE Spikes by 26%, Receives Forecast to Hit $3 Soon

Latest News

MicroStrategy Buys the Dip with Additional $623 Million Investment as Bitcoin Declines
Crypto News

MicroStrategy Buys the Dip with Additional $623 Million Investment as Bitcoin Declines

Nick Dunn
Main Payroll Statistics and Facts
Statistics

2024 Payroll Statistics: Unveiling Trends and Transformations

Jeff Beckman

Payroll management is crucial for several companies as it enables them to seamlessly carry out their business operations, particularly at the financial and administrative levels. This system is necessary to...

Bitcoin Dominates the NFT Market With A Massive Sales Increase
Crypto News

Bitcoin Dominates the NFT Market With A Massive Sales Increase

Nick Dunn

The NFT sector has remained quite active as the tokenization technology gains mainstream adoption. Just as the broader crypto market showed impressive recovery over the past few days, the NFT...

BONE Spikes by 26%, Receives Forecast to Hit $3 Soon
Crypto News

BONE Spikes by 26%, Receives Forecast to Hit $3 Soon

Damien Fisher
doge20-new-coin
Crypto News

New Dogecoin 20 Token Set to Ignite Hype with Listing, Could Surge 100X

Will Macmaster
Google Fined €250 Million By French Competition Watchdog
News

Google Slammed With A Fine Of €250 Million By French Competition Watchdog

Krishi Chowdhary
Chinese Hackers Compromises 70 Organizations In 23+ Countries
News

Chinese Threat Actors Compromises 70 Organizations in 23+ Countries

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.